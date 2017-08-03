Cabin
Fitness Room
This is the lovely suite my husband and I enjoyed! All the staff were excellent! Very comfortable atmosphere on the ship in the cabins and common areas. Food was great and well presented. Cruise Director kept us informed at all times! Great dining service - well done, very attentive! Massage was very good, very professional. Both musicians were very good! It was a lovely experience for us!
1-2 of 2 Amadeus Provence Cruise Reviews

Good food and great entertainment - but don't choose a lower deck

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Amadeus Provence

pamelamj
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise based on the timing since this was at the end of a 4 week Europe vacation. There were only 2 cabins available at the time and both were on the lower deck. While we found the food and the entertainment provided was great (talented duo, Kapka and Dimcho, and on one night the Gypsy Band) there were a few things that meant our experience was not so enjoyable as it might have ...
Sail Date: October 2018

FIRST AMADEUS PROVENCE REVIEW

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Amadeus Provence

lis1407
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I think this is the first review of Amadeus provence. This was a river cruise from Lyon to Lyon in 7 days. Embarcation starts at 4pm,but i arrived at about 12pm,but they took my suitcase and was welcomed with a coffee and sweets.Thanks to Casper the best CD i ever had. At 4pm i went to the reception and it took 1min,all they ask for was my passport. This was given back the next ...
Sail Date: August 2017

