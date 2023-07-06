The color palette in all staterooms is a sophisticated combination of red, gold and taupe. Aside from the single cabins, they can be configured as twins or doubles and beds have individual duvets for each person. There is ample storage, including space for suitcases to be stowed under the bed. Standard amenities in every cabin include climate control, flat-screen TV, full-length mirror, plug-in hair dryer, direct dial telephone and safe. Complimentary bottles of water are not provided (unless included in the package provided by individual tour operators). A 75cl bottle is left in each cabin, which costs 3.70 euros and is replaced when required. The onboard tap water is of drinking water quality, however since it is stored in tanks, it is not fresh running water.

Closets include a full-length mirror on the back of the door and two hanging shelves, one with full-length hanging space and removable, rather than fixed, clothes hangers. There are also shelves, one of them including the safe. There are further cupboards and shelves beneath the dressing table/desk, which has a stool. Cabins also have a freestanding table and two chairs.

Other amenities include bedside cabinets with a drawer and open shelves for storing smaller items. There is ample lighting set in the ceiling, along with individual reading lights on each side of the bed. The onboard voltage is 220 volts with European two-pin sockets, so American passengers need to bring adapters for their electronic devices as adapters are not available onboard. Cabins have a good number of sockets that are easy to reach. There is a volume control dial for a program of easy-listening music that is piped into the cabin, along with onboard announcements. A daily program, outlining the following day's timetable, including shore excursions, mealtimes, activities and Amadeus Brilliant's arrival and departure times is left in the cabin at nightly turn-down.

TV programs include CNBC, Euronews and a variety of English and foreign-language channels, along with films and audio channels.

Bathrooms are a good size, with a large walk-in shower accessed by a door. The showers have one height-adjustable nozzle, which can be used fixed or handheld, and a soap/toiletry rack. There is plenty of storage space in the area around the washbasin, which also has cupboards beneath. There are two sets of towel rails and hooks on the wall. There is a large mirror over the basin plus a round plastic stool -- a useful touch -- which can be used in front of the mirror or in the shower. Small bottles of Rituals shampoo (no conditioner), shower gel, body lotion and a soap bar are provided and replenished as required. Other amenities include a shaving/makeup mirror fixed on the wall, shaver socket, shower cap, emery boards and sewing kit.

There are no specially adapted or wheelchair-accessible cabins.

Riverview: Amadeus Brilliant's 68 standard staterooms are divided between the Haydn (lower), Strauss (middle) and Mozart (upper) decks. Ten cabins on the Haydn Deck measure 161 square feet and have a large fixed window that cannot be opened. There are also two single cabins that measure 107 square feet, also with a fixed window. The other standard cabins -- 32 on the Strauss Deck and 24 on the Mozart Deck -- are identical and measure 161 square feet. They all have floor-to-ceiling glass windows that open onto a French balcony, where passengers can lean over and look out as opposed to walking out.

Suite: The eight suites are on the Mozart Deck and measure 236 square feet. They have a French balcony and second fixed floor-to-ceiling window. In addition to a table, two chairs and cushioned stool in front of the dressing table/desk, there is an additional stool. Suites have a separate wardrobe, with full-length hanging space, and a second closet with shelves and drawers that contain the safe. Suites have a stocked mini-bar, which is replenished as needed. Items include sodas, priced from 2.40 euros, beer for 3.60 euros, spirit miniatures from 5 euros and wine priced at 13 euros for a half-bottle size. Passengers in suites also get robes and slippers.