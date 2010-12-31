Review for a Africa Cruise on Zambezi Queen

I have wanted to go on a safari for a long time but my wife was hesitant. We chose this trip because it was fully guided and we have sailed with AMA previously. This did not disappoint us and my wife loved each and every day of the trip. We started in Cape Town and could not have had a better hotel than the Cape Grace arranged by AMA. It is right in the middle of all there is to do in Cape Town ...