Featured Review
Unforgettable!!
"Our cruise manager, Andre, was great, he was always available to answer any questions we had.Great job, Amawaterways!!!..."Read More
Laura-05 avatar

Laura-05

First Time Cruiser

Age 60s

1-10 of 22 AmaWaterways AmaMora Cruise Reviews

Christmas Markets on the Rhine

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaMora

User Avatar
mtnlvr53
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Very friendly crew, excellent food. The Chef's table is a "can't miss" opportunity. Great chance to talk to your fellow cruisers and wonderful menu. We went twice, because there were extra spaces. The rooms are a little small but to be expected on a river cruise. There is quite a bit of storage space in the rooms but what I found is that I over-packed. Being used to dressing up on ocean ...
Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Thank you for taking the time to share your wonderful experience with us! We're thrilled to hear that you enjoyed the friendly crew, excellent food, and the Chef's Table, which sounds like a...

Sail Date: December 2024

Amamora delivered again

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaMora

User Avatar
Jads4u
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This was our third cruise with Ama Waterways. This time the castle tour on the Rhine from Amsterdam to Basel Switzerland. The ship was beautiful, food was first class and the crew top notch. Andre Costa is one of the best cruise directors we have had. Very informative and treated everyone like a personal friend. Service throughout is excellent and the food is as good as it gets. The chefs ...
Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Thank you for your kind words, useful feedback, and helpful suggestions ! We’re so happy to hear that you received such excellent service while sailing with us and that everything was to your...

Sail Date: July 2024

Unforgettable!!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaMora

User Avatar
Laura-05
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Exceptional!!! This was our first cruise, definitely not our last! The quality care we received was amazing! Our cruise manager, Andre, was great, he was always available to answer any questions we had. He was so personable and friendly. He had informational times to help us navigate the next day's excursions. We just knew we were in good hands on and off the ship. The service in all areas ...
Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear valued guest, welcome back from your recent journey with us. We are positively delighted to learn of how wonderful your first river cruise experience with us went and that everything was...

Sail Date: July 2024

Loved Lake Como and the Rhine!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaMora

User Avatar
Lsugal84
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Much enjoyed our first ever cruise. Great boat, food, tours and staff. Heloise was an excellent cruise manager. Would definitely recommend AMA and the Amora. The balcony room accommodations were very nice and spacious. We really appreciated the staff to guest ratio and felt we were well watched after for any needs or desires. Meals included god options for dishes native to local area as well ...
Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Thank you for taking a moment to write about your recent journey with us on board our AmaMora. It was wonderful to read how much you enjoyed your spacious stateroom and the service our crew...

Sail Date: May 2024

Rhine River Cruise - Water is Unpredictable, The Best Crew Matters

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaMora

User Avatar
OverlandFilms
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

After cruising on a private barge in Dijon, France, and on an Ama Waterways competitor's ship on the Danube in 2019, our traveling friends began to focus on upgrading to Ama for our next trip. We decided on an AmaMora Winter Market Cruise from Amsterdam to Basel. Water levels on the Rhine vary from year to year, and in 2023, there was high water cascading into the river from Switzerland. ...
Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Greetings from AmaWaterways, thank you for sharing your river cruise experience with us! It is great to know that our team was welcoming and helpful during your stay. We are delighted you had...

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony and Outside Balcony

FABULOUS FABULOUS FABULOUS time on the Amamora!!!!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaMora

User Avatar
lovearivercruise
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Every single thing was top notch!! The excursions, the food and the boat were all incredible. The staff bent over backwards to fill every need and anticipate any want!! The food portions were appropriate and selection was endless. The wine pairings were local. I cannot say enough about the wonderful food. We did the Chef's table restaurant one night and that too was awesome. We did mostly the ...
Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

On behalf of all of us at AmaWaterways, thank you so much for leaving such a wonderful review! We each take pride in our pursuits to provide an unforgettable experience for all our guests. We...

Sail Date: August 2023

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony and Outside Balcony

Good Cruise, Poor Support From Air Department

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaMora

User Avatar
evercamen
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Only gave a three star review due to a failure with their air department. The Cruise Ship was very well maintained and the employees on the ship and pre cruise hotel were fantastic. The food selection could be improved and some activities on cruise days could be added. Spent over $16,000.00 for our cruise package which included air fare, pre-hotel stay, transfers, and the cruise. The ...
Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Hello! We sincerely apologize for the disappointing experience you had with our Air Department. We appreciate you taking the time to document your concerns, as it gives us a chance to address...

Sail Date: June 2023

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony and Outside Balcony

Amazing AMAMORA

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaMora

User Avatar
TravelGirl5881
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

We initially were only going on this river cruise to accompany and help my senior Mother and her friend. My husband and I are ocean cruisers and love the larger ocean size ships and weren't really interested in doing a river cruise on a tiny little 'boat'. It quickly turned into be so much more for the both of us. What a fantastic time we had! The service on the AMAMORA was beyond anything ...
Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear guest, thank you for sharing your review. It delights us to know that as avid ocean cruisers, both you and your husband were pleasantly surprised by river cruising. We sincerely...

Sail Date: June 2023

A wonderful first cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaMora

User Avatar
rayjay1994
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This was our first river cruise. We chose it to visit the famous German Christmas markets. The ship looked almost new, having been 'dry docked' during the CCP virus. From the first to the last day, I have to say the crew exceeded any expectations we had. Embarkation was fast and efficient, and debarkation was well-organized. I have to give a special shout-out to our Cruise Manager, Marcia. ...
Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

On behalf of all of us at AmaWaterways, thank you so much for leaving such a wonderful review! We each take pride in our pursuits to provide an unforgettable experience for all our guests. We...

Sail Date: December 2022

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony and Outside Balcony

Fantastic Experience

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaMora

User Avatar
Gretchendz
6-10 Cruises • Age 20s

We had a wonderful time. We started with the Lake Como pre-cruise and it was excellent. The Como Hilton was clean and comfortable. The restaurant had an excellent pizza. There is a lovely rooftop bar and restaurant. The staff was exceptionally helpful and friendly. The tours provide by AMA as part of the package were great. Only downside was George Clooney did not show up for lunch ...
Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Thank you for your kind words and positive feedback! We’re so happy to hear that you received such excellent service while sailing with us and that everything was to your liking during your...

Sail Date: October 2022

Cabin Type: Suite with French Balcony and Outside Balcony

