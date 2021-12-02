Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaSiena

Our friends chose the cruise line and invited us to go with them and we are so happy that they did! Not only was the ship awesome, clean and had a very smooth ride, but every one of the people working on the ship - from the cruise director and the Captain to the waiters, servers, room attendants, front desk, etc. etc. too! And the food was tremendous, from made-to-order breakfasts to 5 course ...