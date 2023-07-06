  • Write a Review
AmaVida Review

-- / 5.0
Editor Rating
25 reviews
See all photos

AmaWaterways added the 106-passenger AmaVida, which cruises Portugal's Douro River, in spring 2013. Douro itineraries take passengers through historic ports, fishing villages and wine regions -- AmaVida even offers several wine-themed cruises with vineyard stops and wine tastings.

AmaVida's cabins range from 161 square feet to 323 square feet. Most of the cabins feature balconies. All cabins have 42-inch flat screen TVs, safes, hair dryers and wireless phones as well as complimentary bottled water.

Passengers can dine in the main dining room or partake in the al fresco option, available for up to 32 people at a time. Specialty coffees and teas are available 24 hours a day.

Passengers onboard AmaVida can lounge on the ship's sun deck, take a dip in the heated pool or visit the fitness center and spa. Wi-Fi is available -- and included -- throughout the ship.

About

Passengers: 106
Crew: 30
Passenger to Crew: 3.53:1
Shore Excursions: 8

Sails To

Europe

Find an AmaVida Cruise from $3,039

Any Month

More about AmaWaterways AmaVida

Where does AmaWaterways AmaVida sail from?

AmaWaterways AmaVida departs from

Where does AmaWaterways AmaVida sail to?

AmaWaterways AmaVida cruises to Vega de Terron (Salamanca), Pinhao, and Porto (Leixoes)

How much does it cost to go on AmaWaterways AmaVida?

Cruises on AmaWaterways AmaVida start from $3,039 per person.
AmaWaterways AmaVida Cruiser Reviews

A Wonderful Cruise Experience

Every day was an event by bus to see the many different sights each city or town presented.We were in port every night which allowed us to sightsee, dine off the ship if we wanted.Read More
Old-Sailor-Dude

First Time Cruiser

Age 60s

Ama Flavors of Portugal

After testing negative I never received an email that I needed to board my flight.On our post trip we had to test to get back home.Read More
CARBG

6-10 Cruises

Age 50s

Wonderful Flavors of Portugal/Spain Cruise with Extensions

throughout the entire journey, to the AmaVida officers and staff, to the AMA representative waiting for us at our departure airport.Read More
LSuzQ

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Booze cruise for seniors

This was our 11th cruise and I thought that the food was the best that we have had on a cruise ship.Many of the shore excursions included a port wine tasting including morning excursions.Read More
rosehenry

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

AmaWaterways Fleet
AmaDolce
55 reviews
