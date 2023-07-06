The 162-passenger vessel is the 14th addition to the Austrian-owned and family-run Amadeus fleet, which will expand again in 2019 with the addition of sister ship Amadeus Star.

Most modern European river cruise vessels conform to a maximum length, width and height in order to fit into locks and sail under bridges. With an increasing number of sailings in recent years affected by high water -- the result of heavy rainfall or melting snow and ice in springtime -- the Amadeus Queen is 5.9 inches (15 centimeters) lower than mainstream ships. It is the first riverboat to be constructed to these specifications at the De Hoop shipyard in the Netherlands, which has built river ships for Amadeus River Cruises for 20 years.

The line is confident that when other ships have to curtail voyages because they cannot sail beneath bridges, itineraries on the Amadeus Queen will be unaffected.

Amadeus is one of the oldest river cruise companies in Europe. Martina and Wolfgang Luftner launched river cruise vacations more than 30 years ago and in recent years the company has been marketing its cruises in the U.S., U.K. and other countries. English is the main onboard language.

Aside from the new indoor pool, Amadeus Queen features trademark amenities that can be found on other vessels in the fleet; some of which are a rarity on all but the most expensive river cruise ships. These include walk-in closets in all cabins, a hair salon, massage room, gym and late-night snack.

The stylish vessel, with an interior design personally overseen by Martina Luftner, has 69 standard cabins, mostly with panoramic drop-down windows and French balconies, and 12 suites with walk-out balconies.

When it comes to dining and excursions, Amadeus has two notable differences from most river cruise lines. Meals are fixed seating, with tables assigned at the beginning of the cruise, and excursions are offered on an a la carte basis (aside from some group booking packages when they are included in the fare). The latter results in value-for-money fares that are significantly less than other lines including one or more daily trips. Passengers can decide how much, or how little, they want to do and prebook a variety of land tour packages or purchase excursions onboard. This is a great deal for independent travelers who prefer to explore cities by themselves or those who prefer to relax onboard and dip in and out of the occasional excursions.

The main onboard language is English, and all crew members are very well trained and offer high levels of personal service. As Amadeus Queen carries up to 30 fewer passengers than vessels of a similar size, passengers can expect the bartender to remember their favorite cocktail and wait staff to be aware of likes and dislikes, very early in the cruise.

Amadeus is the only European river cruise line to be awarded the Green Globe certificate for sustainable travel, which requires companies to demonstrate energy- and water-saving measures, plus ongoing ecological awareness in everyday routines

Amadeus Queen sails on a variety of itineraries on the Danube, Rhine and Main rivers as well as Dutch and Belgian waterways.