Bernkastle
Photo Credit: Jessie James
Wine Festival in Cochem Germany
Photo Credit: stupid website
The Amaprima
Photo Credit: Cynthia Bellman
Our cabin.
Photo Credit: Cynthia Bellman
Cruiser Rating
4.5
Very Good
89 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Beautiful scenery, wonderful cabin, terrible wine
"As a solo traveler, I don’t always want to buy a bottle, but even the bottles available weren’t very good.The food was good, but the dining room sometimes seemed to get caught off-guard if you come in any other time but the very start of the meal hour...."Read More
Jessie James avatar

Jessie James

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

AmaPrima, not what I expected!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaPrima

User Avatar
Sipandmingle
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was my seventh AmaWaterways cruise and I regret to inform the overall cruise experience was horrible! From the minute we arrived and sat at the lounge waiting for the room to be ready, we noticed the bartender who was serving lunch to all that had just arrived, coughing, sneezing and touching plates, glasses and utensils. Dinner the first night was delicious, next couple of days lunch and ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear guest, Thank you for sharing your recent experience on board our AmaPrima. We sincerely apologize for the disappointing experience you had with us and appreciate you taking the time to...

Sail Date: August 2024

Traveled with children

Traveled with disabled person

Beautiful scenery, wonderful cabin, terrible wine

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaPrima

User Avatar
Jessie James
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Highlight of the cruise was cruising through the Rhine Gorge and the after cruise extension to Reims, France. Bernkastle was charming beyond words. My cabin had the half French door/half veranda configuration. I loved sitting on the veranda. Everything else about the cabin was very comfortable. The bathroom was especially roomy, I thought, for a ship. My main beef was the absolute terrible quality ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear guest, Thank you so much for your wonderful feedback regarding your overall experience cruising along the Rhine River and your stateroom onboard our AmaPrima – it is truly appreciated....

Sail Date: August 2024

This cruise started with 3 days in Paris, train to Luxemburg, cruise to Basel, land tour of Lucerne and Zurich.

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaPrima

User Avatar
kshear53
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The cruise was lovely overall and we will most likely do a second cruise with Ama.  I do want to point out a few things that the majority of the passengers on our cruise found very annoying! We never got a good description of what the excursions would include.  It was very difficult to decide which outing to take with such limited information.  For example:  1. On Sept. 14, we were docked in ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear guest, Thank you for your feedback. We apologize for any instance where you felt misled. We take pride in our work and want to take care of all of our guests while they are with us. Your...

Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony and outside balcony

A View of Europe thru a wine glass

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaPrima

User Avatar
stupid website
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

As a student of viticulture, this cruise took me from one wine region to another with guided tours of wineries with several wine varietals. We even had a guest wine make on board who brought his own wines for us to taste. The beauty of our stops were magnificent. The highlight of the cruise was coming across an unplanned event, a Wine Festival in the beautiful town of Cochem Germany. We had ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Hello dear guest, we are so happy to hear that you enjoyed your recent time with us along the river. It is especially heartwarming to hear about your unique cultural experience while in...

Sail Date: August 2023

Terrific River Cruise - Amsterdam to Basel

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaPrima

User Avatar
Cynthia Bellman
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

AmaWaterways was recommended by our travel consultant. We enjoyed the cruise very much - there were only 43 passengers on this sailing so we all received fabulous personal attention and the staff was very professional but it was a more relaxed atmosphere for everyone. We took the pre-cruise extension in Amsterdam which we would recommend. We did not take the post-cruise extension as we were ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Thank you for your positive review! Based on your gracious comments, we hope that you intended to mark this experience 5 stars. We’re so happy to hear that you received such excellent service...

Sail Date: August 2023

Prettiest, loveliest, most opulent cafeteria afloat.

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaPrima

User Avatar
Intrepid100
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Group of four of us. Two AB rooms with balconies. Gorgeous, decently-enough appointed, and the room attendant does an immaculate job. The staff you might encounter in the hallways are cheerful, the dining room and reception staff is hit or miss. I've three times gone to the reception desk and three times been ignored for several seconds or so with a completely empty counter. I can't say ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Hello, there. We sincerely apologize for the disappointing experience you had with us while on board the AmaPrima. We appreciate you taking the time to document your concerns, as it gives us...

Sail Date: June 2023

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony and outside balcony

Generally good cruise, food sub par

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaPrima

User Avatar
RhineRIver2023
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We took this cruise on the recommendation of our travel agent. Generally, the cruse was fine - rooms were nice, better than expected. Excursions were interesting and well handled. Only problem, and it's a pretty big problem, was the food was awful. Dining experience was very nice - great service and presentation. The issue was the food was very bland and tasteless. Variety was ok, but just ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Welcome back from the AmaPrima. Thank you for taking the time to write a review about your overall experience. We sincerely apologize for the disappointing dining experience you had with...

Sail Date: June 2023

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony and outside balcony

Amazing AMA experience

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaPrima

User Avatar
Jben
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We have cruised with AMA several times in the past. We decided to take this cruise with our kids(in their 20s and 30s). The ship was very clean and looked brand new. The included excursions were excellent. The staff on board were also amazing. We enjoyed the evening happy hour each day. Even though the weather was not great the kids enjoyed the heated pool. There were multiple ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear guest, welcome back from your recent river cruise with us! Thank you for choosing AmaWaterways as part of your family vacation. We sincerely appreciate you taking a moment to write about...

Sail Date: April 2023

Ama staff is outstanding

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaPrima

User Avatar
CUTTERSAM
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

It was a wonderful cruise but I am bothered by a couple of things. Fourth AMA cruise. One of the pre cruise hotels were awful, horrible stay I am pretty sure bedbug ridden. On my first AMA cruise, people came to dinner like they were going to a country club for dinner. A dress shirt and real pants and the ladies in slacks and a blouse. It was event. Last couple of cruises , people coming to ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Thank you for taking a moment to write about your recent journey with us. We take pride in our work and want to take care of all of our guests while they are with us. Your feedback helps us...

Sail Date: December 2022

AmaPrima AmaZing!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaPrima

User Avatar
BothWorlds
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

There was absolutely so much to love, I am not sure where to begin. Cruising during COVID? That's a good place to start. I felt comfortable that the health of every person on the ship was of paramount concern. Guests complied with mask policy and the staff all wore masks properly at all times. The staff. The staff was just incredible. Hospitality is their specialty and they are experts. It ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

