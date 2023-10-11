Cruiser Rating
2.0
Poor
1 review
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Ship, crew and food great with the exception of the cabin.
"The cabin issue was brought to the attention of the Amadeus and the tour operator.The issue we had, was that we purchased and paid for a cabin category that was not what we were placed in...."Read More
rjrobbin avatar

rjrobbin

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Filters

1-1 of 1 Amadeus Riva Cruise Reviews

Ship, crew and food great with the exception of the cabin.

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Amadeus Riva

User Avatar
rjrobbin
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This cruise was a part of a school tour. Itinerary included several ports we have never been to, and it was on the Danube. The ship is new and in good condition. The service was excellent. We thought the food was probably some of the best we have had on a cruise ship. The portions were just the right size. The stops and tours were good. Enjoyed the bike tours that were included. The issue ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Find a cruise

Any Month
Other Amadeus Ship Cruise Reviews
Amadeus Silver III Cruise Reviews
Amadeus Silver III Cruise Reviews
Amadeus Silver II Cruise Reviews
Amadeus Provence Cruise Reviews
Amadeus Royal Cruise Reviews
Amadeus Brilliant Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.