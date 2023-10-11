"The cabin issue was brought to the attention of the Amadeus and the tour operator.The issue we had, was that we purchased and paid for a cabin category that was not what we were placed in...."Read More
This cruise was a part of a school tour. Itinerary included several ports we have never been to, and it was on the Danube. The ship is new and in good condition. The service was excellent. We thought the food was probably some of the best we have had on a cruise ship. The portions were just the right size. The stops and tours were good. Enjoyed the bike tours that were included. The issue ...