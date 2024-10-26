This was advertised as the best river cruise for active people, so we chose it for a small intergenerational group. Huge mistake. Two days there were no excursions at all. I understand that things are closed for the holidays, but if this is for active types, take us to a natural setting for an actual hike! The active excursions and included “hikes” do not consist of more than 5000 steps, and there ...
Very friendly crew, excellent food.
The Chef's table is a "can't miss" opportunity. Great chance to talk to your fellow cruisers and wonderful menu. We went twice, because there were extra spaces.
The rooms are a little small but to be expected on a river cruise. There is quite a bit of storage space in the rooms but what I found is that I over-packed. Being used to dressing up on ocean ...
We had an awesome cruise on the AmaMagna. The ship itself is a work of art and Christmas decorations were amazing. The crew were fantastic and the food was as good as you would find in any five star restaurant. The variety of daily excursions to choose from were interesting, well planned and highly organized. The spacious cabins were comfortable and well appointed. Marc, the cruise Director ...
Amazing ship and terrific introduction to the Christmas Markets. Boarded the ship in Vilshofen and loved the small town and Christmas market. A sign of things to come! The ports were interesting and the excursions were great. We opted to focus on the Christmas markets and tours of the towns.
Dining room was the best!! Roger was our waiter most meals and loved him! Super accommodating to ...
Impressive!! This was my first river cruise of any kind, and I was lucky to start with AMA waterways. I had the ""lowest" level room but hey the porthole/window was at least three feet above the waterline and not partially submerged as I had been led to believe.
If the passengers were 150 in total I'd say 100 in my age range, 65+, with the remainder in the 50+ age bracket. No children's ...
We sprang for the owners suite when it became available shortly before our cruise. So this review is specific to winter cruising in the largest suite on any riverboat in the world.
Keep in mind, as you read this, I am a veteran of ocean cruising with 30+. But this is only my 3rd river cruise and first European River cruise. So some of my comparison are against ocean cruising.
The AmaMagna ...
Gems of Southeast Europe from Giurgiu to Budapest, November, 2024. My booking included a pre cruise of 2 nights in Bucharest and 2 nights in Brasov. Dracula's castle was a highlight. The local guide explained how the legend followed Vlad's impailment of captives. The Ama Magna was magnificent. It was gorgeously decorated with Christmas ornaments. Many of the crew were warm and welcoming, ...
Great people, great time, great experience. This was our second river cruise and second time with AmaWaterways who were highly recommended by our travel agent. People and customer experience are what makes things memorable and enjoyable. The entire team at AMA worked hard to ensure a seamless journey and optimal experience. Any little issues that did come up were efficiently dealt with. Staff are ...
We really enjoyed this trip. There were interesting, educational and entertaining activities every day. The service was excellent and the cruise manager, AK, was a very good organzer. We had local guides in every city who were very knowledgeable and enthusiastic. We never waited for our luggage or room keys. The planning was flawless. The dining was good with lots of choices. The fruit and the ...
We have been on two other river cruises with other companies and found this ship and the number of activities planned to be very nice. The daily fitness classes, the small gym and the pool for swimming were great. The excursions on the bikes were a lot of fun and we enjoyed those very much. I found the ship to be very nice and enjoyed the deep seating area up top and the seating outside the ...