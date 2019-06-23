We boarded our first river cruise onboard the AmaViola in Budapest. As people used to ocean cruising, we weren't sure what to expect. Afterwards, we came away with a very favorable impression of AmaWaterways and river cruising in general.
Embarkation was so easy. Technically, this was a National Geographic cruise, and the ship was not full... I believe there were 111 people onboard. We had a ...
We chose this cruise to spend a hassle-free week as a family, unpacking our bags once and experiencing 4 countries plus a taste of the Christmas markets. We also visited Prague and Munich on our own. We embarked in Budapest on Dec 29, disembarked in Vilshofen Jan 5.
We have been on 2 ocean cruises (Caribbean and Alaska) and have 3 teenagers, so I was worried that river cruises have a ...
We chose this cruise to experience the European Christmas markets. I love the charm and magic of Christmas decorations and the stores and restaurant displays did not disappoint.
Pre-Cruise: We arrived in Prague for two days prior to embarkation to allow us to adjust to the time change/travel fatigue. We stayed at the same hotel as others doing the full three day pre-cruise Prague package. ...
We chose the 3 day Prague on land before the cruise. The cruise manager is on site to help with everything. Our manager, Natalija, was excellent. She was there to answer any questions. The only thing I was a bit disappointed with for the Prague portion was that I was not able to find out until about 3 weeks prior to the cruise about what was exactly planned by Ama in Prague. I would of liked the ...
I should start this review out with a word regarding my rating. It would have to be OUTSTANDING for me to give a 5, so in most cases my "4" should be considered very good.
Now to our trip:
" Melodies of the Danube" (Wine themed cruise)
Our cruise itinerary was slightly modified from the standard since it included 2 tours not generally available on the regular " Melodies of the Danube" ...
Exceptional service, excellent food, high class all the way! Embarking and disembarking is so different on this river cruise than we have experienced on ocean cruising... no line ups, very relaxed process, so smooth. The buffet breakfast was very good... all the options one would want including made to order omelettes and for the bread lover - a huge array of choices. Each meal featured a couple ...
This is something my husband and myself have talked about doing for sometime but have always felt it was a little expensive , however, having had a recent bereavement in the family and deciding life is too short we booked our trip just a few weeks before sailing . We have no regrets , the trip was wonderful . We were made to feel at ease as soon as we boarded , the ship was gorgeous and the staff ...
This was our first river cruise but will definitely not be our last. The AMA cruise line is 1st class from the beginning to the end. The crew is so very well trained, the food is delicious and the ship is beautiful.
The chef and kitchen crew never disappointed us. The food was delicious and beautifully presented. We ate at the chefs table one night, one word, DELICIOUS.
The lounge was ...
I dreamt of taking this trip for years and finally made it starting in Amsterdam, Netherlands; going through the Rhine River in Germany and the Main River and Canal; then to the Danube River to Austria, Bulgaria and Hungary. The AMA Waterway ships seemed to have more staterooms with balconies than other lines. My ship, the AMA Viola, was constantly being cleaned, banisters being wiped down, ...
We chose Amawaterways after reading some very positive critics about food and excursions on their ships.
On Amaviola, food was fair but not exceptional compare to other cruise lines but "La table du chef", once by cruise, deserve congratulations.
For excursions , it's true that choices were varied for every kind of people, young and older ones even with bike rides offered.
What bother us ...