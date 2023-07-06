That's not to say AmaViola is strictly a family ship. In fact, on most sailings, you won't see any kids. But you will get a cruise that appeals to a wide demographic, thanks to its myriad shore excursion options, which are designed to allow passengers to be as active as they wish. We loved that several activities ashore get the heart pumping, with hiking and biking options in cities along the Danube River. Yet those looking for a more relaxed experience are accommodated as well, so there's truly something for everyone.

The boat is elegantly decorated without being fussy. It feels comfortable and is easy to navigate; with only four decks and 158 passengers, you'll know it from bow to stern in no time. Except for the top deck, which is called the Sun Deck, AmaViola's levels are named after musical instruments: Deck 1 is the Piano Deck, Deck 2 the Cello Deck and Deck 3 the Violin Deck. AmaViola has an elevator, but it does not go to the Sun Deck or the Piano Deck, so passengers who can't use stairs should not book cabins on the lowest deck or plan to use the Sun Deck.

The common areas on AmaViola have plenty of space and seating, so you won't feel crowded. Cabins are bright and comfortable, though they could benefit from a few more drawers for storage as well as hooks or clotheslines for hanging items.

Dining onboard is a highlight, with menus that offer variety even for those with the strictest dietary requirements. And every passenger can book one dinner at the ship's specialty restaurant, The Chef's Table, which offers a tasting menu with wine pairings that feels like a splurge. Service at all restaurants is attentive, and staff members remember passenger preferences from one meal to the next, which makes for a hassle-free experience.