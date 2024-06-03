When AmaWaterways' AmaSofia launches in 2026 it will become the line's 24th ship to sail on Europe's most popular rivers and -- with the launch of Mekong vessel AmaKaia in the same year -- increase the fleet to a total of 31 ships.

The line will reveal full details about the ship at a later date. However, it is expected to be a near identical sibling to the line's most recent European ship, the 156-passenger AmaLucia which debuted in 2021.

AmaSofia Deck Plans Expected to Showcase Twin Balcony Staterooms

Aside from a small number of cabins on the lower deck with fixed windows, the majority of cabins on AmaSofia are expected to feature AmaWaterways' innovative twin-balcony staterooms that feature both a French balcony and an outside balcony.

In total the ship is expected to have 78 cabins and suites ranging in size from 160 square feet to four 350-square-feet suites situated towards the front of the vessel on the third and highest passenger deck.

On other ships these accommodations have a larger bathroom with extra amenities and living and sleeping areas that are separated by a partition.

As with all AmaWaterways' ships, there will be a big emphasis on dining. The line's European ships are all members of the prestigious international culinary organization, La Chaine des Rotisseurs. Menus showcase both locally-sourced and seasonal ingredients and feature regional dishes from the sailing region alongside familiar favorites.

In addition to the main restaurant, the ship will have the intimate Chef's Table restaurant at the aft of the vessel. This is AmaWaterways' gourmet dining experience, with multi-course tasting menus paired with selected complimentary wines, and all passengers get to dine here once during their cruise.

Other facilities on AmaSofia will include an observation lounge and bar, massage and hair salon, fitness room, small shop and sun deck with a walking track and heated outdoor pool. An elevator will serve all decks apart from the sun deck which is accessed by stairs. Bicycles will also be available for passengers to explore the local area and daily wellness classes led by an onboard fitness host will be on offer.

When is AmaSofia's Inaugural Sailing?

The ship's maiden voyage is scheduled for March 24, 2026, when it will sail the 14-night Magnificent Europe itinerary between Amsterdam and Budapest. The cruise along the Rhine, Main and Danube will include stops at Cologne, Rudesheim, Wertheim, Wurzburg, Eltmann, Nuremberg, Regensburg, Passau, Melk and Vienna.

AmaSofia Will Sail on Europe's Most Popular Waterways

Following the inaugural cruise, AmaSofia will spend the 2026 season sailing on the Danube, with a total of 31 departures on a variety of itineraries including the seven-night Melodies of the Danube between Budapest and Vilshofen, the week-long Romantic Danube following the same route in reverse and themed Christmas market sailings. The new vessel will also sail on the Rhine. Pre- and post-cruise options will be available in cities such as Munich and Prague.

AmaSofia Stats

The ship is expected to measure 443 feet and carries 156 passengers at full occupancy with 51 crew members.