Built specifically for the Mekong River and debuting in 2026, AmaMaya will be AmaWaterways' second vessel in southeast Asia. Sister ship to AmaDara , which launched in 2015, the 124-passenger ship will sail between Vietnam and Cambodia. AmaMaya was originally called AmaKaia, but the line changed the name to avoid any confusion with Emerald Cruises' ocean yacht Emerald Kaia which also launches in 2026.

AmaMaya Deck Plans Feature Balcony Staterooms and Two Restaurant s

While smaller than the ships in the line's European fleet, the vessel will replicate trademark features including twin balcony cabins, featuring both a French balcony and outside balcony, and the specialty Chef's Table restaurant.

The 251-square-foot twin balcony cabins comprise the majority of the accommodations and are located across all three passenger decks. Standard amenities include a sitting area, writing desk, mini-bar, safe, telephone, hair dryer, bathrobes and slippers, water replenished daily, climate control and free Wi-Fi.

The rest of the staterooms are suites, and all of them are situated on the top deck. There are 12 suites that measure 336 square feet, with a larger sitting area and bathroom equipped with a shower and separate tub. Two 502-square-foot luxury suites have a king-sized bed, sofa, bathroom with shower and tub and an extra-spacious private balcony.

There is one main restaurant and a smaller, specialty Chef's Table dining option -- open to all passengers -- with both serving a choice of Western and Asian cuisine. Other public areas include a lounge, bar, fitness room, massage room and sun deck with a splash pool and an area for yoga and other fitness sessions led by the onboard wellness host.

The ship does not have an elevator.

AmaMaya's Launch Date is Fall 2026

The vessel is slated to launch in October 2026. The exact date has not yet been announced.

AmaMaya Will Sail in Vietnam and Cambodia

The vessel will sail the same two seven-night itineraries on the Mekong as sister ship AmaDara. The Riches of the Mekong starts in Ho Chi Minh City and ends in Siem Reap, and the Charms of the Mekong is the same cruise in reverse. Both visit famous attractions such the Royal Palace in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh along with off-the-beaten-track excursions to markets and rural villages. Land extensions are available in Ho Chi Minh and Siem Reap, which is home to the world's largest religious complex Angkor Wat.

AmaMaya Stats

The ship measures 302 feet and carries 124 passengers at full occupancy with 52 crew members.