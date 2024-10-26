Owners Suite has a private bedroom with private balcony
Photo Credit: TV Dad
Owners Suite comes with full sized bar. STOCKED
Photo Credit: TV Dad
Electric fireplace in Owners Suite gives if a little heat and a lot of charm
Photo Credit: TV Dad
Owners Suite has its own Christmas tree
Photo Credit: TV Dad
Cruiser Rating
4.5
Very Good
946 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 946 AmaWaterways Cruise Reviews

Do not book.

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaDouro

User Avatar
Occasionalcruisequeen3123
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

This was advertised as the best river cruise for active people, so we chose it for a small intergenerational group. Huge mistake. Two days there were no excursions at all. I understand that things are closed for the holidays, but if this is for active types, take us to a natural setting for an actual hike! The active excursions and included “hikes” do not consist of more than 5000 steps, and there ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear guest, Thank you for taking the time to share your experience with us. We’re deeply sorry to hear that your journey didn’t meet your expectations and that aspects of your cruise fell...

Sail Date: December 2024

Traveled with children

Traveled with disabled person

Christmas Markets on the Rhine

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaMora

User Avatar
mtnlvr53
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Very friendly crew, excellent food. The Chef's table is a "can't miss" opportunity. Great chance to talk to your fellow cruisers and wonderful menu. We went twice, because there were extra spaces. The rooms are a little small but to be expected on a river cruise. There is quite a bit of storage space in the rooms but what I found is that I over-packed. Being used to dressing up on ocean ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Magna on the Danube

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaMagna

User Avatar
whannum
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We had an awesome cruise on the AmaMagna. The ship itself is a work of art and Christmas decorations were amazing. The crew were fantastic and the food was as good as you would find in any five star restaurant. The variety of daily excursions to choose from were interesting, well planned and highly organized. The spacious cabins were comfortable and well appointed. Marc, the cruise Director ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear guest, Thank you for sharing your wonderful experience aboard the AmaMagna! We are thrilled to hear that you enjoyed the ship's stunning design and festive Christmas decorations. It's...

Sail Date: December 2024

Magical Christmas Markets!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaMagna

User Avatar
nativetexan
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Amazing ship and terrific introduction to the Christmas Markets. Boarded the ship in Vilshofen and loved the small town and Christmas market. A sign of things to come! The ports were interesting and the excursions were great. We opted to focus on the Christmas markets and tours of the towns. Dining room was the best!! Roger was our waiter most meals and loved him! Super accommodating to ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear guest, Thank you for sharing your delightful experience with us! We're thrilled to hear how much you enjoyed your Christmas Markets cruise and that the charm of Vilshofen set the...

Sail Date: December 2024

AMA-the Rhine was great for a first river cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaLucia

User Avatar
Telecombeta2
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Impressive!! This was my first river cruise of any kind, and I was lucky to start with AMA waterways. I had the ""lowest" level room but hey the porthole/window was at least three feet above the waterline and not partially submerged as I had been led to believe. If the passengers were 150 in total I'd say 100 in my age range, 65+, with the remainder in the 50+ age bracket. No children's ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear guest, Thank you for sharing such a detailed and thoughtful review of your first river cruise with us! We’re thrilled that your experience exceeded expectations, from the cozy comfort...

Sail Date: November 2024

AmaMagna Owners Suite Experience

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaMagna

User Avatar
TV Dad
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We sprang for the owners suite when it became available shortly before our cruise. So this review is specific to winter cruising in the largest suite on any riverboat in the world. Keep in mind, as you read this, I am a veteran of ocean cruising with 30+. But this is only my 3rd river cruise and first European River cruise. So some of my comparison are against ocean cruising. The AmaMagna ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear guest, Thank you for your detailed review and for choosing to cruise with us aboard our AmaMagna! We’re thrilled you enjoyed the luxurious Owner’s Suite and the exceptional service...

Sail Date: November 2024

Ama Magna Magnificent but Flawed

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaMagna

User Avatar
bfamily96
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Gems of Southeast Europe from Giurgiu to Budapest, November, 2024. My booking included a pre cruise of 2 nights in Bucharest and 2 nights in Brasov. Dracula's castle was a highlight. The local guide explained how the legend followed Vlad's impailment of captives. The Ama Magna was magnificent. It was gorgeously decorated with Christmas ornaments. Many of the crew were warm and welcoming, ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear valued guest, Thank you for sharing your detailed feedback on your Gems of Southeast Europe cruise aboard the AmaMagna. We're delighted you enjoyed highlights like Dracula’s Castle, the...

Sail Date: November 2024

Amazing River Cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaBella

User Avatar
Two Turtles
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Great people, great time, great experience. This was our second river cruise and second time with AmaWaterways who were highly recommended by our travel agent. People and customer experience are what makes things memorable and enjoyable. The entire team at AMA worked hard to ensure a seamless journey and optimal experience. Any little issues that did come up were efficiently dealt with. Staff are ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

A fantastic trip and experience

Review for a Asia River Cruise on AmaDara

User Avatar
Isabel R
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We really enjoyed this trip. There were interesting, educational and entertaining activities every day. The service was excellent and the cruise manager, AK, was a very good organzer. We had local guides in every city who were very knowledgeable and enthusiastic. We never waited for our luggage or room keys. The planning was flawless. The dining was good with lots of choices. The fruit and the ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Thank you for your kind words and positive feedback! We’re so happy to hear that you received such excellent service while sailing with us and that everything was to your liking during your...

Sail Date: October 2024

Great cruise on the Danube. Super nice staff

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaLea

User Avatar
jmb5545
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We have been on two other river cruises with other companies and found this ship and the number of activities planned to be very nice. The daily fitness classes, the small gym and the pool for swimming were great. The excursions on the bikes were a lot of fun and we enjoyed those very much. I found the ship to be very nice and enjoyed the deep seating area up top and the seating outside the ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Thank you so much for your wonderful feedback – it is truly appreciated. We take pride in providing the best service for our guests. We look forward to welcoming you back on board again in...

Sail Date: October 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Find a cruise

Any Month
Other Cruise Line Reviews
TUI Cruises Cruise Reviews
TUI Cruises Cruise Reviews
Celebrity Cruises Cruise Reviews
Club Med Cruise Reviews
Holland America Line Cruise Reviews
MSC Cruises Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.