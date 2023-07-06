All are equipped with flat-screen TV, mini-bar, one U.S. 110-volt outlet (the others require European plugs so having an adaptor is key); robes and slippers; hair dryer and umbrella. Queen-sized beds can be configured as twins. Marble vanity desks conceal the mini-bar and contain small drawers and shelves. Roomy closets with upper and lower racks accommodate hanging apparel. An adjoining closet contains five deep shelves for storing clothes and other belongings. There's a small safe inside (though not large enough for a laptop); and extra blankets. Suitcases can be stowed under the bed. The ship has no adjoining cabins.

The on-demand entertainment system enables internet access (though streaming media and downloading attachments isn't an option). There are 25 channels available (including multiple news and sports stations, plus HBO and the Sundance Channel), though many never got reception on our sailing. A roster of 29 in-room movies included recent releases.

Bathroom size varies according to cabin type, but all have roomy showers; storage space that ranges from generous to adequate; marble-topped vanity and shelf; and glass shower stalls with double-headed showers that drew raves. A and B cabin bathrooms have a window that looks into the bedroom, drawing natural light from beyond. A privacy switch turns the window an opaque white. Bath amenities include Hydro Basics lotion, shampoo, conditioner and body wash, plus cotton pads and cotton-tipped swabs.

Riverview: The 17 cabins on the Piano Deck (Deck 1) measure 160 square feet. Double windows bring in natural light. Tucked below them is a small seating area with two chairs and a cocktail table. A small marble-topped vanity holds the TV. Above it is a small cabinet with a safe. The mini-bar is tucked in a cabinet below. Bathrooms in these and the French Balcony cabins are a bit of a squeeze, with a single small sink. Note: The elevator doesn't access the Piano Deck.

French Balcony: At 170 square feet, the 16 cabins with French balconies (i.e., a sliding-glass door that opens, but has no physical balcony) pick up some space in the seating area and the glass door creates an illusion of more room. They're on the Cello Deck (Deck 2) and the Violin Deck (Deck 3).

Double Balcony: The 49 double-balcony cabins range from 210 to 235 square feet. The ship's sole wheelchair-accessible cabin, also in this category, measures 290 square feet. Bathrooms are roomy with double sinks and generous under-sink storage. The weather on our cruise didn't invite sitting outside much, but when conditions cleared and warmed, the compact balcony was a peaceful spot from which to watch the milky brown waters of the Danube flow by.

Suite: Three 300-square-foot suites consist of a single room, with a sleeping alcove with a flat-screen TV attached to a wall across from the bed. A separate seating area accommodates two armchairs and a large round coffee table. A marble-topped vanity is equipped with a laptop and a high-backed upholstered chair. Suites come with complimentary laundry service, an in-room coffee maker and mini-bar stocked with soft drinks. Bathrooms are spacious, with large, double sinks, deep bathtub and a separate glass shower.