"Raul Dederichs was our Cruise Manager and he really added a world class level of professionalism and a perfect blend of local knowledge and humor.The hotel manager aboard the boat along with the entire dining and housekeeping staff were totally pleasant and endearing...."Read More
Danube River was flooded. Debris clogged locks and made cruise impossible to be operable. Ama must have been aware prior to our "embarkation" but chose to keep passengers uninformed and stuck on immovable vessel. Understand natural disasters, but cruise should have been cancelled and refunded. Stuck in Vienna port along with 60 other ships. Limited "excursions" into 3 towns after long bus rides. ...
Ama knew the lock was broken on Danube route before cruise start date but didn't tell passengers and didn't cancel. As a result, 140 passengers flew to Budapest for a "cruise to nowhere". First night buffet was awful: fried food over bunsen burners, no veg options, and serve yourself grocery store wine. Next day bussed to Vienna where we were stuck in dock for next 5 days. Cruise manager and ...
This cruise exceeded my wife and my expectations.
Everything was First Class Five Star! Great food with a broad selection of menu options.
Free wine, beer and soft drinks every day at happy hour and every day at dinner.
Excellent service. Very friendly attentive staff.
Multiple tours at each port.
Clean modern facilities.
Entertainment every evening.
Couldn't ask for ...
My mother in law was born in Austria in the early 1950's and immigrated to the U.S. in 1956(her family story/history is an emotional journey) This was her first trip back to her birthplace and Ama Waterways truly helped make this an amazing experience. My wife, son, mother-in-law, father-in-law and brother-in-law traveled together. Raul Dederichs was our Cruise Manager and he really added a world ...
This cruise had an emphasis on classical music, with concerts on and off the ship, tours of composers' houses and related museums etc. We combined it with a pre-cruise land portion - 3 nights in Prague at the Hilton Old Town.
The cruise started in Vienna, sailed west as far as Linz, then retraced its route and went past Vienna to end in Budapest. It's a bit of an unusual route but suited us. ...
We chose this cruise because others told us AMA Waterways was good. Not so much.
Food was the worst. When I addressed this with the head chef and his manager, I was told that corporate sent pictures of the food to be presented and they could not change anything. It was obvious that they were more interested in offering excuses than seeking easy problem resolutions. The food and menu gave one ...
My wife and I cruised with Ama on the Rhine a few years ago and had a great experience. We booked this most recent cruise without hesitation. It turns out that perhaps we should have hesitated as dealing with Ama prior to the cruise was a struggle and the actual cruise experience was very disappointing.
Let me start by saying we booked our cruise in 2020 however due to Covid we delayed the ...
My husband and I just returned from our first river cruise. When deciding what to do for our 25th anniversary celebration we knew it had to be a cruise. We’ve been wanting to do a river cruise for years and since I first heard about AmaWaterways, it captured my heart. My husband knew I would love to see the Christmas markets as this is my favorite time of year, so we booked the Iconic Christmas ...
We have just returned from a wonderful AmaWaterways cruise, departing from Budapest finishing in Nuremberg. This is the second Ama cruise we have been on and both were similar itineraries though in different seasons - our first was in 2018 in the Summer and finished in Vilshofen instead of Nuremberg which we did this time. Luckily, most of the Christmas markets were open too!
As most reviewers ...
We chose this cruise over other brands because we wanted to have an outstanding travel experience with other couples we are close to. We were told this was the "top of the line" for cruising. There were 25 of us in total, so we comprised about 1/3 of the ship's passengers.
The food could have been, should have been better. Specifics:
A. The pastries were mediocre. I know, hard to believe ...