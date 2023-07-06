At double the width of most other cruise ships sailing the Danube River, AmaMagna stands out from a casual glimpse from the shore. But it's not just the exterior that makes the ship a head-turner: Within, it holds first-of-its kind features, as well as a surprising intimacy, which makes the ship a true pleasure to sail.
The sheer size of AmaMagna provides flexibility, both in cabin options and dining choices. While the ship is much larger than other river ships, it holds only 196 passengers. AmaWaterways wisely put that extra space into creating bigger, innovative cabins with large balconies and a bevy of creature comforts. The ship has seven fully loaded suites, but even the introductory cabins -- those that feature two windows rather than balconies -- are smartly designed and offer lots of space and storage.
Additionally, AmaMagna offers four distinct dining venues, and while you'll find some overlap among the restaurants, we applaud the imagination -- and passengers we spoke with loved the ability to choose. The Al Fresco Restaurant is the best spot for dinner onboard -- as much for its refreshing Mediterranean menu filled with light and fresh choices as for its views from the front of the ship.
AmaMagna also features a first-of-its kind elevator that brings passengers to the Sun Deck. (On other river ships, the elevator stops short, taking passengers among the first, second and third decks only.) This opens up the Sun Deck and scenic cruising to those who might have trouble with stairs.
AmaWaterways has been a leader in wellness programing on its cruise ships, but it works best on AmaMagna. The ship is designed for passengers who crave wellness options, with a large fitness room, two massage rooms and a solid number of classes and activities aboard and ashore each day. Yoga, Pilates, spin classes and bike tours were well attended, and a number of passengers on our sailing were trying new things for the first time -- like Champagne yoga. It's a nice option for people who want to stick with a regimen or those who are curious to try something new. (Those who don't take advantage of the wellness program still will have a great cruise.)
Meals in all restaurants onboard
An excursion in each port
Sparkling wine and juices at breakfast; beer, wine, well spirits and soft drinks at happy hour, lunch and dinner
Wi-Fi on multiple devices
Fitness and wellness classes, facilities and activities
Bottled water and soft drinks in your cabin
Bikes for use in port
Self-service laundry
Most daily activities
Gratuities (AmaWaterways recommends a rate of 120 euros (about \$130) per passenger per seven-night cruise, to be split among the staff, as well as 25 euros (about \$30) per passenger per seven-night cruise for the cruise manager)
Shore excursion gratuities (AmaWaterways suggest you tip guides 2 euros (about \$3) per person and bus drivers 1 euro (about \$2) per person, in cash
Spa services and tips
Optional shore excursions
Laundry services
Premium spirits and wines, and drinks outside of mealtime and happy hour
AmaMagna passengers hail primarily from North America, though you'll typically find a handful of passengers from Europe. English is the only language spoken onboard. Passengers tend to be in the 55-plus range. They're well-traveled and curious. They also generally skew a bit more to the active side, as AmaWaterways offers a wide range of activities and shore excursions designed to appeal to people who prioritize wellness.
Daytime: Casual and comfortable. In the biggest cities lining the Danube River, layers are a must, as weather is somewhat unpredictable, especially in the spring and fall. Comfortable shoes able to traverse cobblestone streets are a requirement no matter the time of year. Passengers don activewear for wellness activities.
Evening: Men wear dress trousers or khakis along with collared or button-down shirts, with sweaters in cooler weather. Some men wear jackets, though they aren't required. Woman wear dress pants, capris or skirts, along with blouses or sweaters. Dresses are common, too. For the captain's night/farewell dinner, passengers go a bit dressier: ties for men, and cocktail attire for women, for example.
Not permitted: Nothing is forbidden, per se, but you might feel out of place at dinner if you show up in tattered jeans or shorts.
