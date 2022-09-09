Photo Credit: cruise_4_history
Photo Credit: cruise_4_history
Photo Credit: cruise_4_history
Dessert
Photo Credit: lemoney
Cruiser Rating
4.6
Very Good
83 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Unbelievable Family Experience
"Raul Dederichs was our Cruise Manager and he really added a world class level of professionalism and a perfect blend of local knowledge and humor.The hotel manager aboard the boat along with the entire dining and housekeeping staff were totally pleasant and endearing...."Read More
cruise_4_history avatar

cruise_4_history

2-5 Cruises

Age 40s

1-10 of 83 AmaWaterways AmaSonata Cruise Reviews

Unpleasant Melodies of the Danube

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaSonata

User Avatar
Clayp
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Danube River was flooded. Debris clogged locks and made cruise impossible to be operable. Ama must have been aware prior to our "embarkation" but chose to keep passengers uninformed and stuck on immovable vessel. Understand natural disasters, but cruise should have been cancelled and refunded. Stuck in Vienna port along with 60 other ships. Limited "excursions" into 3 towns after long bus rides. ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear guest, Thank you for your feedback. We understand how disappointing it can be for guests when weather-related events impact our sailings. The safety of our guests is our top priority,...

Sail Date: September 2024

Disastrous Trip/Unethical Company

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaSonata

User Avatar
JasonZ
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Ama knew the lock was broken on Danube route before cruise start date but didn't tell passengers and didn't cancel. As a result, 140 passengers flew to Budapest for a "cruise to nowhere". First night buffet was awful: fried food over bunsen burners, no veg options, and serve yourself grocery store wine. Next day bussed to Vienna where we were stuck in dock for next 5 days. Cruise manager and ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

We appreciate your feedback and sincerely apologize for the inconvenience during your recent Danube River journey. Rest assured, our crew closely monitors the water levels to ensure the...

Sail Date: September 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Five Star Cruise Exceeded All Expectations

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaSonata

User Avatar
jfelbab
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

This cruise exceeded my wife and my expectations. Everything was First Class Five Star! Great food with a broad selection of menu options. Free wine, beer and soft drinks every day at happy hour and every day at dinner. Excellent service. Very friendly attentive staff. Multiple tours at each port. Clean modern facilities. Entertainment every evening. Couldn't ask for ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

On behalf of all of us at AmaWaterways, thank you so much for leaving such a wonderful review! We each take pride in our pursuits to provide an unforgettable experience for all our guests. We...

Sail Date: July 2023

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony and outside balcony

Unbelievable Family Experience

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaSonata

User Avatar
cruise_4_history
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

My mother in law was born in Austria in the early 1950's and immigrated to the U.S. in 1956(her family story/history is an emotional journey) This was her first trip back to her birthplace and Ama Waterways truly helped make this an amazing experience. My wife, son, mother-in-law, father-in-law and brother-in-law traveled together. Raul Dederichs was our Cruise Manager and he really added a world ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Hello! Welcome back from your recent AmaWaterways journey. We are so touched by your gracious review of your river cruise experience with us. It is great to know that our team was welcoming...

Sail Date: July 2023

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony and outside balcony

Traveled with children

Classical Music Centered Cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaSonata

User Avatar
canoeyacht
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This cruise had an emphasis on classical music, with concerts on and off the ship, tours of composers' houses and related museums etc. We combined it with a pre-cruise land portion - 3 nights in Prague at the Hilton Old Town. The cruise started in Vienna, sailed west as far as Linz, then retraced its route and went past Vienna to end in Budapest. It's a bit of an unusual route but suited us. ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Greetings from AmaWaterways, thank you for sharing your river cruise experience with us! It is great to know that our team was welcoming and helpful during your stay. We are delighted you had...

Sail Date: June 2023

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony

First AMA Waterways River cruise will be my last

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaSonata

User Avatar
Bapakleo
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

We chose this cruise because others told us AMA Waterways was good. Not so much. Food was the worst. When I addressed this with the head chef and his manager, I was told that corporate sent pictures of the food to be presented and they could not change anything. It was obvious that they were more interested in offering excuses than seeking easy problem resolutions. The food and menu gave one ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Hello! On behalf of the entire AmaWaterways family, I am sorry for the experience you had during your journey. We take pride in our work and want to take care of all of our guests while they...

Sail Date: December 2022

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony and outside balcony

Amawaterway Has Taken Steps Backward

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaSonata

User Avatar
19Jay54
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

My wife and I cruised with Ama on the Rhine a few years ago and had a great experience. We booked this most recent cruise without hesitation. It turns out that perhaps we should have hesitated as dealing with Ama prior to the cruise was a struggle and the actual cruise experience was very disappointing. Let me start by saying we booked our cruise in 2020 however due to Covid we delayed the ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Hello there, we sincerely apologize for the disappointing experience you had with us. We appreciate you taking the time to document your concerns, as it gives us a chance to address any areas...

Sail Date: December 2022

AMA made our first River cruise experience amazing

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaSonata

User Avatar
lemoney
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

My husband and I just returned from our first river cruise. When deciding what to do for our 25th anniversary celebration we knew it had to be a cruise. We’ve been wanting to do a river cruise for years and since I first heard about AmaWaterways, it captured my heart. My husband knew I would love to see the Christmas markets as this is my favorite time of year, so we booked the Iconic Christmas ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Greetings from AmaWaterways, thank you for sharing your river cruise experience with us! It is great to know that our team was welcoming and helpful during your stay. We are delighted you had...

Sail Date: December 2022

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony and outside balcony

Magical Blue Danube and (early) Christmas Markets

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaSonata

User Avatar
deredvers
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We have just returned from a wonderful AmaWaterways cruise, departing from Budapest finishing in Nuremberg. This is the second Ama cruise we have been on and both were similar itineraries though in different seasons - our first was in 2018 in the Summer and finished in Vilshofen instead of Nuremberg which we did this time. Luckily, most of the Christmas markets were open too! As most reviewers ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Thank you for taking a moment to write about your recent journey with us. It was wonderful to read how much you enjoyed the service our crew was able to provide you. Your generous review is...

Sail Date: November 2022

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony

Should Be Better for the Price

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaSonata

User Avatar
forevercarlsbad
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise over other brands because we wanted to have an outstanding travel experience with other couples we are close to. We were told this was the "top of the line" for cruising. There were 25 of us in total, so we comprised about 1/3 of the ship's passengers. The food could have been, should have been better. Specifics: A. The pastries were mediocre. I know, hard to believe ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Hello! Thank you for sharing your recent experience on board your river cruise. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience. Exceptional personalized service is at the foundation of our core...

Sail Date: September 2022

