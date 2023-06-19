"No one waiting at the dock to tell us where to go.Another mishap: We made some friends on the boat who invited us to celebrate one of their birthdays at the chef's dinner the following evening...."Read More
This was our first cruise. We were very impressed by the level of care given by all of the staff on the ship. We enjoyed the food, amenities, entertainment, and tours. All of our tour guides were great and we were able to participate in active tours ( hiking and biking) which is what we were hoping for. We very much enjoyed getting to see cities by hiking up to the castles and all around the old ...
I was profoundly disappointed in my recent cruise on the Danube. Though it was not the fault of Ama, the cruise was disrupted due to heavy rainfall that closed the river to cruise ships for several days. However, in my opinion, Ama could have done a better job of making the best of the bad circumstances. We were subjected to hours upon hours of bus rides and missed a significant part of our ...
I had an absolutely wonderful time on the Ama River Cruise. From the moment I stepped on board, I was greeted with warm smiles and exceptional hospitality from the staff, who were always friendly and eager to assist with any request. The attention to detail in every aspect of the service was truly impressive.The staterooms were immaculate, with the housekeeping team ensuring that the rooms were ...
My wife and I are seasoned air/land travelers and so we decided to take our first river cruise 4 years ago but we all know what happened April 2020. Fast forward to this summer and we finally were able to take the cruise. Amawaterways was exceptional in working with us to book the cruise and the crew of AmaVerde made the it memorable. Whether it's in sports or hospitality, the greatest make it ...
Just before and during our cruise there was significant rainfall and serious flooding. That meant that some ports and excursions had to be cancelled.
On the plus side, our riverboat captain deserves real praise. Many ships were not able to get to their destinations and guests had to be put up in hotels. Our captain forged ahead to get downriver in a hurry (apparently against orders from the ...
I really thought the level of service and food quality would be better. We had a few good meals aboard but overall the quality of dining was just average. Only two entrees offered each night, small portions, and uninspired sauces and sides. Breakfast was repetitive, but maybe the best meal of the day. The Breakfast "Special" was a poached egg on two days of the cruise. Really, a poached egg? We ...
This was our 8th river cruise however the only three were in France on Uniworld and because the other cruises involved small ships there isn’t a good comparison (the Viking Vietnam was outstanding).
We chose this because we had never been in Bulgaria or Romania and like wine! Except for Hungary our earlier experiences were in Yugoslavia in the 70’s so nice to see what had changed.
We were on a Winemaker cruise as the hosts. Our previous experience with any cruise were huge ships which both of us disliked. This was so intimate and such a delightful experience! The ship's crew are beyond lovely- attentive, smiling attitudes and always asking to assist us.
Our cabin was roomier than expected and we were able to completely unpack and stow luggage away. Bed and pillows ...
My first river cruise! Was a wonderful experience. The boat was exceptionally clean and well maintained! The staff was amazing. So friendly and welcoming! The food was delicious and always prepared and presented beautifully! Full breakfast in dining room and small buffet upstairs Cheese board at both lunch and dinner and wine was flowing at both !The gym was very small and there wasn’t anything ...
This was an amazing cruise. We did the Lower Danube starting in Bucharest. Beautiful ship and cabins were very comfortable. Staff and cruise were friendly and attentive. Food was amazing and tours were very interesting. Well recommended cruise line and itinerary.
