AmaPrima Review

5.0 / 5.0
83 reviews
Editor Rating
5.0
Excellent
Overall
Carolyn Spencer Brown
Contributor

AmaWaterways has carved out a niche for itself in the river cruise arena with its emphasis on wine and food amid comfortably stylish surrounds. AmaPrima, the line's newest ship, carries on that tradition.

Unique to AmaPrima (and sisters AmaCerto, AmaBella and AmaVerde) is that the majority of staterooms feature double-balcony configurations. One side is a French verandah, with floor-to-ceiling doors that open wide, and the other is an actual balcony, with comfortable chairs. Notable, too: These spacious staterooms aren't limited to a lucky few. On the top two cabin decks, they're plentiful.

Other delightful features on AmaPrima make it such a welcoming ship. On the sun deck, a splash pool (with swim-up bar) and its deep, comfy wicker-like sofas are popular gathering spots. The small gym is well stocked with state-of-the-art equipment, and the sprawling lounge features a library nook with a faux fireplace.

It's important to note, though, that the ship's gorgeous decor and creature comforts are a backdrop to the experience you'll have on land. AmaWaterways features a nice range of possibilities in each port (most of which come in the complimentary category) that target a variety of travel styles. Highlights include standard tours, themed experiences geared toward interests in areas like art, food and wine, and recreationally oriented expeditions on the bicycles.

AmaWaterways offers terrific value-for-money extras on its cruises; these include free and unlimited Wi-Fi (with an unusually fast connection for a cruise ship) and complimentary beer, wine and sodas at lunch and dinner.

Rounding out a superb cruise experience, the crew on AmaPrima were outstanding. Warm, efficient and personable, the tone was set on the first night onboard, when a couple, having traveled all day, arrived well after mealtime. They and plaintively asked the bartender if there were snacks available. Instead, she went down to the kitchen and assembled them a full meal.

About

Passengers: 164
Crew: 49
Passenger to Crew: 3.35:1
Launched: 2012
Shore Excursions: 41

Sails To

Europe

Sails From

Amsterdam, Basel

Fellow Passengers

AmaWaterways generally appeals to well-traveled, 50-plus passengers with a strong interest in culinary arts and active exploration. Geographically, passengers are strongly drawn from North America, but the cruise line attracts a solid representation from the U.K. and Australia, where its partner, APT Touring, also markets the line.

AmaWaterways AmaPrima Dress Code

Day and night, the prevailing dress code is country club casual, except for the once-a-cruise Captain's Dinner, when male passengers don jackets and ties, and women wear cocktail garb.

Find an AmaPrima Cruise from $2,480

Any Month

More about AmaWaterways AmaPrima

Where does AmaWaterways AmaPrima sail from?

AmaWaterways AmaPrima departs from Amsterdam and Basel

Where does AmaWaterways AmaPrima sail to?

AmaWaterways AmaPrima cruises to Amsterdam, Cologne, Rudesheim, Strasbourg, Basel, Cochem, Trier, Bernkastel-Kues, Bamberg, Nuremberg, Wurzburg, Ghent, Brussels, Antwerp, Miltenberg, and Dusseldorf

How much does it cost to go on AmaWaterways AmaPrima?

Cruises on AmaWaterways AmaPrima start from $2,480 per person.
AmaWaterways AmaPrima Cruiser Reviews

Generally good cruise, food sub par

Some meals were ok, but generally I expected much better - we have been on huge cruise ships and the buffet food, not to mention the restaurant style service, was so much better.Several other guests have been on AMA cruises before and said the food was much better on the other ships they were on.Read More
RhineRIver2023

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Ama staff is outstanding

Our cruise director was always available he was very knowledgeable of the area As mentioned, wait staff is wonderful as is the food and entertainment.On my first AMA cruise, people came to dinner like they were going to a country club for dinner.Read More
CUTTERSAM

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

AmaPrima AmaZing!

So good I had to skip breakfast every day because I ate ALL.I felt comfortable that the health of every person on the ship was of paramount concern.Read More
BothWorlds

2-5 Cruises

Age 40s

Amazing conference cruise

Chris the cruise director was fantastic managing so many changes and changed ports of call with great guides on 24 hours notice!They ship, staff and cruise director were fantastic.Read More
2straws

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

