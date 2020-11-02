Photo Credit: GGHSRSAIRRS
Amawaterways - Never Again

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaStella

User Avatar
NCsea50
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We booked a Danube Christmas river cruise, along with another couple, on the AMABella on 2/11/20, departing Budapest on 12/5/22. We took advantage of a cabin upgrade offer and were both booked in AA class cabins. We heard nothing further from Amawaterways (except confirmation of our final payment) until we boarded 12/5/22. Before heading to the ship on 12/5/22 we were told by another passenger ...
Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

We sincerely apologize for the disappointing experience you had with us. We appreciate you taking the time to document your concerns, as it gives us a chance to address any areas of...

Sail Date: December 2022

Missing Christmas Markets

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaStella

User Avatar
Jberglund2
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

10 passengers in our family chose this cruise for the Christmas Markets. We departed from Amsterdam on the 22nd of December for Basil. We noted a small notation on the website that many markets closed on the 22nd or 23d, however the itinerary listed several markets to visit. On board, our updated schedule listed an added market. What this cruise company failed to mention was all markets were ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Christmas gift

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaStella

User Avatar
merrychristmas2019
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

We flew into Zurich, Switzerland for the first 2 nights on our own and had a driver transport us to Basel, Switzerland where the AmaStella was waiting. We were told you could check in early and leave luggage but actually check wasn't until 3:00. We arrived at 1:00 and were greeted with by Jessie the Crew Manager and 2 guys taking our luggage and inviting us in. They had a lite lunch ready ...
Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear merrychristmas2019, Thank you for making us your home-away-from-home during your travels, and for spending a small part of the holiday season with us. It is a delight knowing how much...

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony and outside balcony

Traveled with children

Wonderful Danube River Cruise

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on AmaStella

User Avatar
gbkcpa
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Our second cruise with AMA Waterways. We enjoyed our first cruise so much we decided to try a second. And, it met our expectations. Beautiful venue on the Danube, great stops and tours of the area. We also enjoyed the great service and crew and our cruise manager made sure everything met everyone’s expectations and that everything went off without a hitch. Our start in Budapest gave us ample ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony and outside balcony

Magnificent Europe

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaStella

User Avatar
Ksuevine
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Our trip on AmaStella’s 14 day River cruise of Europe was our first river cruise. We arrived early morning on day one and waited 45 minutes at the airport for our transfer to the ship. We were told that room check in was in the afternoon so we did not expect a reception…..but it took some time before we were acknowledged by a few men in Ama uniforms who approached us, took our luggage, and led us ...
Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear Ksuevine, We sincerely apologize for the disappointing experience you described. We appreciate you taking the time to document your concerns; it gives us a chance to address our...

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

WONDERFUL EXPERIENCE!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaStella

User Avatar
ourcruise2019
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We had first river cruise in Europe, and we fell in love with it! The food was outstanding, our ship is beautiful and comfortable. Cabin is very clean with the best service ever. The food is absolutely delicious, everyone enjoyed it, and appreciate it. There are a lot of fresh vegetables and fruits served daily and creative menu, which is also variety of wonderful food. The service is awesome, ...
Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear ourcruise2019, Thank you for taking the time to share your thoughtful review of your recent cruise. We are so happy to read you enjoyed your time on board AmaStella, your review truly...

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Traveled with children

First cruise river experience

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaStella

User Avatar
migue40
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

My first river cruise experience was pretty good, They include wines and beers at dinner. The wines are not all of good quality but they are not bad. They include a happy hour an one hour before dinner, but the bartenders don't know how to make drinks. They are very bad preparing drinks and they get upset if I return the drink. Better change for beer or wine before returning the drink. The gym is ...
Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear migue40, Thank you for taking the time to share your experience with us. We were disappointed to read your first river cruise did not exceed your expectations. We aim to provide each...

Sail Date: May 2019

Lovely Experience

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaStella

User Avatar
GGHSRSAIRRS
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The AMA Stella is a great ship with an even greater staff. We thoroughly enjoyed all aspects of this cruise. The shore excursions were well organized & there was a good variety of them. Food was generally quite good although the osso buco left something to be desired. I will give a shout out to Michaela from Romania who is a great bartender/waitress. All wait staff was friendly & did a good job. ...
Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Outside stateroom with fixed window

Nothing Overlooked

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaStella

User Avatar
CCopp
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This cruise was chosen because of an interest in the history of the Netherlands and Belgium and the tulips. In advance of the cruise, I spent three days in Amsterdam where I explored the city, visited the Anne Frank House and the Van Gogh Museum. I met the AmaStella at the pier in Amsterdam. Everything was perfect onboard ship and with the excursions planned for the journey. The staff/crew on the ...
Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Exceeded Expectations

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaStella

User Avatar
MainstreetRob
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

This was our first river cruise. We will definitely do it again, and based on this experience AMA will be our first choice. Everyone on this ship went out of their way to be friendly and helpful, from the captain to the cruise and hospitality directors, to food service personnel, waiters and bar attendants, and to housekeeping staff. Food was excellent, particularly the Chef’s table which was ...
Sail Date: March 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

