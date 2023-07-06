A choice of tours is included in each port, with options for hiking and biking when possible. At the opposite end of the spectrum, passengers with a need for slower-paced tours are well accommodated. On our cruise, there were several times when passengers with walking difficulties were offered taxis between one point of interest on a tour and another.

Unique to AmaWaterways are ships with double balcony cabins and the majority of AmaSerena's cabins fall into this category. One balcony is a standard exterior balcony with two chairs and a small table. The second balcony is a French balcony, with only sliding-glass doors and a rail -- perfect for quick peeks outside or for days with imperfect weather. Though all the double balcony cabins exceed 200 square feet, the all-glass walls give these cabins a feeling of being even larger.

Public spaces are open and airy, yet cozy and inviting with cheerful color schemes, cushy couches and lots of windows for watching the scenery drift by. A heated pool and ample seating on the top deck make time spent outdoors a pleasure.

Food choices are more than adequate and there is never a time when snacks are not available, along with cold and hot drinks. Breakfast and lunches are served buffet style and include regional specialties along the cruise. Dinners are delicious and reflective of AmaWaterways' membership in the exclusive La Chaine des Rotisseurs culinary society. Beer, wine and soft drinks are included with lunch and dinner.

Water conservation is taken seriously onboard AmaSerena. We appreciated that our cabin steward adhered to the ship's policy when it comes to replacing bath linens only when they are left on the floor. Ice buckets are also only filled by request, or may be filled at self-serve dispensers located on each floor.

The only difficulties on our cruise were with the infotainment system that uses an Apple computer monitor as the television. Some nights when we used the remote control to turn the TV off, it immediately turned itself back on. The only way we could shut it down was to use the power off button on the back of the monitor. The problem appeared randomly throughout the cruise. We encountered other passengers facing the same difficulty. The entertainment options were also not available at all for more than a day. A reboot of the computer solved that problem. As much as the combination technology sounds like fun, a standard TV would have been simpler to use.