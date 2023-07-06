Daytime action is mostly on land, since the cruise line offers a variety of free shore excursions in each port, including walking tours including walking tours divided into “active” “normal” and “gentle” paces. All incorporate Quietvox personal audio devices. So-called “special interest” tours might feature local beer-tasting. Active options include guided cycling tours and hikes.
The active tours are a signature of AmaWaterways. Cycling tours on our cruise ranged from a strenuous riverside jaunt of 21 miles to the picture-perfect German town of Ladenburg near Heidelberg, to a leisurely whirl around the bike-friendly French city of Strasbourg. Hiking options were in Germany’s Black Forest and through a vineyard in Rudesheim, Germany, among others.
Note: It’s customary to tip local guides 2 euros or more.
The Sun Deck has a small pool and plenty of space – covered and uncovered – for enjoying fair-weather days. A giant chess set invites al fresco competition.
At Night
There’s not a lot of enrichment, in terms of lectures and the like, offered on this ship. But there are a few included evening shore excursions that get guests moving after dinner. On this cruise, for instance, was a choice of a visit to a charming musical instruments museum or tasting coffee spiked with a local liquor in Rudesheim.
On a few nights, local talent entertained in the Lounge. Performers included a musical trio playing selections ranging from Vivaldi to pop. On another night, a singing duo channeling Patsy Cline, Motown and more, had the audience singing along.
The Lounge is the hub of action on this small ship. A nightly “Sip and Sail” pre-dinner cocktail hour features a drink special. At other times, off-the-menu mixed drinks cost about 7 euros; wines are 5.50 euros, beers are 3.40 euros and soft drinks are 2.40 euros.
A swim-up bar on the Sun Deck was rarely, if ever, open, though it’s possible to get drinks served in the outdoor area.
Spa
A single treatment room offers basic massages. There’s also a single-chair hair salon.
Fitness
The ship’s Wellness Program includes several daily rounds of group exercise convening on the Sun Deck, weather permitting. They include core and stretching classes, and sessions using resistance bands. “Guided “digestive” walks are offered after lunch on the Sun Deck’s walking track.
A small gym on Deck 1 accommodates seven or so in non-COVID times. Equipment includes two stationary bikes, a treadmill, free weights and a resistance-band system.
Passengers are free to use bikes whenever in port, either on one of six guided tours, or independently.
Personal training sessions are available for a fee.
**Note: **You have to wait until early evening for the next-day’s program to come out to learn the particulars about upcoming fitness classes.
Like many river ships, AmaSiena is primarily designed for adults. There is no dedicated area for children or teens, though kids may enjoy cycling. The ship’s inventory includes small-size bikes.