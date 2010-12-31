"Four nights on the Zambezi Queen as well as a ten day land package that included Capetown, Victoria Falls, Johannesburg and Tintswalo Safari Lodge.Thank you AMA for putting together such an amazing trip...."Read More
This was our 7th trip with AMA Waterways. As usual, I put together a group of friends and off to Africa we went. This is really not so much a cruise, but a very high end tour of Southern Africa. The trip started with three days at the beautiful Fairmont Cape Grace Hotel in Cape Town. We trekked down the coast to see the Cape of Good Hope and the penguins at Simon's Town. We also spent the day ...
I just finished "Stars of South Africa" by Ama Waterways. Unlike Ama's traditional river cruises on Ama-designed & -run ships, Ama partnered with a myriad of providers throughout southern Africa to create a series of incredible group tours. Each was centered around 4 nights on the Zambezi Queen "floating hotel" on the Chobe River between Namibia & Botswana. The 4-night "cruise" was unsurpassed, ...
Hello Africa! This was our second trip to Africa and it was even more than we had hoped for. Four nights on the Zambezi Queen as well as a ten day land package that included Capetown, Victoria Falls, Johannesburg and Tintswalo Safari Lodge. Our AMA guide, Delia, was amazing and made sure everything went smoothly. Food, accommodation and service were excellent everywhere we went and the river and ...
We were on the Ama Golden Trails tour in July and August 2022. After a night in Johannesburg we flew to Botswana to get on the Zambezi Queen for 4 nights. The reviews on this site were rather old so I didn’t know what to expect.
The small ship was lovely. The open areas on the top ie to had two decks, one on either side. There was lots of seating available. The food was very good.
Our ...
I have wanted to go on a safari for a long time but my wife was hesitant. We chose this trip because it was fully guided and we have sailed with AMA previously. This did not disappoint us and my wife loved each and every day of the trip. We started in Cape Town and could not have had a better hotel than the Cape Grace arranged by AMA. It is right in the middle of all there is to do in Cape Town ...
Great way of seeing the wildlife from another perspective.
Incredible amount of elephants, hippopotamus, crocodiles seen from close
This is not a cruise, but a boat safari and a hotel/boat
The food was good the first 2 nights, not so much the last night
the managers were very good ( Peter and Bernice) the staff was not friendly and not attentive at all, they had no customer service at ...
In September 2013 my husband and I spent 4 nights on the Zambezi Queen, a lovely and well-run houseboat on the Chobe River. This was truly a highlight of our month-long stay in Southern Africa!
The cabin was very comfortable and attractive. In addition to the balcony along the side of the boat, this cabin has a balcony with two chairs and a table right at the front of the boat (next to the ...
This is not a cruise! At most they sail between moorings, but we did not even travel that far. We have been on at least 12 safaris, and thought a river cruise would offer a new perspective. We found that in addition to not moving from Chobe Park (where we had already spent 3 nights), the boat offered more cramped accommodations, and the food and wine was not as good.
They offered boat ...