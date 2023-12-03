Owners Suite has a private bedroom with private balcony
Owners Suite comes with full sized bar. STOCKED
Electric fireplace in Owners Suite gives if a little heat and a lot of charm
Owners Suite has its own Christmas tree
Cruiser Rating
4.6
Very Good
45 reviews
Featured Review
Not there yet
"Our cruise manager, Luis was THE best, always there, always supportive, friendly, willing to go the extra mile.The crew were very efficient, friendly and professional...."Read More
pwholey1946 avatar

pwholey1946

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

1-10 of 45 AmaWaterways AmaMagna Cruise Reviews

Magna on the Danube

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaMagna

User Avatar
whannum
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We had an awesome cruise on the AmaMagna. The ship itself is a work of art and Christmas decorations were amazing. The crew were fantastic and the food was as good as you would find in any five star restaurant. The variety of daily excursions to choose from were interesting, well planned and highly organized. The spacious cabins were comfortable and well appointed. Marc, the cruise Director ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear guest, Thank you for sharing your wonderful experience aboard the AmaMagna! We are thrilled to hear that you enjoyed the ship's stunning design and festive Christmas decorations. It's...

Sail Date: December 2024

Magical Christmas Markets!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaMagna

User Avatar
nativetexan
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Amazing ship and terrific introduction to the Christmas Markets. Boarded the ship in Vilshofen and loved the small town and Christmas market. A sign of things to come! The ports were interesting and the excursions were great. We opted to focus on the Christmas markets and tours of the towns. Dining room was the best!! Roger was our waiter most meals and loved him! Super accommodating to ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear guest, Thank you for sharing your delightful experience with us! We're thrilled to hear how much you enjoyed your Christmas Markets cruise and that the charm of Vilshofen set the...

Sail Date: December 2024

AmaMagna Owners Suite Experience

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaMagna

User Avatar
TV Dad
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We sprang for the owners suite when it became available shortly before our cruise. So this review is specific to winter cruising in the largest suite on any riverboat in the world. Keep in mind, as you read this, I am a veteran of ocean cruising with 30+. But this is only my 3rd river cruise and first European River cruise. So some of my comparison are against ocean cruising. The AmaMagna ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear guest, Thank you for your detailed review and for choosing to cruise with us aboard our AmaMagna! We’re thrilled you enjoyed the luxurious Owner’s Suite and the exceptional service...

Sail Date: November 2024

Ama Magna Magnificent but Flawed

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaMagna

User Avatar
bfamily96
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Gems of Southeast Europe from Giurgiu to Budapest, November, 2024. My booking included a pre cruise of 2 nights in Bucharest and 2 nights in Brasov. Dracula's castle was a highlight. The local guide explained how the legend followed Vlad's impailment of captives. The Ama Magna was magnificent. It was gorgeously decorated with Christmas ornaments. Many of the crew were warm and welcoming, ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear valued guest, Thank you for sharing your detailed feedback on your Gems of Southeast Europe cruise aboard the AmaMagna. We're delighted you enjoyed highlights like Dracula’s Castle, the...

Sail Date: November 2024

A Sea Cruiser's Take on the AmaMagna

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaMagna

User Avatar
rjeffb
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Foreword: I pride myself on being scrupulously objective about my star ratings. Three stars means that for the price, this cruise exactly met my overall expectations. We are highly seasoned ocean cruisers, with numerous reviews here on CruiseCritic of ships ranging from mass-market Norwegian down to ultra-boutique Sea Dream. The AmaMagna was our first river cruise. My three stars is based on my ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear valued guest, we appreciate you taking the time to document your entire experience with us onboard our AmaMagna. It is valuable to understand the perspective of an avid ocean line...

Sail Date: June 2024

AmaMagna not as good as smaller boats.

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaMagna

User Avatar
GoldenGirl23
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We had an issue with the Danube being closed due to flooding in Germany which is out of anyones control but the fault I have with Ama is twofold. The manager was condescending and rude and a horrible communicator. He was 30 minutes late to the first meeting when I could have been sitting outside enjoy the last possible bit of sunshine. The contact patting on the back of the crew (who hadn't even ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear valued guest, We sincerely apologize for the disappointing experience you had with us. We value your feedback tremendously and appreciate you bringing to areas where you felt fell...

Sail Date: June 2024

Superb Winter Cruise on the Danube

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaMagna

User Avatar
CGentry
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This is our 5th cruise with AmaWaterways. This time, on the “doublewide” AmaMagna. This February 18 2024 sailing was one of the first Feb sailings offered by Ama. The ship is amazing, same capacity (198) as a narrower River Cruise ship, but twice as wide. Huge staterooms, 4 eating venues, a library, cinema and wellness studio. The crew, even though only their 2nd cruise together, was totally ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Greetings from AmaWaterways, thank you for sharing your river cruise experience with us! It is great to know that our team was welcoming and helpful during your stay. We are delighted you had...

Sail Date: February 2024

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Been on many river cruises, AMA is better!!!

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on AmaMagna

User Avatar
76697669Vann
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We have been on many river cruises, mostly with Viking, and they have been very good, but all in all, AmA’s food puts them over the top, and it’s not even close!!! Every single meal was better than anything we have had on other cruise lines!!! Crew was great, and Magna is a great ship, they did Christmas better than any other ship also!! Just look as your going down the river at Christmas, AMA is ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear guest, welcome back from your time with us on board AmaMagna. Thank you for taking a moment to write about your recent journey with us. It was wonderful to read how much you enjoyed the...

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Suite (with Balcony)

Christmas Market Cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaMagna

User Avatar
Yogi1985
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

I am truly impressed with the exceptional services provided by the local tour guides during our recent river cruise. They flawlessly showcased beautiful sights, offered insightful information about the cities, and served delightful meals each day. The entire crew exhibited incredible friendliness and hospitality throughout the trip, making our Christmas experience unforgettable. Surprisingly, this ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Hello, and welcome back from your recent river cruise experience with us! Thank you for sharing your river cruise experience with us! It is great to know that our team was welcoming and...

Sail Date: December 2023

Christmas Market Heaven!!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaMagna

User Avatar
cshell1
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We chose this cruise A. for the Christmas markets and B. for this particular ship. The ship is twice the width as any other river ship and is the largest in Europe. Despite it's double-size, it holds only 30% more passengers, which gives you much more room. The cabins were another deciding factor-they're huge! More than enough room for 2 in the cabin area, a very large bathroom with double ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Welcome back home, dear guest. Thank you for your kind words and positive feedback! We’re so happy to hear that you received such excellent service while sailing with us and that everything...

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

