Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaVida

We sailed with them in Africa and it was a great trip, so we booked this Lisbon to Madrid trip. AMA Waterways put on a new ship which sailed four days after we did. The BIG problem was that they took most of the experienced staff and transferred them to the new ship, leaving us with trainees. The chef was terrible and the wait staff was hit and miss. One night it took me an hour to get a ...