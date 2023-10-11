Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Amadeus Riva

This cruise was a part of a school tour. Itinerary included several ports we have never been to, and it was on the Danube. The ship is new and in good condition. The service was excellent. We thought the food was probably some of the best we have had on a cruise ship. The portions were just the right size. The stops and tours were good. Enjoyed the bike tours that were included. The issue ...