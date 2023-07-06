AmaMelodia is the second ship to debut for AmaWaterways on Colombia's Magdalena River. In 2021, the line announced that it would become the first mainstream river cruise line to offer sailings on the river aboard AmaMagdalena, which launches in March 2024. In February 2023,,AmaWaterways revealed that it would launch a second ship -- the 64-passenger and almost identical AmaMelodia -- which will set sail a month after its sibling. The all-new Colombian itineraries on the 'River of a Thousand Rhythms' are being offered in partnership with South American tour operator Metropolitan Touring.

AmaMelodia Deck Plans Will Offer Balcony Suites

Custom-built to sail on Colombia's longest river, AmaMelodia has 32 river-facing cabins situated on the lower Salsa deck and main Cumbia deck. Most of the onboard features are exactly the same as AmaMagdalena, with the exception of some tweaks to the cabin categories. The first ship has two Grand Suites and on AmaMelodia these have been replaced to make room for two additional staterooms.

Cabins range from 237 to 318 square feet and all of them feature a French balcony and walk-out veranda. Each stateroom has a sitting area, desk, mini-fridge, on-demand entertainment and a safe. Suites also feature a bathtub.

Public areas include a main restaurant located on the Cumbia deck which serves regional and Western-style cuisine. The top Luna deck is divided into indoor and outdoor areas and includes the main lounge, a fitness room and a combined massage room and hair and nail salon. The al fresco area has loungers and a small pool.

Sailings will include nightly entertainment, a gala dinner and intimate specialty dining experience.

When is AmaMelodia's Launch Date?

AmaMelodia will launch on April 6, 2024, and sail on the seven-night round-trip Magic of Colombia cruise from Barranquilla to Cartagena.

AmaMelodia Will Offer Two Itineraries

Like its sister ship AmaMagdalena, the second vessel will offer two seven-night itineraries between Barranquilla and Cartagena, and in reverse. The itineraries will visit Palenque, Calamar, Santa Barbara de Pinto, Mompox, El Banco, Magangue and Nuena Venecia, and include walking and cycling tours, and birdwatching expeditions. A weekly highlight will be an exclusive "carnaval" performance in Barranquilla to provide a taste of the country's colorful annual festival. Pre-cruise packages are offered in Medellin and Cartagena, which can be combined, along with a post-cruise package in Panama City including a visit to the Panama Canal.

AmaMelodia Stats

The ship measures 223 feet and carries 64 passengers at full occupancy with 30 crew.