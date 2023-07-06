Austrian family-owned line Amadeus River Cruises, which caters to an international clientele of passengers from the U.S., Europe and other English-speaking countries, continues to expand with the introduction of the 158-passenger Amadeus Riva. The 10th vessel in the fleet enters service in 2023 and will provide flexible a-la-carte cruises with excursion and beverage package options.

Amadeus Riva is the second ship -- alongside sister vessel Amadeus Cara launched in 2022 -- to be constructed at the TeamCo shipyard in the Netherlands and this has resulted in some design tweaks.

Amadeus Riva Deck Plans Feature New-style Balconies and Interconnecting Cabins

Amadeus Riva's 67 river-facing staterooms and 12 suites are situated on three decks. The 16 cabins on the lowest Haydn Deck measure 172 square feet and are the only ones without windows that open or mini-bars. On a new feature on this ship, several of them can be configured as interconnecting cabins.

The majority of accommodations are the 188-square-feet staterooms on the middle Strauss Deck and upmost Mozart Deck. Most notably, they all have large walk-closets which are a rarity on river vessels and usually only found in suites. All of these cabins have drop-down panoramic windows -- which can be lowered across the entire width -- mini-bars, 'infotainment' TVs, Wi-Fi, a safe, quality shampoo, conditioner, shower gel and body lotion, and individual climate control. They can be set up with double or twin beds.

On the Mozart Deck are 12 suites that measure 284 square feet and have larger bathrooms, a living area with a sofa and a TV that can be swiveled to watch in bed or in the living section. Additional perks for suite guests include robes and slippers. The main change to the suites from previous Amadeus vessels is that the walkout balcony is a triangular shape that tapers at one end. This provides more space in the cabin when the veranda is not being used. On sunny days the floor-to-ceiling windows retract to one side and the cabin becomes part of the balcony area. There is an outdoor chair on the balcony and the inside table and chair closest to the window can be used as additional furniture.

Another enhanced area on Amadeus Riva is Cafe Vienna, serving specialty coffees. It was turned into a larger standalone venue on Amadeus Cara and is replicated on this ship.

Situated on the upper deck is an airy main lounge with a bar, variety of seating options and table heights and panoramic windows. A resident musical duo play there in the evening and there is a dance floor. At night the forward section of the lounge is sometimes used for intimate "highlight menus" typically available to repeat passengers. Leading out from the lounge is the sheltered alfresco River Terrace with comfortable chairs and tables. The sun deck is fitted out with chairs, tables, loungers, a giant chess set and shuffleboard area. Meals are served in the one main restaurant situated on the middle deck and able to accommodate all passengers in one sitting. Breakfast is a mix of a buffet and made-to-order items and lunch and dinner are both served. A light lunch option is available in the lounge.

As Amadeus Riva carries fewer passengers than ships of the same size, there is room for extra amenities, including a fitness room and onboard hairdresser and massage therapist. The Amadeus Club, with its own bar and 24-hour tea and coffee station, is a quiet lounge at the back of the ship which can also be used for cocktail parties. Complimentary bicycles are available for passengers that want to explore destinations independently. There is an elevator serving the three passenger decks and other facilities include a laundry service and small shop.

The ship incorporates the latest technologies for energy management and sustainable travel, including an engine with reduced emissions and a new air filtration system.

Amadeus Riva Has an Innovative All-year Sun Deck

An issue with European river ships is that sun decks are sometimes closed off when water levels are high and vessels have to sail beneath bridges. This is disappointing when the weather and is fine and passengers want to sit out and enjoy the passing scenery.

Amadeus has overcome this with an inventive split-level sun deck. The front of the ship has been designed so the restaurant, overhead lounge and sun deck occupy a slightly lower position in the forward facing section of the vessel. This allows the front area of the sun deck to remain permanently open even if the back section, accessed by a few stairs has to be closed. It's a clever idea.

When Will Amadeus Riva Make Its Maiden Voyage?

Amadeus Riva's maiden voyage will be the seven night Three River Cruise on the Rhine, Main and Main-Danube Canal departing May 12, 2023.

Amadeus Riva Itineraries Will Showcase Europe's Most Popular Rivers

After the inaugural sailing, Amadeus Riva will sail on the seven-night Classical Danube itinerary from Passau to Budapest, or in reverse, with stops including Regensburg, Linz, Durnstein and Bratislava.

Amadeus Riva Stats

The ship measures 443 feet and carries 158 passengers at full occupancy with 46 crew.