At double the width of most other cruise ships sailing the Danube River, AmaMagna stands out from a casual glimpse from the shore. But it's not just the exterior that makes the ship a head-turner: Within, it holds first-of-its kind features, as well as a surprising intimacy, which makes the ship a true pleasure to sail.

The sheer size of AmaMagna provides flexibility, both in cabin options and dining choices. While the ship is much larger than other river ships, it holds only 196 passengers. AmaWaterways wisely put that extra space into creating bigger, innovative cabins with large balconies and a bevy of creature comforts. The ship has seven fully loaded suites, but even the introductory cabins -- those that feature two windows rather than balconies -- are smartly designed and offer lots of space and storage.

Additionally, AmaMagna offers four distinct dining venues, and while you'll find some overlap among the restaurants, we applaud the imagination -- and passengers we spoke with loved the ability to choose. The Al Fresco Restaurant is the best spot for dinner onboard -- as much for its refreshing Mediterranean menu filled with light and fresh choices as for its views from the front of the ship.

AmaMagna also features a first-of-its kind elevator that brings passengers to the Sun Deck. (On other river ships, the elevator stops short, taking passengers among the first, second and third decks only.) This opens up the Sun Deck and scenic cruising to those who might have trouble with stairs.

AmaWaterways has been a leader in wellness programing on its cruise ships, but it works best on AmaMagna. The ship is designed for passengers who crave wellness options, with a large fitness room, two massage rooms and a solid number of classes and activities aboard and ashore each day. Yoga, Pilates, spin classes and bike tours were well attended, and a number of passengers on our sailing were trying new things for the first time -- like Champagne yoga. It's a nice option for people who want to stick with a regimen or those who are curious to try something new. (Those who don't take advantage of the wellness program still will have a great cruise.)