Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaVerde

This was our first cruise. We were very impressed by the level of care given by all of the staff on the ship. We enjoyed the food, amenities, entertainment, and tours. All of our tour guides were great and we were able to participate in active tours ( hiking and biking) which is what we were hoping for. We very much enjoyed getting to see cities by hiking up to the castles and all around the old ...