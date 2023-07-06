Dining on the AmaStella is excellent from the breakfast and lunch buffets to gourmet meals served in the evening. At dinner, presentation is superb and portion-size perfect for the four-course meal. Menu selections are clearly marked with allergies, including gluten, and every menu includes at least one vegetarian option.

Main Dining Room (Cello Deck): Meal times are set around daily excursions, but generally breakfast is set from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. The breakfast buffet features an omelet station, on-ship baked breads, fruit, yogurt and hot and cold cereal. Menu items include eggs Benedict and waffles. Lunch usually begins at 1 or 1:30 p.m. and dinner around 7 or 7:30 p.m. Lunch menus are casual with selections such as fish and chips, sandwiches and soup. Dinner is four courses including appetizer, soup, main and dessert. It is open seating with tables ranging in size from four to eight seats. One night you might try the grilled black Angus beef tenderloin with carved vegetables, herb mousseline potato and the next rack of lamb with a lemon-pepper crust, rosemary jus and broccoli, ratatouille and potato gratin. Healthy and local choices are also available.

The Chef's Table (Violin Deck): Every passenger is invited to eat one time at The Chef's Table. The tasting menu features five courses. The same menu is served each night, is prepared by the executive chef and includes delectable offerings such as lamb rack with sweet potato-peach salsa with mint jelly, and aged beef brisket with whiskey sauce and pumpernickel-foie gras. Reservations are required. No additional fee.

Main Lounge & Bar: (Violin Deck): Early risers are offered pastries from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. Late risers are offered pastries from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. (Bread and pastries are made fresh daily on the ship). A light lunch is offered midday. Tea is served late afternoon. At 10:30 p.m. a late-night snack is also served.

There is no room service. The coffee station is available all day.