"As a solo traveler, I don’t always want to buy a bottle, but even the bottles available weren’t very good.The food was good, but the dining room sometimes seemed to get caught off-guard if you come in any other time but the very start of the meal hour...."Read More
This was my seventh AmaWaterways cruise and I regret to inform the overall cruise experience was horrible! From the minute we arrived and sat at the lounge waiting for the room to be ready, we noticed the bartender who was serving lunch to all that had just arrived, coughing, sneezing and touching plates, glasses and utensils. Dinner the first night was delicious, next couple of days lunch and ...
Highlight of the cruise was cruising through the Rhine Gorge and the after cruise extension to Reims, France. Bernkastle was charming beyond words. My cabin had the half French door/half veranda configuration. I loved sitting on the veranda. Everything else about the cabin was very comfortable. The bathroom was especially roomy, I thought, for a ship. My main beef was the absolute terrible quality ...
The cruise was lovely overall and we will most likely do a second cruise with Ama. I do want to point out a few things that the majority of the passengers on our cruise found very annoying!
We never got a good description of what the excursions would include. It was very difficult to decide which outing to take with such limited information. For example:
1. On Sept. 14, we were docked in ...
As a student of viticulture, this cruise took me from one wine region to another with guided tours of wineries with several wine varietals. We even had a guest wine make on board who brought his own wines for us to taste. The beauty of our stops were magnificent. The highlight of the cruise was coming across an unplanned event, a Wine Festival in the beautiful town of Cochem Germany. We had ...
AmaWaterways was recommended by our travel consultant.
We enjoyed the cruise very much - there were only 43 passengers on this sailing so we all received fabulous personal attention and the staff was very professional but it was a more relaxed atmosphere for everyone.
We took the pre-cruise extension in Amsterdam which we would recommend. We did not take the post-cruise extension as we were ...
Group of four of us. Two AB rooms with balconies. Gorgeous, decently-enough appointed, and the room attendant does an immaculate job. The staff you might encounter in the hallways are cheerful, the dining room and reception staff is hit or miss. I've three times gone to the reception desk and three times been ignored for several seconds or so with a completely empty counter.
I can't say ...
We took this cruise on the recommendation of our travel agent. Generally, the cruse was fine - rooms were nice, better than expected. Excursions were interesting and well handled. Only problem, and it's a pretty big problem, was the food was awful. Dining experience was very nice - great service and presentation. The issue was the food was very bland and tasteless. Variety was ok, but just ...
We have cruised with AMA several times in the past. We decided to take this cruise with our kids(in their 20s and 30s). The ship was very clean and looked brand new. The included excursions were excellent. The staff on board were also amazing. We enjoyed the evening happy hour each day. Even though the weather was not great the kids enjoyed the heated pool. There were multiple ...
It was a wonderful cruise but I am bothered by a couple of things. Fourth AMA cruise. One of the pre cruise hotels were awful, horrible stay I am pretty sure bedbug ridden. On my first AMA cruise, people came to dinner like they were going to a country club for dinner. A dress shirt and real pants and the ladies in slacks and a blouse. It was event. Last couple of cruises , people coming to ...
There was absolutely so much to love, I am not sure where to begin.
Cruising during COVID? That's a good place to start. I felt comfortable that the health of every person on the ship was of paramount concern. Guests complied with mask policy and the staff all wore masks properly at all times.
The staff. The staff was just incredible. Hospitality is their specialty and they are experts. It ...