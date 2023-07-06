  • Write a Review
AmaMora Review

4.5 / 5.0
15 reviews
Editor Rating
4.5
Very Good
Overall
Louise Goldsbury
Contributor

As AmaWaterways' 23rd ship, AmaMora encompasses the best offerings of the European fleet, with a focus on fitness, food and shore excursions. Compared to some other river cruise lines, there's more choices of guided tours (up to four options per day) and fun ways to keep fit and active.

One of the ship's greatest attractions is its wellness program, led by a qualified wellness coach. Every day sees multiple exercise classes, ranging from easy stretching to high-intensity circuits, as well as the thoroughly enjoyable Champagne yoga in the sun. Escorted jogs and brisk walks are held ashore, along with hiking and cycling in most ports of call.

Shore excursions also range from gentle, such as walking and wine tasting, to challenging, like a trek through Germany's Black Forest. For independent explorers, the ship carries a fleet of bicycles, which can be borrowed for riverside rides, and there's always free time to look around after tours, too.

Although it's identical to sister ship AmaLea, AmaMora has one point of difference: The Chef's Table restaurant is slightly larger, seating 34 people, and it boasts the line's first retractable aft veranda. This would be perfect for alfresco dining; alas, it's not often possible as the ship usually sails through the evening and the balcony can only extend when the ship is docked.

The main restaurant and lounge also serve food all day and night, so nobody will go hungry or thirsty. Passengers can enjoy an all-day tapas menu, afternoon tea and late-night bar snacks on top of the usual three meals a day. Wine, beer and soft drinks are complimentary during lunch and dinner, plus a bonus happy hour (which adds free cocktails) and a couple of special events. It's more than enough for most people.

AmaMora is a visually pleasing, comfortable and casual ship with a friendly ambience and a good-humored, proficient crew in all departments. Entertainment is low-key but can get lively at the disco night and trivia. On those evenings, nonparticipants will have nowhere quiet to relax indoors; luckily, the cabins are pleasant and spacious enough to unwind in private and enjoy the view from your bed or balcony.

AmaMora hosts a few specialty sailings, such as Adventures by Disney cruises, when its interconnecting and triple-occupancy rooms become useful for families. All other departures are aimed at adults. An extensive range of wine cruises, organized with partner vineyards, also make this lovely ship a top choice for oenophiles.

Pros

Lots of active excursions, exercise classes, an outdoor pool and twin balconies

Cons

The pool bar is rarely staffed and the water is too warm to be refreshing

Bottom Line

A wide variety of activities allows a more personalized river cruise

About

Passengers: 156
Crew: 51
Passenger to Crew: 3.06:1
Launched: 2019
Shore Excursions: 64

Sails To

Europe

Sails From

Amsterdam, Basel

Inclusions

Included with your cruise fare:

  • Meals and snacks in both restaurants and lounge

  • House wine, beer, soft drinks and water during lunch and dinner

  • Predinner happy hour with complimentary wine, beer and spirits

  • Juice, water and sparkling wine at breakfast

  • Tea, coffee, hot chocolate and bottled water 24/7

  • Shore excursions

  • All daily activities

  • Use of fitness room and exercise classes

  • Use of bicycles

  • In-cabin on-demand movies

Not included with your cruise fare:

  • Drinks not mentioned above

  • Massages in the spa room

  • Laundry

  • Gratuities

  • Airfares

Fellow Passengers

The average age on AmaWaterways cruises is 61, with the majority of passengers from North America, followed by the U.K. and other English-speaking countries. Most passengers are retired or almost retired couples, while some multigenerational families travel together.

AmaWaterways AmaMora Dress Code

Daytime: Dress casually and comfortably during the day. Most passengers wear jeans, shorts, T-shirts, athletic gear and flat shoes on shore excursions and at breakfast and lunch. Due to Europe's variable weather, it's a good idea to bring a hat, sunglasses, poncho or rain jacket, sweater and a small backpack for carrying water, camera, phone and other necessities. Two umbrellas are provided in each cabin.

Evening: There is no formal night and no requirement for a jacket and tie. At dinner, men wear nice trousers and a collared shirt; women wear a dress or pants and a top. High heels are rarely seen onboard the ship so flat shoes are fine. At the farewell dinner, held on the second-last night, some people dress up a bit more but it is not essential.

Not Permitted: Shorts are discouraged in the restaurant. Swimwear is allowed only on the top deck and pool.

More about AmaWaterways AmaMora

Where does AmaWaterways AmaMora sail from?

AmaWaterways AmaMora departs from Amsterdam and Basel

Where does AmaWaterways AmaMora sail to?

AmaWaterways AmaMora cruises to Amsterdam, Cologne, Rudesheim, Strasbourg, Basel, Ghent, Antwerp, Rotterdam, and Brussels

How much does it cost to go on AmaWaterways AmaMora?

Cruises on AmaWaterways AmaMora start from $2,400 per person.
AmaWaterways AmaMora Cruiser Reviews

Lovely small cities, enchanting Europe

On AmaMora, you are dining and looking out at water level.Read More
villagirl

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

Fantastic Experience!

The AmaMora is a lovely ship (2019) and is has a great flow for all it's dining, fitness, and activities.Read More
aduplechin

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Good Cruise, Poor Support From Air Department

Then, when we checked in at the airport for our flight, the airline only had our luggage going to Newark and no further even though our tickets were to Amsterdam with a layover in Newark.I believe at some point during these changes, they failed to pay for the checked bags, or what they had paid failed to carry over to the new flights due to all the flight changes they made.Read More
evercamen

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

A wonderful first cruise

Our servers, Yanko and Nick, as well as our Sommelier Georgi, were super attentive and made mealtimes a lot of fun.She made our trip very festive and was very knowledgeable about all the areas we passed.Read More
rayjay1994

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

AmaDolce
55 reviews
