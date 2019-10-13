The festive front desk
Photo Credit: lbibeachbum13
The Christmas tree in the main reception area
Photo Credit: lbibeachbum13
The front desk area
Photo Credit: lbibeachbum13
The Bar
Photo Credit: lbibeachbum13
Cruiser Rating
4.8
Very Good
77 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Our First River Cruise
"We decided on a European river cruise and with the guidance and recommendation of our trusted travel advisor, Just Vacations, chose AmaWaterways' Rhine Castles and Swiss Alps cruise aboard the AmaSerena.This was our first river cruise and it was wonderful with every detail taken care of!..."Read More
CruisingDandC avatar

CruisingDandC

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Our First River Cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaSerena

User Avatar
CruisingDandC
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

For our 40th wedding anniversary my wife and I decided to celebrate by traveling somewhere we had not been before. We decided on a European river cruise and with the guidance and recommendation of our trusted travel advisor, Just Vacations, chose AmaWaterways' Rhine Castles and Swiss Alps cruise aboard the AmaSerena. This was our first river cruise and it was wonderful with every detail taken care ...
Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Thank you so much for your wonderful feedback – it is truly appreciated. We take pride in providing the best service for our guests. We look forward to welcoming you back on board again in...

Sail Date: August 2023

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony and outside balcony

Rhine River

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaSerena

User Avatar
dkhinrich
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We selected this cruise as it was part of a package being offered by a local travel agent. It was the first cruise of any type for me and I was very pleased with the experience. The ship itself exceeded my expectations and the staff was top notch. Our cruise director, Luis, was excellent and worked hard to make sure the passengers were happy and well cared for. There were multiple tour options ...
Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Thank you so much for your wonderful feedback – it is truly appreciated. We take pride in providing the best service for our guests. We look forward to welcoming you back on board again in...

Sail Date: July 2022

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony and outside balcony

First Time Cruisers - Hooked

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on AmaSerena

User Avatar
wafflesandchocolates
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Our first cruise of any kind could not have been a more enjoyable experience. Our river cruise set sail from Amsterdam and made stops in Hoorn, Middelburg, Ghent, Antwerp, and Rotterdam before returning to Amsterdam. The AmaSerena was beautiful, spotless, and comfortable. The crew was incredibly attentive ... always eager to help ... always with smiling eyes (masks were required in public places ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Great first time!

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on AmaSerena

User Avatar
lbibeachbum13
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was my first river cruise and it definitely won't be my last. Despite the Covid challenges AMA and the great crew of the AMASerena did a fantastic job. There were lots of added touches to make the holiday cruise extra special! The ship was decorated beautifully! They even managed to have Santa Claus join us one night! They went above and beyond at every turn! The ship was always spotless and ...
Sail Date: December 2021

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony and outside balcony

Best Vacation I've Been On in Years!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaSerena

User Avatar
ccoatts
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

My financial advisor told me I needed a vacation. How crazy is that? I have visited Europe numerous times and knew I wanted to go on a Christmas Markets river cruise. My travel agent found this one. This was my first experience with AmaWaterways, and it was outstanding. My cabin was lovely and quiet and was cleaned thoroughly and in a flash each morning while I was at breakfast. The food was ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Outside stateroom with fixed window

Beautiful

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on AmaSerena

User Avatar
MichiganMichelle
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

I went on this Rhine River Christmas Market cruise with a few friends. I had my own stateroom with a balcony and French balcony. The bathroom is positively huge and gorgeous, particularly compared to large cruise ships I’ve been on. We began in Amsterdam and had enough time to explore the city the day before we embarked. Each stop was beautiful and full of Christmas markets, castles, and ...
Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear MichiganMichelle, On behalf of all of us at AmaWaterways, we are delighted to read how much you enjoyed taking full advantage of your river cruise! From your stateroom to visiting...

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony and outside balcony

Rain all week but an outstanding crew made all the difference!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaSerena

User Avatar
Capt. Howdie
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Out travel agent recommended this cruise and AMA waterways. Best pick ever. Our crew was fantastic and the highlight was our cruise director Edward. He was truly a outstanding and caring person who made sure everyone was having fun and fixed everything before it could go wrong. It rained and was cold but we had a ball! The crowd was older 60-70’s but there’s plenty to do and each stop was ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony and outside balcony

Superior Service

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaSerena

User Avatar
Sandi Barrett
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was a Rhine wine cruise and we sailed with another couple. We had Juliet balcony suites that were, for a cruise ship, roomy. Everything is included in this package, so need to worry about drinks during lunch or dinner, excursions are included, special dining, cocktail hour, and all meals and snacks. The crew was pleasant, thoughtful, and attentive. The cleaning staff was discrete and ...
Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear Sandi, We are truly touched by your kind words. Thank you for taking the time to share your experience with us. We were delighted to read how much you enjoyed our pleasant crew, fun...

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony

Trip of a lifetime

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaSerena

User Avatar
Pattiray
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

This was my first River Cruise. Stayed in Zurich one night before trip and took the train to Basel for embarkation. Wonderful crew that was always ready to help , cruise director was always on top of everything, the excursions were planned very well and went smoothly. We were in a deluxe cabin (AA) and the room was very nice. Cabin did have strange smell at certain times. Not sure why. Food ...
Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear Pattiray, Thank you so much for choosing to take your first river cruise with us, and thank you for your kind words regarding our crew, director, excursions, and dining. We are...

Sail Date: October 2019

Beautiful Ship, Service was Lacking

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaSerena

User Avatar
kenny654
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This cruise was a classical-music themed charter, sailing from Amsterdam to Basel. Having sailed on a river cruise before with another company, I had a good idea of what to expect. The AmaSerena crew certainly lived up to expectations in terms of service at the front desk, housekeeping service in the cabins, and the all-important role of the Cruise Director -- Bojan did a marvellous job of ...
Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear kenny654, Thank you for taking the time to share your experience with us. We sincerely apologize that your cruise and our service did not exceed your expectations and are disappointed...

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony and outside balcony

