AmaStella launched in 2016. Its understated comfort and spaciousness provides a welcoming atmosphere. Staterooms are generous in size; most feature twin balconies and adjoining rooms are available. Features like a spa, hair salon, fitness center and relatively large gift shop set it apart. There is even a heated swimming pool with a swim-up bar on the Sun Deck.

The staff is very friendly and professional. They take pride in every task and genuinely try to assist in any way they can -- from the captain, cruise manager, hotel manager and chef to the reception desk clerk, wait staff and room stewards.

Three standouts make AmaStella exceptional: stateroom size, fine dining and the number of excursions available. Every stateroom features seating, desks and, for a river ship, spacious bathrooms.

Dining is outstanding. One chef's duty is making all the bread; another chef is in charge of deserts. The kitchen team and excellent wait staff could easily be compared to any fine dining restaurant.

The number of excursions and choices is remarkable. On many days there were morning, afternoon and evening excursions; most included in the cruise base price. At many ports of call, passengers were also offered gentle walkers, walking, hiking and biking choices.