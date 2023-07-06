MS Amadeus Elegant, built in 2010, is 361 feet long and 1,566 tons. It features four decks: the Sun Deck and three passenger decks whimsically named after famous Austrian composers -- Mozart, Haydn and Strauss. Its 65 standard cabins, most of which have panoramic windows and French balconies, are 161 square feet, while the nine suites -- all found on the Mozart (third) Deck -- feature French balconies and are 236 square feet. Elegant also has two single cabins, at 108 square feet. All cabins (except for the singles) have twin beds that can be pushed together to form queen beds. They also have seating areas, cabinets, showers, TVs and phones. Suites feature flat-screen TVs and minibars.

Passengers spend their leisure time on the Sun Deck, where they can take in the sights from deck chairs or while practicing their putting on the boat's putting green. It also features shuffleboard and a giant chessboard for those looking to unleash their inner Bobby Fischers.

Meals are served in the Panorama Restaurant on the Mozart Deck, where passengers can grab light bites in the early morning or a buffet breakfast a little later. Lunch is served either buffet style or standard sit-down, while dinners are five-course gourmet affairs complete with complimentary regional red and white wines. Produce is fresh, regional and seasonal. Passengers can indulge in an afternoon tea and cake service and a midnight snack, too.

Other amenities include a fitness room, massage, a hairdresser, Internet station and Panorama and Lido bars.

On excursions, passengers can use Elegant's complimentary bikes and wireless audio tour systems.