  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Amadeus Royal Review

-- / 5.0
Editor Rating
9 reviews
See all photos

MS Amadeus Royal, built in 2005, is 361 feet long and 1,566 tons. It features four decks: the Sun Deck and three passenger decks whimsically named after famous Austrian composers -- Mozart, Strauss and Haydn. Its 68 standard cabins are 161 square feet. The 25 cabins on the lowest (Haydn) deck feature windows, while the 26 on the second (Strauss) deck feature panoramic windows. The 17 cabins on the third (Mozart) deck feature French balconies. All four suites -- found on the Mozart Deck -- have French balconies and are 236 square feet. All cabins have twin beds that can be pushed together to form queen beds. They also have seating areas, cabinets, showers, TVs and phones. Suites feature bathtubs, sofa beds and minibars.

Passengers spend their leisure time on the Sun Deck, where they can take in the sights from deck chairs or while practicing their putting on the boat's putting green. It also features a walking track and a giant chessboard.

Meals are served in the Panorama Restaurant on the Mozart Deck, where passengers can grab light bites in the early morning or a buffet breakfast a little later. Lunch is served either buffet style or standard sit-down, while dinners are five-course gourmet affairs complete with complimentary regional red and white wines. Produce is fresh, regional and seasonal. Passengers can indulge in an afternoon tea and cake service and a midnight snack, too.

Other amenities include a fitness room, massage, a hairdresser, Internet station, Panorama Cafe and Panorama and Lido bars.

On excursions, passengers can use Royal's complimentary bikes and wireless audio tour systems.

About

Launched: 2005

Find a cruise

Any Month
Amadeus Royal Cruiser Reviews

Fantastic Cruise

Would thoroughly recommend Amadeus Royal for any cruise holiday.Read More
MMurray

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Disappointing

Best nights were the quiz nights , varied and good fun by the 'saga' guy Jerome .Chose this SAGA cruise for the right duration and destination.Read More
JamesyP

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

You get what you pay for

The ship is small and at times felt crowded especially in the lounge where there was not enough room for everyone to sit but there was no other room to choose.My own fault for not reading the fine print - was on the Haydn Deck with only a VERY small window (expecting a panoramic window) with NO view and water lapping outside.Read More
KatielouAustralia

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Our first river cruise met all expectations.

There is a little pool on top but never got warmer than 60 degrees so no one used it.We chose this cruise because we needed a place we had never been and had used the same college to arrange one for us in the past.Read More
taki888

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Amadeus River Cruises Fleet
Amadeus Silver
6 reviews
Amadeus Brilliant
3 reviews
Amadeus Diamond
2 reviews
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map