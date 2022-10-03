Very friendly crew, excellent food.
The Chef's table is a "can't miss" opportunity. Great chance to talk to your fellow cruisers and wonderful menu. We went twice, because there were extra spaces.
The rooms are a little small but to be expected on a river cruise. There is quite a bit of storage space in the rooms but what I found is that I over-packed.
This was our third cruise with Ama Waterways. This time the castle tour on the Rhine from Amsterdam to Basel Switzerland. The ship was beautiful, food was first class and the crew top notch. Andre Costa is one of the best cruise directors we have had. Very informative and treated everyone like a personal friend. Service throughout is excellent and the food is as good as it gets.
Exceptional!!! This was our first cruise, definitely not our last! The quality care we received was amazing! Our cruise manager, Andre, was great, he was always available to answer any questions we had. He was so personable and friendly. He had informational times to help us navigate the next day's excursions. We just knew we were in good hands on and off the ship.
Much enjoyed our first ever cruise. Great boat, food, tours and staff. Heloise was an excellent cruise manager. Would definitely recommend AMA and the Amora. The balcony room accommodations were very nice and spacious. We really appreciated the staff to guest ratio and felt we were well watched after for any needs or desires.
After cruising on a private barge in Dijon, France, and on an Ama Waterways competitor's ship on the Danube in 2019, our traveling friends began to focus on upgrading to Ama for our next trip. We decided on an AmaMora Winter Market Cruise from Amsterdam to Basel.
Water levels on the Rhine vary from year to year, and in 2023, there was high water cascading into the river from Switzerland. ...
Every single thing was top notch!! The excursions, the food and the boat were all incredible. The staff bent over backwards to fill every need and anticipate any want!! The food portions were appropriate and selection was endless. The wine pairings were local. I cannot say enough about the wonderful food. We did the Chef's table restaurant one night and that too was awesome.
Only gave a three star review due to a failure with their air department. The Cruise Ship was very well maintained and the employees on the ship and pre cruise hotel were fantastic. The food selection could be improved and some activities on cruise days could be added.
Spent over $16,000.00 for our cruise package which included air fare, pre-hotel stay, transfers, and the cruise. The ...
We initially were only going on this river cruise to accompany and help my senior Mother and her friend. My husband and I are ocean cruisers and love the larger ocean size ships and weren't really interested in doing a river cruise on a tiny little 'boat'. It quickly turned into be so much more for the both of us. What a fantastic time we had!
The service on the AMAMORA was beyond anything ...
This was our first river cruise. We chose it to visit the famous German Christmas markets. The ship looked almost new, having been 'dry docked' during the CCP virus. From the first to the last day, I have to say the crew exceeded any expectations we had. Embarkation was fast and efficient, and debarkation was well-organized.
I have to give a special shout-out to our Cruise Manager, Marcia. ...
We had a wonderful time.
We started with the Lake Como pre-cruise and it was excellent. The Como Hilton was clean and comfortable. The restaurant had an excellent pizza. There is a lovely rooftop bar and restaurant. The staff was exceptionally helpful and friendly.
The tours provide by AMA as part of the package were great. Only downside was George Clooney did not show up for lunch ...