AmaVenita, which debuted in 2015, is a Concerto-class river ship carrying 164 passengers. The fares cover wines, spirits and beer at lunch and dinner, shore excursions and use of the ship's electric bikes for exploring onshore.

A handful of the ship's 82 cabins, which start at 160 square feet, have windows but the majority feature twin balconies. At 300 square feet, the largest suites are almost twice the size of a standard cabin and feature a sitting area as well as a large bathroom with a tub and separate shower. All staterooms are equipped with an on-demand entertainment system offering free internet access, movies and a music library.

Meals are included in the cost of the fare. Passengers can dine on La Chaine des Rotisseurs culinary creations in the main dining room or choose from up to seven other dining experiences including a Chef's Table. Passengers in select room categories also receive complimentary room service.

A choice of shore excursions is included in the fare, and there are also more in-depth ones at an extra cost. Non-excursion activities include relaxing on the sun deck, dancing in the lounge, taking a dip in the heated pool, enjoying a drink at the swim-up bar, or working out in the fitness room. There is also a walking track for passengers who like to keep fit.