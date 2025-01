Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Amadeus Cara

I have cruised dozens of times, but this was my first river cruise and I decided to sail down the Rhine River Cruise with some friends. It was the first time for all three of us and we were literally blown away with the whole experience. The Amadeus Cara is a brand new 5-star ship and she is a beauty! From the moment you enter on board with a big welcome from the staff, you know you are in for ...