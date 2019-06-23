Review for a Europe - All Cruise on AmaViola

This is something my husband and myself have talked about doing for sometime but have always felt it was a little expensive , however, having had a recent bereavement in the family and deciding life is too short we booked our trip just a few weeks before sailing . We have no regrets , the trip was wonderful . We were made to feel at ease as soon as we boarded , the ship was gorgeous and the staff ...