Turks and Taxis Christmas Market, Regensberg.
Photo Credit: jenA4tx
Regensberg Store front
Photo Credit: jenA4tx
Christmas Market
Photo Credit: jenA4tx
Budapest Christmas Market
Photo Credit: jenA4tx
Cruiser Rating
4.8
Very Good
41 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Excellent, but not perfect
"there was nothing wrong with the excursions themselves.Don't get me wrong......"Read More
nightfly27 avatar

nightfly27

6-10 Cruises

Age 50s

1-10 of 41 AmaWaterways AmaViola Cruise Reviews

Excellent, but not perfect

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaViola

User Avatar
nightfly27
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We boarded our first river cruise onboard the AmaViola in Budapest. As people used to ocean cruising, we weren't sure what to expect. Afterwards, we came away with a very favorable impression of AmaWaterways and river cruising in general. Embarkation was so easy. Technically, this was a National Geographic cruise, and the ship was not full... I believe there were 111 people onboard. We had a ...
Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear guest, thank you for taking the time to share your feedback, both positive and negative. Our guests' perspectives help us look for ways to improve overall! Your suggestion to provide...

Sail Date: December 2023

River cruise with teenagers - a great experience!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaViola

User Avatar
MD101112
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this cruise to spend a hassle-free week as a family, unpacking our bags once and experiencing 4 countries plus a taste of the Christmas markets. We also visited Prague and Munich on our own. We embarked in Budapest on Dec 29, disembarked in Vilshofen Jan 5. We have been on 2 ocean cruises (Caribbean and Alaska) and have 3 teenagers, so I was worried that river cruises have a ...
Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear MD101112, Thank you for making us your family's home-away-from-home this holiday season while traveling. It was a delight to read your review, as we learned how much you and your family...

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony and outside balcony

Traveled with children

Iconic Christmas Markets - Danube

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaViola

User Avatar
jenA4tx
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise to experience the European Christmas markets. I love the charm and magic of Christmas decorations and the stores and restaurant displays did not disappoint. Pre-Cruise: We arrived in Prague for two days prior to embarkation to allow us to adjust to the time change/travel fatigue. We stayed at the same hotel as others doing the full three day pre-cruise Prague package. ...
Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear jenA4tx, Thank you for taking the time to write such a thorough review of your journey with us. We were so glad to read you enjoyed our excursions, visiting some of Europe’s smaller...

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony and outside balcony

Superb service

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaViola

User Avatar
SparkleGirl929
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose the 3 day Prague on land before the cruise. The cruise manager is on site to help with everything. Our manager, Natalija, was excellent. She was there to answer any questions. The only thing I was a bit disappointed with for the Prague portion was that I was not able to find out until about 3 weeks prior to the cruise about what was exactly planned by Ama in Prague. I would of liked the ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony and outside balcony

Overall an enjoyable week

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaViola

User Avatar
mikemonster
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I should start this review out with a word regarding my rating. It would have to be OUTSTANDING for me to give a 5, so in most cases my "4" should be considered very good. Now to our trip: " Melodies of the Danube" (Wine themed cruise) Our cruise itinerary was slightly modified from the standard since it included 2 tours not generally available on the regular " Melodies of the Danube" ...
Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear mikemonster, Thank you for taking a moment to write about your recent cruise with us. It was wonderful to read your kind words regarding our tours, and Budapest docking location. We...

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

River Cruisin’

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaViola

User Avatar
pynnkar
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Exceptional service, excellent food, high class all the way! Embarking and disembarking is so different on this river cruise than we have experienced on ocean cruising... no line ups, very relaxed process, so smooth. The buffet breakfast was very good... all the options one would want including made to order omelettes and for the bread lover - a huge array of choices. Each meal featured a couple ...
Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear pynnkar, We truly appreciate you taking the time to share your wonderful experience with us. We will be sure to share your comments with Kriss and the entire AmaViola crew! Our staff...

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Outside stateroom with fixed window

Rhine River Cruise , Basel to Amsterdam

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on AmaViola

User Avatar
Joanne317
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This is something my husband and myself have talked about doing for sometime but have always felt it was a little expensive , however, having had a recent bereavement in the family and deciding life is too short we booked our trip just a few weeks before sailing . We have no regrets , the trip was wonderful . We were made to feel at ease as soon as we boarded , the ship was gorgeous and the staff ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Outside stateroom with fixed window

BEYOND PERFECT

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on AmaViola

User Avatar
LindaMarieRishwain
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This was our first river cruise but will definitely not be our last. The AMA cruise line is 1st class from the beginning to the end. The crew is so very well trained, the food is delicious and the ship is beautiful. The chef and kitchen crew never disappointed us. The food was delicious and beautifully presented. We ate at the chefs table one night, one word, DELICIOUS. The lounge was ...
Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear LindaMarieRishwain, Thank you so much for choosing to take your very first river cruise with us. We truly appreciate your kind words regarding the crew, ship, and amenities. We aim to...

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Fantastic Trip of a Lifetime- 14 day Magnificent Europe

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaViola

User Avatar
jodonstocklin
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

I dreamt of taking this trip for years and finally made it starting in Amsterdam, Netherlands; going through the Rhine River in Germany and the Main River and Canal; then to the Danube River to Austria, Bulgaria and Hungary. The AMA Waterway ships seemed to have more staterooms with balconies than other lines. My ship, the AMA Viola, was constantly being cleaned, banisters being wiped down, ...
Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear jodonstocklin, Thank you for taking the time to share such a thorough, thoughtful review with us. We are thrilled to hear your dream vacation was everything you expected it to be and...

Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Good cruise but not exceptional !

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on AmaViola

User Avatar
plr756
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose Amawaterways after reading some very positive critics about food and excursions on their ships. On Amaviola, food was fair but not exceptional compare to other cruise lines but "La table du chef", once by cruise, deserve congratulations. For excursions , it's true that choices were varied for every kind of people, young and older ones even with bike rides offered. What bother us ...
Sail Date: June 2019

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony and outside balcony

