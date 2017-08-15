We recently sailed on the AmaVida on the “Flavors of Spain & Portugal cruise. We elected to do both the pre- and post-cruise extensions with AMA.
We began in Madrid. Since we always try to arrive at least a day early, using AMA for the transfer was not an option. Our travel agent arranged for a car to pick us up. Our flight arrived on time, but getting through passport control at MAD was ...
This was our first AMAWaterways cruise. We typically ocean cruise with Seabourn and when we decided to try a river cruise we asked our travel agent, Which river cruise company is closest to Seabourn? Without any hesitation she said AMAWaterways. We choose the Flavors of Portugal & Spain because we had never been to Portugal and the website touted great food and wine while sailing the Douro. Based ...
This cruise was recommended by our Travel Advisor. The entire experience was wonderful.
I'm glad we did a short river cruise (220 Km). We were in port every night which allowed us to sightsee, dine off the ship if we wanted.
Every day was an event by bus to see the many different sights each city or town presented. We saw a varied things on our day trips for Cathedrals, Castles, Wineries. ...
The AMA staff from pre trip to post trip were great. Everyone on boat was very nice and accommodating. We loved the tours, loved the people, enjoyed the boat!
Many passengers lost luggage and had to go shopping in Madrid for new outfits! The luggage finally made it but one passenger had to wait eight days.
Unfortunately SO many people on our trip came down with Covid... We were never ...
My wife and I purchased a river cruise on Ama from Madrid to Lisbon departing April 5, 2022. The cruise was titled "Flavors of Portugal and Spain". The cruise featured the Douro River and the wine growing region on the river in Portugal.
Our cruise included a pre-cruise Hotel stay in Madrid for three days and a post-cruise Hotel stay in Lisbon for three days.
Our cruise vessel, AmaVida, ...
My husband and I spent a couple of days in Lisbon a few years ago, and were eager to see more of the country. This was our third AMA Cruise, and it did not disappoint. We included the pre and post extensions in Lisbon and Madrid.
Ship and Cabin
Due to the lock sizes on the Douro, the ship is smaller than those on the Rhine and Danube, carrying 96 passengers on this cruise—but all was scaled ...
Wonderful staff. Our cruise manager Luis was just the best. A warm, wonderful young man who worked very hard to take care of all of his guests. And we really enjoyed our tour guide Rivas. This was our 11th cruise and I thought that the food was the best that we have had on a cruise ship. However we didn’t like food on a shore excursion to a Quinta in Regua. Cruising the Duoro is exceptionally ...
We sailed with them in Africa and it was a great trip, so we booked this Lisbon to Madrid trip.
AMA Waterways put on a new ship which sailed four days after we did. The BIG problem was that they took most of the experienced staff and transferred them to the new ship, leaving us with trainees. The chef was terrible and the wait staff was hit and miss. One night it took me an hour to get a ...
I just returned from AmaWaterways “Enticing Douro” cruise with 3-nights in Lisbon pre-cruise (7-17 July 2018)
I rarely write reviews on my cruse experiences, which have included numerous river and ocean voyages with many operators, but this experience was so exceptional it deserves mention.
Our Cruise Manager, Mr. Luis R., of AmaWaterways deserves much of the credit for making this ...
We have wanted to visit Portugal's famous Douro for many years. We couldn't have chosen a better way to explore this gorgeous wine producing region than our wine river cruise aboard the AmaVida. This ship offers everything: fine dining, outstanding daily excursions, spacious accommodations and a superb staff that anticipates the guests' every need. Each day was an exciting new adventure and by ...