We chose this cruise based on the timing since this was at the end of a 4 week Europe vacation. There were only 2 cabins available at the time and both were on the lower deck.
While we found the food and the entertainment provided was great (talented duo, Kapka and Dimcho, and on one night the Gypsy Band) there were a few things that meant our experience was not so enjoyable as it might have ...
I think this is the first review of Amadeus provence.
This was a river cruise from Lyon to Lyon in 7 days.
Embarcation starts at 4pm,but i arrived at about 12pm,but they took my suitcase and was welcomed with a coffee and sweets.Thanks to Casper the best CD i ever had.
At 4pm i went to the reception and it took 1min,all they ask for was my passport.
This was given back the next ...