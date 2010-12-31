From the balcony of our cabin - Zambezi Queen
Photo Credit: K. C. Kaye
Elephants along the Chobe River
Photo Credit: K. C. Kaye
Approaching the Zambezi Queen
Photo Credit: K. C. Kaye
Cruiser Rating
4.6
Very Good
9 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
AMA Stars of South Africa
"Four nights on the Zambezi Queen as well as a ten day land package that included Capetown, Victoria Falls, Johannesburg and Tintswalo Safari Lodge.Thank you AMA for putting together such an amazing trip...."Read More
On avatar

On

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

Just fantastic

Review for a Africa Cruise on Zambezi Queen

User Avatar
hawaiifanoregon
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This was our 7th trip with AMA Waterways. As usual, I put together a group of friends and off to Africa we went. This is really not so much a cruise, but a very high end tour of Southern Africa. The trip started with three days at the beautiful Fairmont Cape Grace Hotel in Cape Town. We trekked down the coast to see the Cape of Good Hope and the penguins at Simon's Town. We also spent the day ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Hello and thank you for taking a moment to write about your seventh journey with us. It was wonderful to read how much you enjoyed the service our crew was able to provide you. Your generous...

Sail Date: October 2024

Traveled with disabled person

AmaWaterways & African "Trips of a Lifetime"

Review for a Africa Cruise on Zambezi Queen

User Avatar
K. C. Kaye
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

I just finished "Stars of South Africa" by Ama Waterways. Unlike Ama's traditional river cruises on Ama-designed & -run ships, Ama partnered with a myriad of providers throughout southern Africa to create a series of incredible group tours. Each was centered around 4 nights on the Zambezi Queen "floating hotel" on the Chobe River between Namibia & Botswana. The 4-night "cruise" was unsurpassed, ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear guest, we are thrilled to learn that you enjoyed your experience with us. Africa certainly has its wonders and magic, and it seems as though you were able to appreciate all it has to...

Sail Date: May 2024

AMA Stars of South Africa

Review for a Africa Cruise on Zambezi Queen

User Avatar
On
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Hello Africa! This was our second trip to Africa and it was even more than we had hoped for. Four nights on the Zambezi Queen as well as a ten day land package that included Capetown, Victoria Falls, Johannesburg and Tintswalo Safari Lodge. Our AMA guide, Delia, was amazing and made sure everything went smoothly. Food, accommodation and service were excellent everywhere we went and the river and ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

On behalf of all of us at AmaWaterways, thank you so much for leaving such a wonderful review! We each take pride in our pursuits to provide an unforgettable experience for all our guests. We...

Sail Date: September 2023

Wonderful ship and crew

Review for a Africa Cruise on Zambezi Queen

User Avatar
Cedricandsophie
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We were on the Ama Golden Trails tour in July and August 2022. After a night in Johannesburg we flew to Botswana to get on the Zambezi Queen for 4 nights. The reviews on this site were rather old so I didn’t know what to expect. The small ship was lovely. The open areas on the top ie to had two decks, one on either side. There was lots of seating available. The food was very good. Our ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Greetings from AmaWaterways, thank you for sharing your river cruise experience with us! It is great to know that our team was welcoming and helpful during your stay. We are delighted you had...

Sail Date: July 2022

Could not be better!

Review for a Africa Cruise on Zambezi Queen

User Avatar
Gagent
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

I have wanted to go on a safari for a long time but my wife was hesitant. We chose this trip because it was fully guided and we have sailed with AMA previously. This did not disappoint us and my wife loved each and every day of the trip. We started in Cape Town and could not have had a better hotel than the Cape Grace arranged by AMA. It is right in the middle of all there is to do in Cape Town ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2016

Zambezi queen

Review for a Africa Cruise on Zambezi Queen

User Avatar
calypso555
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Great way of seeing the wildlife from another perspective. Incredible amount of elephants, hippopotamus, crocodiles seen from close This is not a cruise, but a boat safari and a hotel/boat The food was good the first 2 nights, not so much the last night the managers were very good ( Peter and Bernice) the staff was not friendly and not attentive at all, they had no customer service at ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2015

Safari Cruise on the Chobe River

Review for a Africa Cruise on Zambezi Queen

User Avatar
momkr
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

In September 2013 my husband and I spent 4 nights on the Zambezi Queen, a lovely and well-run houseboat on the Chobe River. This was truly a highlight of our month-long stay in Southern Africa! The cabin was very comfortable and attractive. In addition to the balcony along the side of the boat, this cabin has a balcony with two chairs and a table right at the front of the boat (next to the ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2013

AMAWaterways - Golden Trails Of Africa

Review for a Africa Cruise on Zambezi Queen

User Avatar
skibum2017
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

The Great Migration - Tanzania Sitting quietly in our Toyota Landcruiser, hidden behind a large Acacia tree on the Tanzanian side of the Mara River the air is full of apprehension. Behind us, likely close to a million Wildebeests have already crossed the river and are continuing into the Serengeti grazing lands. Directly in front of us is the Mara River, about 100 yards across to the other side ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2013

Traveled with children

Not A Cruise

Review for a Africa Cruise on Zambezi Queen

User Avatar
Traveler2001Traveler
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

This is not a cruise! At most they sail between moorings, but we did not even travel that far. We have been on at least 12 safaris, and thought a river cruise would offer a new perspective. We found that in addition to not moving from Chobe Park (where we had already spent 3 nights), the boat offered more cramped accommodations, and the food and wine was not as good. They offered boat ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2010

