Each cabin, regardless of category, comes with two twin beds that can be combined into one king bed, two nightstands, a desk, wardrobe, two chairs and a small table. Additionally, you will find a safe, telephone, mini-fridge (stocked with water and replenished daily), hair dryer, bathrobes, slippers, umbrellas and QuietVox audio receivers (along with charging stations), which you'll use while on your excursions. We love the Apple monitor that serves as the TV as well as a computer screen (with included keyboard) so you can surf the web on a big screen. AmaViola has a solid lineup of television channels, which includes CNN, BBC, HBO, Discovery and TLC as well as a number of stations for Portuguese and German speakers. On-demand movies and television shows are available for free as well.

Outlets are mostly European style, though a U.S. outlet is located bedside, along with two USB ports. We wish there were outlets on both sides of the bed for nighttime charging but were happy with the number of outlets.

Bathrooms feature toilets, sinks, small vanities and showers with rainfall showerheads as well as more traditional showerheads -- you choose the pressure and style. They also have nightlights, which won't disturb you while you sleep but will help you for middle-of-the-night trips. Windows look out to the room -- and river -- and can be made opaque with the flip of a switch. Bath amenities include shampoo, conditioner, shower gel and body lotion as well as bars of soap.

The cabin design is comfortable, but there is a lack of storage space. Drawers are at a premium: We overstuffed every drawer we could find. While wardrobes are large, they include cubbies that are taken up by amenities, such as the safe and bathrobes. You can move those items to one shelf but still might find yourself wishing for more. Bathrooms, too, could use more shelving for little items you use every day and more spots for hanging wet items.

AmaViola doesn't have any accessible cabins. It has 12 connecting cabins that span several cabin categories, and 12 cabins can accommodate three people, thanks to a pull-out couch that serves as a twin bed.

Riverview: All of the cabins on the Piano Deck feature high twin windows that don't open. That's because most of the cabin actually sits below water level. AmaViola designates these cabins Category E (eight cabins) and Category D (four), the only difference being their location on the deck. Cabins are 160 square feet and feature angled bathrooms that maximize space. Sinks are round, and additional storage comes from a medicine cabinet hanging over the sink.

Balcony: The 18 cabins in Category C are 170 square feet and feature French balconies, which have sliding-glass pocket doors that open all the way across (they tuck into a wall when fully opened). It's a cool design element that provides unimpeded open-air views to the river and gorgeous European landscape along with plenty of fresh air. These cabins also feature angled bathrooms. All Category C cabins are located on the Violin and Cello decks.

Category BB (15 cabins) and BA (12) staterooms include French balconies as well as true outdoor balconies. When the weather is nice, the outdoor balconies are wonderful for sitting when sailing the river. Each balcony includes two rattan chairs and a small table. Bathrooms are not angled and therefore are more spacious than bathrooms in lower categories. Below-sink shelves replace the medicine cabinet for storage. Category BB and BA cabins are 210 square feet, with the only difference being location on the ship.

AmaViola also has 10 Category AB cabins and eight Category AA cabins. Both are 235 square feet and are virtually identical to the cabins in Category BB and BA, but you'll feel a little more space between the bed and desk as well as in the bathroom. Category AB cabins are located on the Cello Deck; Category AA cabins are located on the Violin Deck.

Suite: AmaViola's four suites, all 350 square feet, feature French and regular balconies. Cabins feature more space, with larger seating areas. Bathrooms also feature separate bathtubs and showers as well as dual sinks and larger vanities. All suites are located on the Violin Deck. Perks for suite passengers include laundry service, a butler and 24-hour room service.