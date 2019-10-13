Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaSerena

This was my first River Cruise. Stayed in Zurich one night before trip and took the train to Basel for embarkation. Wonderful crew that was always ready to help , cruise director was always on top of everything, the excursions were planned very well and went smoothly. We were in a deluxe cabin (AA) and the room was very nice. Cabin did have strange smell at certain times. Not sure why. Food ...