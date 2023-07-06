There is a nice array of lighting options from soft lights tucked behind the ceiling molding to brighter LED ceiling lights. Additional lights are at bedside, above the desk, on exterior balconies and in the closet. Electrical outlets are for two-prong Europlugs, but adapters for North American 110-volt plugs are available upon request. Multiple outlets are at the desk and there is one in the bathroom. A plug strip for additional power needs is either in a desk drawer or available from the front desk. There are no USB outlets.

Drawers are in short supply -- only two small drawers in the nightstands and a very shallow one in the desk. There is a small amount of cabinet space in the bathroom and there are shelves in the cabinet next to the clothes closet in categories BB and higher. One of those shelves is taken up by the safe. There are two hooks for robes or towels on the inside of the bathroom door and two more on the inside of the cabin door, which are useful for jackets or backpacks.

Closets have two rods and ample wooden hangers. More can be requested if needed. The one drawback to the closet is the lack of a full-length hanging area for dresses. There is room for small luggage in the bottom of the closet if you primarily use the top closet rod. Large luggage can be stored under one bed. The other bed has a pull-out plastic bin underneath that the cabin steward uses to store the bed scarf at night after turndown.

Bathrooms all have glass showers with dual shower heads -- one ceiling-mounted rain shower and an adjustable-height mounted, handheld showerhead. Amenities include Hydro Basics shower gel, separate shampoo and conditioner, body lotion and bar soap. Also included are shower caps and vanity sets with cotton pads and swabs.

Cabins are divided into nine categories on three floors named for musical instruments, starting from the bottom with the Piano for Deck 1, Cello for Deck 2 and Violin for Deck 3. The elevator does not go to Piano Deck (or to the Sun Deck), so passengers unable to climb a flight of stairs should choose a cabin on a higher deck.

Riverview: Five Category E and 11 Category D cabins on the Piano Deck are all partially below the water line and have a pair of fixed windows above the chairs. Total space is 160 square feet. Bathrooms have a single wash basin and angled showers, which provides a bit of extra maneuverability in the small space. The safe is in an upper cabinet at the desk and the mini-fridge in a lower cabinet.

French Balcony: There are 16 category C cabins -- eight on Cello Deck (Deck 2) and eight on Violin Deck (Deck 3), all near the rear of the ship. Each has a set of sliding doors that open, but have no exterior balcony space. Total space is 170 square feet, but the floor-to-ceiling glass doors with faux wood flooring in front simulating a balcony create a nice illusion of more space. The increase in space from the Riverview cabins gives a bit more room at both the foot and sides of the bed.

Double Balcony: Forty-six of the ship's cabins have double or twin balconies -- one exterior and one French balcony. The flooring in front of the French balcony doors changes from carpet to faux wood, giving it the feeling of an interior balcony. Having the option of enjoying the view in front of the French balcony is ideal when weather is less than perfect. These cabins have expansive desk space and enough floor space at the foot of the beds to move around, or even move the chairs in front of the infotainment monitor to watch a movie. Bathrooms have rectangular showers and a single wash basin. The bathrooms have a spacious feel that matches the cabin. The one love-it-or-hate-it feature in the bathrooms of this type of cabin is a window that changes from clear to frosted with the touch of a switch. We loved that you could continue to enjoy the view of the river while doing hair or makeup in the bathroom, but hated that light glares through the window into the room in the middle of the night when the bathroom light is turned on.

Double balcony cabins are classified into five categories. Categories BA and BB have 210 square feet, while AA and AB have a comfy 235 square feet. Categories ending in A are on the Violin Deck (Deck 3) and those ending in B are on the Cello Deck (Deck 2). The fifth category of this cabin type, AA+, is a wheelchair-accessible cabin on Deck 3 that is 290 square feet.

Suite: There are three suites, all on Violin Deck midship. They employ the double-balcony design, featuring one French balcony and one exterior balcony. The balcony doors are the same width as those in the Double Balcony categories, but floor-to-ceiling windows extend the wall of glass to the full width of the suite. The total space is 300 square feet. Bathrooms are enlarged and have separate bathtubs and rectangular showers. The bathrooms have double wash basins, but do not have the window that features prominently in the bathrooms of the Double Balcony categories. Suites have in-room coffee makers and include butler service. A fruit bowl is stocked daily. The closet space is larger than in smaller cabins, but the length of the desk is shortened to accomplish that. The infotainment monitor is mounted on the wall facing the bed, leaving no option for watching TV from the room's two chairs. A laptop computer is provided at the desk rather than the monitor and keyboard found in other cabins.