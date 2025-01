Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Amadeus Brilliant

This was our first river cruise after many ocean ones and based on our experience it likely won't be our last. Cruising the Danube River was everything we hoped it would be. We visited wonderful cities on a lovely ship with excellent service. Upon our arrival we were welcomed on board and then escorted to our cabin by a friendly crew member. Our luggage had already made it into our cabin as we ...