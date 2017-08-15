Porto at night
Photo Credit: GerryDoc
Douro vineyards
Photo Credit: GerryDoc
Pinhão train station
Photo Credit: GerryDoc
Porto at night
Photo Credit: GerryDoc
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
27 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Good, but not great.
"Our Cruise Manager, Marcia, was with us the entire time, and she was magnificent!Fortunately, our driver waited and contacted us, so we had our ride to our hotel...."Read More
GerryDoc avatar

GerryDoc

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Filters

1-10 of 27 AmaWaterways AmaVida Cruise Reviews

Good, but not great.

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaVida

User Avatar
GerryDoc
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We recently sailed on the AmaVida on the “Flavors of Spain & Portugal cruise. We elected to do both the pre- and post-cruise extensions with AMA. We began in Madrid. Since we always try to arrive at least a day early, using AMA for the transfer was not an option. Our travel agent arranged for a car to pick us up. Our flight arrived on time, but getting through passport control at MAD was ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear guest, thank you for taking the time to write about your experience with us along the Douro River. There certainly is so much beauty to experience in Portugal and we are happy to learn...

Sail Date: August 2024

A Good Trip But Not Up To The Expectations Set

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaVida

User Avatar
vbran1960
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first AMAWaterways cruise. We typically ocean cruise with Seabourn and when we decided to try a river cruise we asked our travel agent, Which river cruise company is closest to Seabourn? Without any hesitation she said AMAWaterways. We choose the Flavors of Portugal & Spain because we had never been to Portugal and the website touted great food and wine while sailing the Douro. Based ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear guest, Thank you for your feedback. Please know that on all of our European river cruise itineraries, which includes the Flavors of Spain & Portugal itinerary, we do include unlimited...

Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

A Wonderful Cruise Experience

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaVida

User Avatar
Old-Sailor-Dude
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This cruise was recommended by our Travel Advisor. The entire experience was wonderful. I'm glad we did a short river cruise (220 Km). We were in port every night which allowed us to sightsee, dine off the ship if we wanted. Every day was an event by bus to see the many different sights each city or town presented. We saw a varied things on our day trips for Cathedrals, Castles, Wineries. ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Greetings from AmaWaterways! We are delighted you had a memorable time in Portugal on board the AmaVida. We sincerely appreciate you taking a moment to write about your experience. We look...

Sail Date: June 2023

Ama Flavors of Portugal

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaVida

User Avatar
CARBG
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

The AMA staff from pre trip to post trip were great. Everyone on boat was very nice and accommodating. We loved the tours, loved the people, enjoyed the boat! Many passengers lost luggage and had to go shopping in Madrid for new outfits! The luggage finally made it but one passenger had to wait eight days. Unfortunately SO many people on our trip came down with Covid... We were never ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Hello – Thank you very much for sharing your recent experience here on Cruise Critic. We were very sorry to read your review and learn that certain aspects of your first river cruise...

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

We do not recommend AmaVida or AmaWaterways

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on AmaVida

User Avatar
Timee
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

My wife and I purchased a river cruise on Ama from Madrid to Lisbon departing April 5, 2022. The cruise was titled "Flavors of Portugal and Spain". The cruise featured the Douro River and the wine growing region on the river in Portugal. Our cruise included a pre-cruise Hotel stay in Madrid for three days and a post-cruise Hotel stay in Lisbon for three days. Our cruise vessel, AmaVida, ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Wonderful Flavors of Portugal/Spain Cruise with Extensions

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on AmaVida

User Avatar
LSuzQ
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

My husband and I spent a couple of days in Lisbon a few years ago, and were eager to see more of the country. This was our third AMA Cruise, and it did not disappoint. We included the pre and post extensions in Lisbon and Madrid. Ship and Cabin Due to the lock sizes on the Douro, the ship is smaller than those on the Rhine and Danube, carrying 96 passengers on this cruise—but all was scaled ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear LSuzQ, On behalf of all of us at AmaWaterways, we sincerely thank you for kind words regarding your entire cruise experience. We are delighted to read how much you enjoyed your...

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Booze cruise for seniors

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaVida

User Avatar
rosehenry
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Wonderful staff. Our cruise manager Luis was just the best. A warm, wonderful young man who worked very hard to take care of all of his guests. And we really enjoyed our tour guide Rivas. This was our 11th cruise and I thought that the food was the best that we have had on a cruise ship. However we didn’t like food on a shore excursion to a Quinta in Regua. Cruising the Duoro is exceptionally ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Inexperienced Crew

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaVida

User Avatar
Mike from California
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

We sailed with them in Africa and it was a great trip, so we booked this Lisbon to Madrid trip. AMA Waterways put on a new ship which sailed four days after we did. The BIG problem was that they took most of the experienced staff and transferred them to the new ship, leaving us with trainees. The chef was terrible and the wait staff was hit and miss. One night it took me an hour to get a ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Must do!

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on AmaVida

User Avatar
ACNJ
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I just returned from AmaWaterways “Enticing Douro” cruise with 3-nights in Lisbon pre-cruise (7-17 July 2018) I rarely write reviews on my cruse experiences, which have included numerous river and ocean voyages with many operators, but this experience was so exceptional it deserves mention. Our Cruise Manager, Mr. Luis R., of AmaWaterways deserves much of the credit for making this ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2018

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

The Enticing Douro is Perfect aboard the AmaVida

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaVida

User Avatar
NapaNana
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We have wanted to visit Portugal's famous Douro for many years. We couldn't have chosen a better way to explore this gorgeous wine producing region than our wine river cruise aboard the AmaVida. This ship offers everything: fine dining, outstanding daily excursions, spacious accommodations and a superb staff that anticipates the guests' every need. Each day was an exciting new adventure and by ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2017

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Find an AmaVida Cruise from $3,182

Any Month
Other AmaWaterways Ship Cruise Reviews
AmaLea Cruise Reviews
AmaLea Cruise Reviews
AmaPrima Cruise Reviews
AmaDahlia Cruise Reviews
Zambezi Queen Cruise Reviews
AmaLilia Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.