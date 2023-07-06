We also love AmaMagna's variety of cabins, including 19 that offer occupancy for three or four passengers across four cabin categories.

All cabins feature dark furniture, wood and laminate floor. Pops of rust and orange, including huge area rugs, brighten the modern design, as do textured cream walls and padded headboards. All rooms include two twin beds that can be combined to create one queen-sized bed. Cabins also feature wardrobes, bureaus, desks with chairs and interactive Apple TVs, which provide on-demand TV, movie and music and, of course, serve as computers for surfing the internet. (Speeds generally won't support streaming but are fast enough for visiting social sites and the like.) You'll also find a wall-mounted flat-screen TV, with the same on-demand options.

Cabins come with a bevy of amenities, including bottled water (replenished daily), umbrellas for use while in port, full-length mirrors and temperature controls. You'll also get a hair dryer, safe, bathrobe, slippers and mini-fridge. Cabins have lots of outlets and bedside low-power USB ports for charging. One minor complaint: Bedside, you'll find only European outlets, meaning many travelers will need converters if they want to power their devices this way. U.S. outlets are available behind the computer.

Cabins also come with tablets that can be used to adjust the temperature and turn lights on and off or set mood lighting. We liked this for a bedside option, allowing us to and turn down the air conditioning without getting out from under the covers. Every bed has a bedside table, though these sit far too low, and trying to grab anything from the table can be an exercise in balance. There is space under all beds for your suitcases, but it requires lifting a decorative panel that doesn't feel like it should move. If you have trouble storing your bags under there, ask your room steward for help.

Bathrooms have showers with dual heads -- choose from an adjustable traditional jet option or a rainfall showerhead. Showers include leg-shaving ledges and a toiletry shelf. Bathrooms also have adequate drawer space, fog-free mirrors and lighted makeup mirrors. Bath amenities include shampoo, conditioner, bath gel, bar soap and lotion, as well as vanity kits and shower caps.

Oceanview: At 205 square feet, AmaMagna's entry level cabins are among the biggest introductory cabins on Europe's rivers. Cabins feature large fixed windows, which sit about halfway down the exterior wall. Passengers can relax with two chairs and a low table. Each bathroom has a single sink, toilet and large shower.

Balcony: Two distinct types of cabins comprise the ship's balcony rooms. The smaller, at 252 square feet, is laid out similarly to the ocean-view cabin but adds a balcony. Balconies are fairly large and feature two chairs and a small table, suitable for holding drinks. Cabins in this category are found at the back of the ship on Decks 2 and 3.

The other balcony cabin type is a whopping 355 square feet and is beautifully laid out, with function as important as style. Each cabin in this category has an entryway, off which you'll find a bathroom -- with dual sink and large shower -- as well as a separate water closet. Two frosted glass and wood doors allow you to shut off this whole area from the rest of the room.

Cabins each have two wardrobes, with plenty of hangers and storage space, as well as a long bureau with five deep drawers. Full-size sofas, along with two round tables, make up the living area.

Suite: In an effort to lure group travelers who prefer high-end accommodations, AmaWaterways added seven suites to AmaMagna. Six of them are Grand Suites, our favorite category on the ship, and the seventh is an immense Owner's Suite.

The Grand Suites are 474 square feet and are arranged so the beds face the balcony, so passengers can watch the scenery as they're sailing. At the foot of the bed is a huge pop-up flat-screen TV that goes down with the touch of a button. There's a comfy chair and small table near the bed, and balconies feature padded chairs and ottomans. Bathrooms have dual sinks, oversized showers and large, soaking bathtubs. Passengers staying in this cabin level and above also get coffee machines for in-suite use.

The Owner's Suite includes the same amenities as the Grand Suites, as well as a dry bar, large living area with sofa, chair and cocktail table, and a dining table. This also features a small guest bathroom and walk-in closet.