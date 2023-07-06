When AmaMagdalena launches in 2024, AmaWaterways will become the first mainstream river cruise line to offer sailings on Colombia's Magdalena River. In 2021, the line announced a groundbreaking partnership with South American tour operator Metropolitan Touring to offer the all-new river cruise experience on an eco-friendly rivership. The all-suite ship is expected to carry around 80 passengers.

AmaMagdalena Deck Plans Will Showcase Modern Comforts

Although the ship is in the early stages of development and details are still under wraps, passengers can expect to experience modern comforts and luxurious touches found on the line's current river vessels.

Custom-built for the so-called 'River of a Thousand Rhythms', AmaWaterways says the all-suite AmaMagalena will provide "unparalleled service" and "exclusive experiences" on Colombia's longest which flows 950 miles from the Andes Mountains to the Caribbean Sea.

Cruises along the river renowned for its biodiversity will be accompanied by an expert team, including nature and wildlife experts, and activities will include kayaking, hiking and birdwatching. There will also be an onboard wellness host.

When plans for the ship and new destination were first announced AmaWaterways' President and Co-founder Rudi Schreiner said: "Not since my early university days of exploring the Amazon River have I felt the excitement of discovering a new destination that is so rich in biodiversity and culture, as I found on the Magdalena River in Colombia. I'm absolutely captivated by the rich history, wildlife and friendly welcome that awaits our guests when our intimate, all-suite ship sets sail."

When is AmaMagdalena's Launch Date?

The vessel is slated to enter service in early 2024 and the exact date has not yet been announced.

AmaMagdalena Will Offer Two Itineraries

Passengers will be able to choose between two seven-night itineraries along with optional pre- and post-cruise land programs that will explore Colombia's cultural and natural heritage. The cruise itineraries are currently being developed with more details will be announced at a later date.

AmaMagdalena Stats

The ship is expected to accommodate around 80 passengers. Other details will be announced at a later date.