The 150-passenger vessel is part of the 14-strong and steadily growing Austrian-owned Amadeus River Cruises' fleet, which launched a new ship in France in 2017 and will expand again in 2018 with the addition of another European ship.

Although Amadeus -- not to be mistaken with AmaWaterways -- is not as well-known as some of the big river cruise names, it is one of the oldest river cruise companies in Europe. Martina and Wolfgang Lueftner launched river cruise vacations more than 30 years ago, and in recent years the family-owned company has been marketing its cruises in the U.S., U.K. and other countries. English is the main language onboard.

In addition to boasting amenities such as a hair salon, massage room, gym and late-night snack, which are not widely available on the majority of riverboats, it also offers some unusual cruises. One of its first itineraries was to the little-known Danube Delta, at the mouth of the Black Sea, and today it remains one of very few lines to offer this journey.

The elegant vessel has 68 cabins and eight suites, and the majority have panoramic windows that open onto French balconies. It also has two single cabins, another relative rarity for riverboats.

Most river cruise operators include a daily shore tour. Amadeus bucks the trend with its a la carte excursion program, which results in value-for-money fares. Passengers can choose how much, or how little, they want to do and buy land tours individually or as part of a variety of packages. (On group bookings, a number of excursions are generally included in the fare).

All crew members speak English and are unfailing cheerful, friendly and attentive. As Amadeus Brilliant carries fewer passengers than some other vessels of the same size, it has an intimate onboard atmosphere with a high level of personal service.

Amadeus is the only European river cruise line to be awarded the Green Globe certificate for sustainable travel, which requires companies to demonstrate energy and water-saving measures, plus ongoing ecological awareness in everyday routines.

Amadeus Brilliant sails on a variety of itineraries on the Rhine, Danube and Moselle.