Each cabin has a queen bed, which can be separated into two twin beds, with an underbed storage drawer and enough space for two suitcases, bedside drawers, two lamps and overhead reading lamps. Linens include four pillows, two cushions, white cotton sheets and a white duvet, with two blankets stored in the closet for extra warmth in winter.

Other furnishings include a closet; a desk/vanity area with chair, telephone, lamp, two small drawers and two shelves; a mini-fridge stocked with free bottled water; a small glass table and a second chair; and a full-length mirror and wall mirror. The room is equipped with an ice bucket and wineglasses, two robes and pairs of slippers, two umbrellas, a hair dryer, code-operated safe, AmaWaterways postcards and stationery, alarm clock and two Quietvox personal audio devices for use during shore excursions.

An iMac desktop computer can be used as a TV and for internet (Wi-Fi is free and pretty good speeds for a river ship). Channels are BBC World, Sky News, CNN, CNBC, Bloomberg Europe, Discovery, Animal Planet, TLC, VH1, National Geographic and channels with movies (Premiere, Family, Sundance TV), sports (soccer, golf) and ship information (safety, bridge cam, announcements, daily activities). There is a selection of free movies, television series and albums of various music genres.

A wall-mounted touch-screen iPad is used to control the room temperature and lights, including mood lighting. At night, you can turn on a less harsh blue lighting system in the bathroom. To turn off the iPad, touch the Standby button.

Power outlets include 220-volt, two-pronged European-style; one or two American-style outlets, including one by the bed; a 110V outlet and two bedside USB outlets. The computer screen also has two USB outlets.

Bathrooms are compact and modern with white tiled floors and walls, brown cabinets, granite countertops and shelving with adequate storage for toiletries. Hydro brand shampoo, conditioner, shower gel and lotion are provided, along with towels, washcloths, shower caps, vanity sets and sewing repair kits. The shower has glass doors, an overhead-style rain showerhead and a detachable showerhead, a small shelf, plus a handy shaving step in the corner, which could also be used to hold toiletries. Water pressure is strong and it heats up very quickly. (Only the higher category suites have a bathtub.) There is a large mirror and a magnifying makeup mirror, towel rack and hair dryer. A small window looks into the cabin; this can be switched to frosted for privacy or kept clear to let in the natural daylight.

At turn-down service every evening, tomorrow's program is left on the bed and a bite-size chocolate on each pillow.

Riverview: The lower Piano Deck (Deck 1) is home to 11 cabins, each measuring 160 square feet, with water-level views through twin windows that don't open.

French Balcony: On the Cello Deck (Deck 2) and Violin Deck (Deck 3) are 18 cabins with 155 to 170 square feet of space and a French balcony. The larger rooms have two chairs in front of the window.

Twin Balconies: Also located on the Cello and Violin Decks, these cabins (there are 45 in all) range in size from 210 to 235 square feet and have two balconies each -- one French and one outdoor. The outdoor balcony has two padded chairs and a small table. For families, 12 rooms feature a chair that folds out into a twin bed, which would suit a child. A further 12 cabins can be connected via an adjoining internal door for groups traveling together.

Suite: At 350 square feet, suites are the largest rooms on the Violin Deck; they have a small living area with two armchairs and a coffee table, a larger desk, extra storage cupboards and a couch that converts into a two-person pull-out bed. All four suites feature both a French balcony and an outside balcony with two padded chairs and a drinks table. The bathroom is larger and has a bathtub and a shower. The bedroom area, which is separated by a slatted divider, has a queen bed facing the TV and French balcony.