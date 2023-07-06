Cabins are decorated in elegant and understated tones of taupe, gold and blue and they can all be configured as twins or doubles. Beds have individual duvets for each person. There is plenty of storage space, including room for suitcases to be stowed away under the bed. Standard amenities in every cabin include climate control, flat-screen TV, full-length mirror, plug-in hair dryer, direct dial telephone and safe. Complimentary bottles of water are not provided (unless included in the package provided by individual tour operators). A 75cl bottle is left in each cabin which costs 3.70 euros and is replaced when required. The onboard tap water is of drinking water quality; however, since it is stored in tanks it is not fresh running water.

Closets include a full-length mirror on the back wall and two hanging areas on either side, including a full-length hanging space, and there is a good number of removable, rather than fixed, clothes hangers. There are also six open shelves in the closets, one of them including the safe, a shoe horn and shoe cleaning mitt. In the main cabin, there are further cupboards and shelves beneath the dressing table/desk, which has a stool. Cabins also have a free-standing table and two easy chairs.

Other amenities include bedside cabinets with a drawer and open shelf for storing smaller items. There is ample lighting set in the ceiling, along with individual reading lights on each side of the bed. The onboard voltage is 220 volts with European two-pin sockets, so passengers need to bring adapters for their electronic devices. Cabins have a good number of sockets that are easy to reach. There is a volume control dial for a program of easy-listening music that is piped into the cabin, along with onboard announcements. A daily program, outlining the following day's timetable, including shore excursions, mealtimes, activities, and Amadeus Queen's arrival and departure times is left in the cabin during the nightly turn-down service.

TV channels include CNBC, Euronews and a variety of English and foreign-language channels, along with films and audio channels.

Bathrooms are a good size, with a large walk-in shower accessed by a door. They have both a rainfall overhead shower and one height-adjustable nozzle, which can be used fixed or handheld, and the water pressure is good. There is a grab rail on the side of the shower and a shelf, rather than a soap rack, which runs the full width of the shower and is particularly useful as it can hold a large number of full-size toiletry items. There is also plenty more storage space in the area around the wash basin, which also has cupboards beneath, and the open shelving unit next to the basin. There are two sets of towel rails and hooks on the wall, along with two more hooks on the back of the door. There is a large mirror over the basin plus a round plastic stool that can be used in front of the mirror or in the shower. Small bottles of L'Occitane shampoo, conditioner, shower gel, body lotion and a soap bar are provided and replenished as required. Other amenities include a shaving/makeup mirror fixed on the wall, shaver socket, shower cap, emery boards and sewing kit. Two umbrellas are also supplied in every cabin.

There are no specially adapted or wheelchair-accessible cabins.

Riverview: Amadeus Queen's 69 standard staterooms are divided between the Haydn (lower), Strauss (middle) and Mozart (upper) decks. The cabins on the Haydn Deck measure 172 square feet and have a large fixed window that cannot be opened.

French Balcony: The other standard cabins, located on the Strauss Deck and Mozart Deck, are identical and measure 188 square feet. They all have floor-to-ceiling glass windows that open onto a French balcony, where passengers can lean over and look out as opposed to walking out. These cabins also have a stocked mini-bar, which is replenished as needed. Items include sodas, priced at from 2.40 euros, beer for 3.60 euros, spirit miniatures from 5 euros and wine priced at 13 euros for a half-bottle size.

Suite: The 12 suites are located on the Mozart Deck and measure 284 square feet. They have a very light and airy feel as floor-to-ceiling windows span the width of the river-facing side. They have a full walk-out balcony with one rattan stool. In the main cabin area, there is a small table and chair in front of the dressing table/desk, which could be put on the balcony if needed. Suites have a living area, which is part of the main cabin, and has L-shaped settee. To one side is a shelving unit which is stocked with a selection of books that passengers can borrow for the duration of the cruise, or swap with others from the main library. There is a stocked mini-bar and passengers in suites also get robes and slippers.