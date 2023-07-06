A comfortable European riverboat, Amadeus Imperial hosts 168 passengers in 72 spacious cabins, nearly all of which offer wall-to-wall panoramic windows that drop down to form a built-in French balcony.

Public rooms are spacious and airy, with excellent views from the ship's Panorama Bar Lounge and Restaurant, as well as the cozy and inviting Admiral's Club, a secluded spot situated at the aft end of the ship.

Amadeus Imperial features a few uncommon niceties. Fitness buffs will enjoy the small but functional fitness center on Haydn Deck, while coffee mavens will want to head to Cafe Vienna, tucked away on the starboard side of Mozart Deck, just before the entry to the main lounge.

A small hair salon and massage room are also featured onboard Amadeus Imperial, and the ship carries a small collection of complimentary bicycles for passengers to use.

Expect to feast upon cuisine with a healthy dose of European influence when sailing aboard Amadeus Imperial. Many dishes reflect the company's Austrian heritage, along with the diverse regions through which its ships operate.

Servers switch effortlessly between English and German (and a few other languages, as well), and the company strives to present the image that no request is too small.

Most meals are served in the main Restaurant, with sumptuous breakfast and lunch buffets serving as the prelude to a multi-course dinner. Passengers wanting lighter fare can find it in the Panorama Bar, which offers up small dishes for casual breakfast and lunch.

Coffee, tea, and water are available around the clock, and dietary restrictions can be accommodated with at least 60 days' advance notice.

Although there are six different cabin categories on Amadeus Imperial, staterooms are basically offered in three separate styles:

Category C Cabins: These entry-level cabins are all found on Hadyn Deck. Due to their location nearer to the waterline, these rooms offer half-height window views that showcase the passing river. Although the windows can't be opened, these cabins feature the same space and configuration as the more expensive French balcony rooms on the upper decks, along with similar amenities. All staterooms have beds that can be arranged as queens or two twins. In each stateroom, passengers will also find a flat-panel television private bathroom, safe and hair dryer.

Category A and B Cabins: These measure 188 square feet and offer the same features as Category C staterooms, but with the addition of a floor-to-ceiling panoramic window that drops down to create an in-room French balcony. Category A cabins are located on Mozart Deck, while Category B cabins are one deck lower on Strauss Deck.

Amadeus Suites: Located on Mozart Deck, Amadeus Imperial has a total of 12 Amadeus Suites onboard. The largest accomodations on the ship, these each measure 284 square feet and are the only accomodations on the ship to offer full step-out balconies.

Amadeus Suites provide increased living space, including a dedicated sitting area with couch, a larger closet and a larger bathroom.

Up top, passengers will find plenty of open space to wander, sunbathe and enjoy the passing scenery on the Sun Deck. Features there include covered and uncovered seating, a shuffleboard area, a lido bar and a giant chess set.

Passengers will find lectures and cooking demonstrations that are related to the locations to which the ship sails, along with the usual evening briefings regarding the next day's activities.

Guest entertainers are sometimes brought onboard, but entertainment tends to be a low-key affair, with a pianist entertaining in the lounge during the pre- and-post dinner cocktail hours.

Amadeus Imperial will make its debut sailing the Rhine and Danube, with numerous itineraries on available. One of its first voyages will be the eight-day "Tulip Serenade," operating roundtrip from Amsterdam in April of 2020, with calls on Arnhem, Middelburg, Ghent, Antwerp and Rotterdam.