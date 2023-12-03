We had an awesome cruise on the AmaMagna. The ship itself is a work of art and Christmas decorations were amazing. The crew were fantastic and the food was as good as you would find in any five star restaurant. The variety of daily excursions to choose from were interesting, well planned and highly organized. The spacious cabins were comfortable and well appointed. Marc, the cruise Director ...
Amazing ship and terrific introduction to the Christmas Markets. Boarded the ship in Vilshofen and loved the small town and Christmas market. A sign of things to come! The ports were interesting and the excursions were great. We opted to focus on the Christmas markets and tours of the towns.
Dining room was the best!! Roger was our waiter most meals and loved him! Super accommodating to ...
We sprang for the owners suite when it became available shortly before our cruise. So this review is specific to winter cruising in the largest suite on any riverboat in the world.
Keep in mind, as you read this, I am a veteran of ocean cruising with 30+. But this is only my 3rd river cruise and first European River cruise. So some of my comparison are against ocean cruising.
The AmaMagna ...
Gems of Southeast Europe from Giurgiu to Budapest, November, 2024. My booking included a pre cruise of 2 nights in Bucharest and 2 nights in Brasov. Dracula's castle was a highlight. The local guide explained how the legend followed Vlad's impailment of captives. The Ama Magna was magnificent. It was gorgeously decorated with Christmas ornaments. Many of the crew were warm and welcoming, ...
Foreword: I pride myself on being scrupulously objective about my star ratings. Three stars means that for the price, this cruise exactly met my overall expectations.
We are highly seasoned ocean cruisers, with numerous reviews here on CruiseCritic of ships ranging from mass-market Norwegian down to ultra-boutique Sea Dream. The AmaMagna was our first river cruise. My three stars is based on my ...
We had an issue with the Danube being closed due to flooding in Germany which is out of anyones control but the fault I have with Ama is twofold. The manager was condescending and rude and a horrible communicator. He was 30 minutes late to the first meeting when I could have been sitting outside enjoy the last possible bit of sunshine. The contact patting on the back of the crew (who hadn't even ...
This is our 5th cruise with AmaWaterways. This time, on the “doublewide” AmaMagna. This February 18 2024 sailing was one of the first Feb sailings offered by Ama. The ship is amazing, same capacity (198) as a narrower River Cruise ship, but twice as wide. Huge staterooms, 4 eating venues, a library, cinema and wellness studio. The crew, even though only their 2nd cruise together, was totally ...
We have been on many river cruises, mostly with Viking, and they have been very good, but all in all, AmA’s food puts them over the top, and it’s not even close!!! Every single meal was better than anything we have had on other cruise lines!!! Crew was great, and Magna is a great ship, they did Christmas better than any other ship also!! Just look as your going down the river at Christmas, AMA is ...
I am truly impressed with the exceptional services provided by the local tour guides during our recent river cruise. They flawlessly showcased beautiful sights, offered insightful information about the cities, and served delightful meals each day. The entire crew exhibited incredible friendliness and hospitality throughout the trip, making our Christmas experience unforgettable. Surprisingly, this ...
We chose this cruise A. for the Christmas markets and B. for this particular ship. The ship is twice the width as any other river ship and is the largest in Europe. Despite it's double-size, it holds only 30% more passengers, which gives you much more room. The cabins were another deciding factor-they're huge! More than enough room for 2 in the cabin area, a very large bathroom with double ...