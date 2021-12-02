"Our room was nicely appointed and engineered with no wasted space and maximum efficiency.The food was better than expected: there were no cafeteria lines only individual choices off of menus...."Read More
This was our first time on AmaWaterways and we were very impressed! The AmaSiena is a beautiful ship, with a great crew. The food was excellent from breakfast, to lunch to dinner. Our cruise on the Rhine included a pre-cruise in Zurich and Lucerne. Zurich is nothing special but Lucerne is not to be missed. Highlights included the Riquewihr excursion, Strasbourg, the Rhine Gorge, Rüdesheim and ...
Our AAA travel agent recommended AMA Waterways especially after we said we wanted active excursion options. We took advantage of that by going on 3 bike tours which were all great.
The food was better than expected: there were no cafeteria lines only individual choices off of menus. The ship was very new and nice. Our room was nicely appointed and engineered with no wasted space and ...
Our friends chose the cruise line and invited us to go with them and we are so happy that they did! Not only was the ship awesome, clean and had a very smooth ride, but every one of the people working on the ship - from the cruise director and the Captain to the waiters, servers, room attendants, front desk, etc. etc. too! And the food was tremendous, from made-to-order breakfasts to 5 course ...
From the first moment you walk up the gang plank you know it's going to be everything you hoped for.
Luggage drop off starts as early as 10am on embarkation day. Service was smooth and we felt confident to leave even our backpacks while we went site seeing in Amsterdam.
Note that you stay in Port on the day you embark and arrive in Port the evening before you disembark.
Our cabin ...
My wife and I were looking forward to our week aboard AMA Siena which left from Basel to Amsterdam. Overall, we had a nice journey but had some missed opportunities to rate this 5 stars. This was our second river cruise and first cruise on AMA.
First we were not able to embark in Basel due to high water levels on the Rhine specifically in the locks near Basel. Waking up the morning of the ...
This is our second cruise with Ama and we were not disappointed. Their level of service and attention to detail is second to none. My wife and I extended our stay by booking the pre and post hotel packages in Amsterdam, Lucerne and Zurich.
We were greeted at the Schiphol airport by an Ama representative and taken to Hotel Krasnapolsky to begin our stay in Amsterdam.
The hotel staff was ...
My sister-in-law and I decided we wanted to cruise the Rhein river and I started researching back in December 2021.
Our excellent TA suggested AMA Waterways over the other providers. She was right!
We arrived at Amsterdam Schipol Airport where we were greeted by our driver and taken to the AMA Siena.
Our Cruise was initially booked for the AMA Lucia, but due to the water levels in the ...
We had a Danube river cruise scheduled with Viking in May 2020, when it got canceled, they offered to sign us up for a 2021 cruise, keep our money and increase the price. We bailed on that plan and got our money back. After some research, we decided on Ama Waterways. This was our first river cruise, we have been on 15 ocean cruises, starting back in 1983 so really didn't know what to expect. ...
My sister and I wanted to celebrate her 60th birthday on a river cruise. We started planning right after COVID broke out, figuring that planning 18 months out would not be a problem. Little did anyone know that COVID would still be an ongoing issue. After pondering cancelling our trip, we are THRILLED we did not! Ama Waterways, the crew (specifically Cruise Manager- Betti Keese, and the Ama ...
My husband and I chose this cruise in hopes that “by now” COVID would be over. Sadly, still not the case. We liked the fact that AmaWaterways didn’t require final payment until 90 days prior to the trip, and had Alliance’s travel insurance with a COVID rider, so after vaccination and a booster, we got ready to go. We used vouchers from cancelled 2020 flights to book our own flights and was ...