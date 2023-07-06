As AmaWaterways' 23rd ship, AmaMora encompasses the best offerings of the European fleet, with a focus on fitness, food and shore excursions. Compared to some other river cruise lines, there's more choices of guided tours (up to four options per day) and fun ways to keep fit and active.
One of the ship's greatest attractions is its wellness program, led by a qualified wellness coach. Every day sees multiple exercise classes, ranging from easy stretching to high-intensity circuits, as well as the thoroughly enjoyable Champagne yoga in the sun. Escorted jogs and brisk walks are held ashore, along with hiking and cycling in most ports of call.
Shore excursions also range from gentle, such as walking and wine tasting, to challenging, like a trek through Germany's Black Forest. For independent explorers, the ship carries a fleet of bicycles, which can be borrowed for riverside rides, and there's always free time to look around after tours, too.
Although it's identical to sister ship AmaLea, AmaMora has one point of difference: The Chef's Table restaurant is slightly larger, seating 34 people, and it boasts the line's first retractable aft veranda. This would be perfect for alfresco dining; alas, it's not often possible as the ship usually sails through the evening and the balcony can only extend when the ship is docked.
The main restaurant and lounge also serve food all day and night, so nobody will go hungry or thirsty. Passengers can enjoy an all-day tapas menu, afternoon tea and late-night bar snacks on top of the usual three meals a day. Wine, beer and soft drinks are complimentary during lunch and dinner, plus a bonus happy hour (which adds free cocktails) and a couple of special events. It's more than enough for most people.
AmaMora is a visually pleasing, comfortable and casual ship with a friendly ambience and a good-humored, proficient crew in all departments. Entertainment is low-key but can get lively at the disco night and trivia. On those evenings, nonparticipants will have nowhere quiet to relax indoors; luckily, the cabins are pleasant and spacious enough to unwind in private and enjoy the view from your bed or balcony.
AmaMora hosts a few specialty sailings, such as Adventures by Disney cruises, when its interconnecting and triple-occupancy rooms become useful for families. All other departures are aimed at adults. An extensive range of wine cruises, organized with partner vineyards, also make this lovely ship a top choice for oenophiles.
Meals and snacks in both restaurants and lounge
House wine, beer, soft drinks and water during lunch and dinner
Predinner happy hour with complimentary wine, beer and spirits
Juice, water and sparkling wine at breakfast
Tea, coffee, hot chocolate and bottled water 24/7
Shore excursions
All daily activities
Use of fitness room and exercise classes
Use of bicycles
In-cabin on-demand movies
Drinks not mentioned above
Massages in the spa room
Laundry
Gratuities
Airfares
The average age on AmaWaterways cruises is 61, with the majority of passengers from North America, followed by the U.K. and other English-speaking countries. Most passengers are retired or almost retired couples, while some multigenerational families travel together.
Daytime: Dress casually and comfortably during the day. Most passengers wear jeans, shorts, T-shirts, athletic gear and flat shoes on shore excursions and at breakfast and lunch. Due to Europe's variable weather, it's a good idea to bring a hat, sunglasses, poncho or rain jacket, sweater and a small backpack for carrying water, camera, phone and other necessities. Two umbrellas are provided in each cabin.
Evening: There is no formal night and no requirement for a jacket and tie. At dinner, men wear nice trousers and a collared shirt; women wear a dress or pants and a top. High heels are rarely seen onboard the ship so flat shoes are fine. At the farewell dinner, held on the second-last night, some people dress up a bit more but it is not essential.
Not Permitted: Shorts are discouraged in the restaurant. Swimwear is allowed only on the top deck and pool.
