Entertainment & Activities

There is a full schedule of activities every day. With an impressive range of excursions, informative talks during afternoons of sailing and afternoon and evening entertainment by the piano player, there is never a time during the day when an activity is not taking place. Add to this complimentary in-room movies, television, music and internet access.

Shore Excursions

Daily excursions are included and optional tours are offered. Excursions include coach tours, gentle walkers, walking, hiking and biking. Evening excursions include wine tasting and musical performances.

Passengers are mailed a booklet before sailing that explains all the excursions. Optional excursions can be booked before sailing. At the beginning of the cruise a list of excursions is given to each individual. Passengers sign up for each excursion they want to take. The morning of the excursion, they tell the receptionist their tour and are given a color. The color coordinates with their guide and/or bus.

Each passenger also has a Quiet Vox headphone system that they carry along on their excursions. By touching their guide's “lollypop,” at the beginning of the excursion, the radio frequency allows them to hear their guide throughout the excursion whether they are near the guide or farther away.

Daytime and Evening Entertainment

Because there are so many excursions (sometimes three in one day), there are few entertainment special events although an excellent piano player is on hand in the lounge during the afternoon and evening to entertain guests.

Enrichment

AmaStella offers few enrichment programs because of the full schedule of shore excursions. The programs that are offered take place in the lounge during the afternoon and evening, including classical and opera music performed by local artists. There are no fees or required reservations. They are expertly presented and well worth attending.

AmaStella Bars and Lounges

The lounge and bar are located on the Violin Deck and serve as a meeting point for enrichment programs, daily briefings and evening entertainment. The area is bright and cheerful with plenty of seating space arranged in conversational settings. During the evening, before and after dinner, the piano player performs playing a wide range of music and taking requests. Soft drinks are 2 euros. Mixed drinks average 5 euros.

AmaStella Outside Recreation

The Sun Deck features an uncovered heated swimming pool with swim-up bar, chessboard set and plenty of awning-covered and uncovered seating.

AmaStella Services

The reception deck is open 24/7 to help guests with any questions or needs. Complementary Wi-Fi is offered shipwide with computers in every stateroom. A nice-sized library with several books and board games is located just off the lounge. The gift shop, also on the Violin Deck, features high-end costume jewelry as well as souvenirs representing the countries the ship visits. Laundry service is available for a fee.