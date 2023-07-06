Entertainment & Activities

Daytime Fun

Daytime action is mostly on land, since the cruise line offers a variety of free shore excursions in each port, including walking tours including walking tours divided into “active” “normal” and “gentle” paces. All incorporate Quietvox personal audio devices. So-called “special interest” tours might feature local beer-tasting. Active options include guided cycling tours and hikes.

The active tours are a signature of AmaWaterways. Cycling tours on our cruise ranged from a strenuous riverside jaunt of 21 miles to the picture-perfect German town of Ladenburg near Heidelberg, to a leisurely whirl around the bike-friendly French city of Strasbourg. Hiking options were in Germany’s Black Forest and through a vineyard in Rudesheim, Germany, among others.

Note: It’s customary to tip local guides 2 euros or more.

The Sun Deck has a small pool and plenty of space – covered and uncovered – for enjoying fair-weather days. A giant chess set invites al fresco competition.

At Night

There’s not a lot of enrichment, in terms of lectures and the like, offered on this ship. But there are a few included evening shore excursions that get guests moving after dinner. On this cruise, for instance, was a choice of a visit to a charming musical instruments museum or tasting coffee spiked with a local liquor in Rudesheim.

On a few nights, local talent entertained in the Lounge. Performers included a musical trio playing selections ranging from Vivaldi to pop. On another night, a singing duo channeling Patsy Cline, Motown and more, had the audience singing along.

Bars & Nightlife

The Lounge is the hub of action on this small ship. A nightly “Sip and Sail” pre-dinner cocktail hour features a drink special. At other times, off-the-menu mixed drinks cost about 7 euros; wines are 5.50 euros, beers are 3.40 euros and soft drinks are 2.40 euros.

A swim-up bar on the Sun Deck was rarely, if ever, open, though it’s possible to get drinks served in the outdoor area.