Amadeus Provence Review

Editor Rating
2 reviews
See all photos

Austrian-based Amadeus River Cruises will expand its fleet to 14, with the debut of its latest premium vessel that features large walk-in closets in every cabin.

The 140-passenger Amadeus Provence is currently being built in the Dutch De Hoop Shipyard. It launches in April 2017 and will join the lines' two other ships -- Amadeus Diamond and Amadeus Symphony -- in France.

The 62 standard cabins measure 188 square feet, offering more space than the other two French vessels. The staterooms on the lower Haydn Deck have fixed windows. Standard staterooms on the Mozart and Strass decks have panoramic French balcony windows, extending the width of the cabin, with drop-down windows to halfway, creating the feel of a balcony. All cabins have a safe, telephone, desk with chair and a choice of double or single bed configuration.

There are eight one-room suites on the upper Mozart Deck measuring 284 square feet that include walkout balconies and a corner sofa in the cabin. Suites also have a mini-bar.

The Panorama Restaurant, the main dining room on all Amadeus vessels, serves buffet-style breakfast with a menu of waiter-served dishes, a served lunch with a salad bar plus a five-course evening meal. A lighter lunch alternative is served in the lounge. Complimentary wine, beer and soft drinks are available at lunch and dinner. Afternoon tea is served each day and there is a 24-hour self-serve tea and coffee station.

Onboard facilities include a small swimming pool and lido bar, alfresco glass-shielded River Terrace, gym, hair salon and massage room.

Unlike the majority of river cruise lines, daily excursions are not included in Amadeus' fare. This is especially good for passengers who might have visited the area before and simply want to relax or sightsee independently, and offers other passengers the option of going on as few or as many excursions as they want. Excursion packages can be booked in advance or onboard the ship.

Amadeus Provence will sail on the Rhone and Saone. Itineraries include the eight-day cruise French Savoir Vivre, a round trip from Lyon taking in the Beaujolais wine area and Camargue nature reserve.

About

Passengers: 140
Crew: 40
Passenger to Crew: 3.5:1

Amadeus Provence Cruiser Reviews

Good food and great entertainment - but don't choose a lower deck

However, because Amadeus use local guides, it also means that the quality of the experience can vary. But the worst aspect for us was the cabin which was extremely noisy on the lower deck.Read More
pamelamj

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

FIRST AMADEUS PROVENCE REVIEW

I think this is the first review of Amadeus provence. This was a river cruise from Lyon to Lyon in 7 days.Read More
lis1407

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Amadeus River Cruises Fleet
Amadeus Silver
6 reviews
Amadeus Elegant
5 reviews
Amadeus Brilliant
3 reviews
Amadeus Diamond
2 reviews
