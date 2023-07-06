All staterooms include hotel-style bedding with Egyptian linens, robes and slippers, large wardrobe, full-length mirror, hair dryer, safe and direct-dial telephone. The flat-screen television also works as a computer and features an entertainment on-demand system providing TV, movies and music. The internet and Wi-Fi are accessible in the stateroom and throughout the ship. Complimentary bottled water is replenished daily.

The bathroom includes a shower with a multi-jet showerhead. A magnifying mirror and spa-quality toiletries, including soap, shampoo, conditioner, lotion and shower gel, are provided.

There are a limited number of connecting cabins.

River View: River-view cabins are 160 square feet on the Piano Deck. Staterooms have two chairs and a small table.

Twin Balcony: The majority of the staterooms offer twin balconies: two French balconies or a French balcony and outside balcony. Located on the Cello and Violin decks, size ranges from 155 to 235 square feet. Each stateroom has one or two chairs and larger staterooms have a small table. There are two chairs and a table on the balcony.

Suite: The spacious suites are 310 sq. feet on the Violin Deck and feature a French balcony and outside balcony. The living room area features a couch, two chairs and table, and a built-in desk and chair. A slatted wall divides the living room from the bedroom. The spacious bathroom features a bathtub and separate shower. There are two chairs and a small table on the balcony.