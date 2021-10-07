Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaLyra

The toughest part of the cruise was trying to remember all of the names of the crew members that made it rock! Everyone from Captain Kiraly, to the servers were fantastic. The food every day was great and the tours were great. The only thing we will change next time is that we will do one shore excursion per day instead of two and use the other few hours ashore to explore the villages on our ...