Sip and sail
Photo Credit: Martinimoma
Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
16 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
1-10 of 16 AmaWaterways AmaVerde Cruise Reviews

Great cruise on the AMA Verde

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaVerde

User Avatar
A and K
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This was our first cruise. We were very impressed by the level of care given by all of the staff on the ship. We enjoyed the food, amenities, entertainment, and tours. All of our tour guides were great and we were able to participate in active tours ( hiking and biking) which is what we were hoping for. We very much enjoyed getting to see cities by hiking up to the castles and all around the old ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Greetings, thank you for sharing your river cruise experience with us! It is great to know that our team was welcoming and helpful during your stay. We are delighted you had a memorable time...

Sail Date: October 2024

Unfortunate experience on AmaVerde

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaVerde

User Avatar
S_G_R
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I was profoundly disappointed in my recent cruise on the Danube. Though it was not the fault of Ama, the cruise was disrupted due to heavy rainfall that closed the river to cruise ships for several days. However, in my opinion, Ama could have done a better job of making the best of the bad circumstances. We were subjected to hours upon hours of bus rides and missed a significant part of our ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear valued guest, On behalf of the entire AmaWaterways family, I am sorry for the experience you had during your journey. As you shared, there is little that we can control during high or...

Sail Date: September 2024

Great cruise

Review for a Europe River Cruise on AmaVerde

User Avatar
Youngster couple
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

I had an absolutely wonderful time on the Ama River Cruise. From the moment I stepped on board, I was greeted with warm smiles and exceptional hospitality from the staff, who were always friendly and eager to assist with any request. The attention to detail in every aspect of the service was truly impressive.The staterooms were immaculate, with the housekeeping team ensuring that the rooms were ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear Valued Guest, Thank you for your kind words and positive feedback! We’re so happy to hear that you received such excellent service while sailing with us and that everything was to your...

Sail Date: September 2024

Exceptional Experience, Memorable Cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaVerde

User Avatar
dxxxxxg
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

My wife and I are seasoned air/land travelers and so we decided to take our first river cruise 4 years ago but we all know what happened April 2020. Fast forward to this summer and we finally were able to take the cruise. Amawaterways was exceptional in working with us to book the cruise and the crew of AmaVerde made the it memorable. Whether it's in sports or hospitality, the greatest make it ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear valued guest, Thank you for taking the time to share your river cruise experience with us! It is great to know that our team on board our AmaVerde was welcoming and helpful during your...

Sail Date: September 2024

Some good, some bad. Overall just OK.

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaVerde

User Avatar
Rocketsurfer3755
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Just before and during our cruise there was significant rainfall and serious flooding. That meant that some ports and excursions had to be cancelled. On the plus side, our riverboat captain deserves real praise. Many ships were not able to get to their destinations and guests had to be put up in hotels. Our captain forged ahead to get downriver in a hurry (apparently against orders from the ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear guest, thank you for taking a moment to write about your recent journey with us. We appreciate your understanding regarding some of the adjustments that had to be made due to the...

Sail Date: June 2024

I wish it was better.

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaVerde

User Avatar
Islandbear
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

I really thought the level of service and food quality would be better. We had a few good meals aboard but overall the quality of dining was just average. Only two entrees offered each night, small portions, and uninspired sauces and sides. Breakfast was repetitive, but maybe the best meal of the day. The Breakfast "Special" was a poached egg on two days of the cruise. Really, a poached egg? We ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear guest, we thank you for your honest feedback from your recent experience with us on board our AmaVerde. We appreciate you taking the time to document your concerns, as it gives us a...

Sail Date: May 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Staff great but other problems

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaVerde

User Avatar
tom 56
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

This was our 8th river cruise however the only three were in France on Uniworld and because the other cruises involved small ships there isn’t a good comparison (the Viking Vietnam was outstanding). We chose this because we had never been in Bulgaria or Romania and like wine! Except for Hungary our earlier experiences were in Yugoslavia in the 70’s so nice to see what had changed. Other ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear guest, welcome back from your recent travels. We appreciate you taking the time to share your honest feedback from your journey on board AmaVerde. We sincerely apologize if the noise...

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Loved life on the ship

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaVerde

User Avatar
KarenStew
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We were on a Winemaker cruise as the hosts. Our previous experience with any cruise were huge ships which both of us disliked. This was so intimate and such a delightful experience! The ship's crew are beyond lovely- attentive, smiling attitudes and always asking to assist us. Our cabin was roomier than expected and we were able to completely unpack and stow luggage away. Bed and pillows ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear guest, on behalf of all of us at AmaWaterways, thank you so much for leaving such a wonderful review! We each take pride in our pursuits to provide an unforgettable experience for all...

Sail Date: August 2023

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with Balcony

Wonderful experience

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaVerde

User Avatar
Martinimoma
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

My first river cruise! Was a wonderful experience. The boat was exceptionally clean and well maintained! The staff was amazing. So friendly and welcoming! The food was delicious and always prepared and presented beautifully! Full breakfast in dining room and small buffet upstairs Cheese board at both lunch and dinner and wine was flowing at both !The gym was very small and there wasn’t anything ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Hello valued guest, thank you for taking the time to share your feedback about your river cruise experience on board the AmaVerde. We take pride in providing the best service for our guests...

Sail Date: August 2023

Amazing Cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaVerde

User Avatar
mjk62
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This was an amazing cruise. We did the Lower Danube starting in Bucharest. Beautiful ship and cabins were very comfortable. Staff and cruise were friendly and attentive. Food was amazing and tours were very interesting. Well recommended cruise line and itinerary. This itinerary is unique and not recommended for 1st time cruisers or first time to Europe. There is lots of history in the ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Hello dear guest, welcome back from your recent river cruise journey with AmaWaterways. Our Gems of Southeast Europe is certainly a unique itinerary that holds many fascinating excursions...

Sail Date: June 2023

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with Balcony

