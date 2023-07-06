  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

AmaVerde Review

5.0 / 5.0
6 reviews
See all photos
Editor Rating
5.0
Excellent
Overall
Carolyn Spencer Brown
Contributor

As of 2016, AmaVerde is exclusively chartered by AmaWaterways partner, APT.

AmaWaterways has carved out a niche for itself in the river cruise arena with its emphasis on wine and food amid comfortably stylish surrounds.

The majority of AmaVerde's staterooms (along with those found on AmaBella and near-sisters AmaCerto and AmaPrima) feature double-balcony configurations. One side is a French verandah, with floor-to-ceiling doors that open wide, and the other is an actual balcony, with comfortable chairs. Notable, too: These spacious staterooms aren't limited to a lucky few. On the top two cabin decks, they're plentiful.

Other delightful features on AmaVerde make it such a welcoming ship. On the sun deck, a splash pool (with swim-up bar) and deep, comfy wicker-like sofas are popular gathering spots. The small gym is well stocked with state-of-the-art equipment, and the sprawling lounge features a library nook with a faux fireplace.

It's important to note, though, that the ship's gorgeous decor and creature comforts are a backdrop to the experience you'll have on land. AmaWaterways features a nice range of possibilities in each port (most of which come in the complimentary category) that target a variety of travel styles. Highlights include standard tours; themed experiences geared toward interests in areas like art, food and wine; and recreationally oriented expeditions on bicycles. (Two dozen of them are stored onboard, and they're free for passengers to use in port.)

AmaWaterways offers terrific value-for-money extras on its cruises; these include free and unlimited Wi-Fi (with an unusually fast connection for a cruise ship) and complimentary beer, wine and soda at lunch and dinner.

Rounding out a superb cruise experience, the crew on AmaVerde are outstanding. Warm, efficient and personable, the tone was set for us on the first night onboard, when a couple, having traveled all day, arrived well after mealtime. They plaintively asked the bartender if there were snacks available. Instead, she went down to the kitchen and assembled them a full meal.

About

Passengers: 162
Crew: 49
Passenger to Crew: 3.31:1
Launched: 2011
Shore Excursions: 23

Sails To

Europe

Sails From

Budapest

Fellow Passengers

AmaWaterways generally appeals to well-traveled, 50-plus passengers with a strong interest in culinary arts and active exploration. Geographically, passengers are strongly drawn from North America, but the cruise line attracts a solid representation from the U.K. and Australia, where its partner, APT Touring, also markets the line.

AmaWaterways AmaVerde Dress Code

Day and night, the prevailing dress code is country club casual, except for the once-a-cruise Captain's Dinner, when male passengers don jackets and ties and women wear cocktail garb.

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get AmaVerde price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

Find an AmaVerde Cruise from $2,399

Any Month

More about AmaWaterways AmaVerde

Where does AmaWaterways AmaVerde sail from?

AmaWaterways AmaVerde departs from Budapest

Where does AmaWaterways AmaVerde sail to?

AmaWaterways AmaVerde cruises to Budapest, Bratislava, Vienna, Linz (Salzburg), Vilshofen an der Donau, Passau, Regensburg, Nuremberg, and Durnstein (Krems)

How much does it cost to go on AmaWaterways AmaVerde?

Cruises on AmaWaterways AmaVerde start from $2,399 per person.
AmaWaterways AmaVerde Cruiser Reviews

Christmas Markets delight!

The ship was beautifully decorated for Christmas, we had a very comfortable cabin, the food was excellent, the flexibility for dining was wonderful, the staff was very friendly and accommodating, and the local guides we had on all of our daily outings and excursions were the best!My sister and I had talked about taking a river cruise like this to see the Christmas Markets in western Europe for a number of years and we finally turned "someday" into December, 2022!Read More
lkt2002

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

Wonderful Experience on the Danube

" The ship staff was across the board excellent with special kudos to our dining room waiter "David" and the Cruise Manager Monika.The cruise and the pre-/post- were excellent.Read More
kdavis4L

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

Didn't Impress

One guest was actually transferred mid river to hospital so not a great impression.We got a 2 for one deal but had we paid full fare I honestly would have felt short-changed..Read More
journey boomer

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

A most enjoyable first river cruise

The sun deck was only occasionally used by small numbers of passengers due to the very variable weather we had, most passengers preferring to enjoy the scenery from the warmer lounge, because, at this time of year, even the dry, sunny days were quite cool especially when we were on the move.European weather is also notoriously unpredictable, and our dates this year brought us everything from bright, sunny but cool days, to more rainy and/or showery days than we wanted, and even sleety/snowy showers for one of our two days in Vienna.Read More
edinburgher

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

AmaWaterways Fleet
AmaDolce
55 reviews
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map