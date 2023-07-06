Twelve cabins can be connected. And 12 have a small fold-out sofa for a third occupant. The four suites can accommodate up to four.

Like the ship’s public spaces, the cabins feature a bold color scheme of reds with gray accents. In all cabins, the queen beds can be converted to two twins. Built-in desks double as vanities.

Amenities include a mini refrigerator, flat-screen TV (airing news channels, sports, free movies and television series); a safe; ice bucket and wine glasses; bathrobes; bottled water and nightly turn-down service.

**Tip: **There’s only one U.S. 110-volt outlet in most cabins (though there are USB ports), so bring an adaptor/converter if you have multiple charging/plug-in needs.

Storage space is adequate (and if it isn’t, you might be overpacking). Suites have two large closets, with storage cubbies. Other cabins have a reasonably spacious closet, with a bank of five deep shelves for storage. The desk/vanity offers some additional space for stuff. And end tables by the bed have two additional drawers each. Most cabins have two full-length mirrors.

Bathrooms (other than in the suites) are a tad cramped. Most cabins have single sinks, a shower with dual shower heads, under-sink storage and a narrow granite shelf that runs the length of the room to hold miscellanea. An opaque window between the bedroom and bathroom in most cabins brings in natural light.

Tip: B Category bathrooms are about three feet smaller than those in category A, so if you’re on the burley side, you might want to spring for the slightly larger cabin.

Riverview: The lower Piano Deck (Deck 1) has 10 160-square-foot cabins with fixed windows.

**French Balcony: **The cabins are on the Violin Deck (Deck 3) and Cello Deck (Deck 2) and feature a floor-to-ceiling door that slides open, but no step-out balcony. Most are 170 square feet.

**Tip: **The four 155-square-foot French Balcony cabins (Category CB) at the rear of the Violin Deck are best for couples or single travelers because converting the queen bed to twins crowds the room.

**Twin Balconies: **Most of AmaSiena’s rooms fall into this category and feature AmaWaterway’s signature double balconies. At 235 square feet, the Category A twin balcony cabins are 25 square feet larger than Category B, with slightly roomier bathrooms.

**Junior Suite: **These two rooms (201 and 202) just outside the main dining room on Deck 2 are about 43 square feet larger than Category A cabins. The bed faces the window, and though there’s no separate seating area, the bathrooms are larger, with double sinks and a roomy shower.

Suite: The ship’s four suites have separate living and sleeping areas. One is wheelchair accessible. A full-size sofa in the sitting area can fold into a double bed. There are two TVs and roomy side-by-side closets. The bathrooms have a separate shower and full-size tub, enclosed toilet area and double sinks. Other suite perks: room service (the only room category to rate it); minibar stocked with soft drinks, juices and beer; fresh fruit; and unlimited laundry service.