High water in Paris
Photo Credit: Traveling Monkey
High Water in Paris
Photo Credit: Traveling Monkey
During the "Taste Of Normandy" excursion/tour we watched chocolate get made and enjoyed a bit too.
Photo Credit: CoolToysGuy
Walking a village near a port we found the real "Cat Cafe". The huge cats were awesome and so was the galette.
Photo Credit: CoolToysGuy
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.7
Very Good
60 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Paris sparkles and Normandy feeds all the senses
"I am sure everyone on that cruise will be coming back to AmaWaterways for another super experience.Not only does Rudi Schreiner make the best "hardware" sailing the rivers, but partner Kristin Karst, makes sure the "software" is the best in the staff...."Read More
cinnab1506 avatar

cinnab1506

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Filters

1-10 of 60 AmaWaterways AmaLyra Cruise Reviews

A cruise line that is the best of the best,

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaLyra

User Avatar
The Name Exists
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was the best of the best! This fantastic crew, great activitie&tours, and kindness of this cruise line, starting with Dragon who saw to it that everything was perfect. I was very ill and he personally helped me get the medical care I needed. He did this even though just doing his normal duties, must be totally time consuming. There was never a hint it was problematic, giving him a 10 ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear guest, On behalf of all of us at AmaWaterways, thank you so much for leaving such a wonderful review! We each take pride in our pursuits to provide an unforgettable experience for all...

Sail Date: July 2024

Bucket List Experience

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaLyra

User Avatar
ukfan1968
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

Our travel agent, who has been assisting us on various vacations over the past twenty years, highly recommended an AMA Waterways river cruise. We sailed on the AmaLyra and had a wonderful time. The ship was beautiful, the staff could not have been more courteous and helpful. The food was fantastic and presented by a very talented wait staff. The excursions were well thought out and the ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear guest, we truly appreciate your heartfelt review of your recent AmaWaterways river cruise. It is simple to see that our included excursions brought incredible value to your overall...

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French Balcony

Disappointment

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaLyra

User Avatar
MuMu223
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I had always wanted to visit Normandy . This cruise afforded me the opportunity. Staff was friendly and helpful. Food was a DISAPPOINTMENT. 3 Dinners out of 7 were good. The rest NO. Presentation was lacking. Meals were inconsistent. Part of the enjoyment of traveling is dining. This was not the case on this trip. The Chef's Table dinner experience was very good and the special evening ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear guest, We sincerely apologize for the disappointing experience you had with us. We appreciate you taking the time to document your concerns, as it gives us a chance to address any areas...

Sail Date: August 2023

A beautiful experience

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaLyra

User Avatar
Lizjoy66
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

From the minute we stepped on the boat, we were treated like royalty. The staff worked to make sure everything was impeccable. Caroline, our cruise manager was incredibly professional and she went over and above to make sure that everyone had a wonderful time. The food was delicious, the tours well organized and the nightly entertainment lovely. I have one complaint…. Some of the passengers ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Greetings from AmaWaterways, thank you for sharing your river cruise experience with us! It is great to know that our team was welcoming and helpful during your stay. We are delighted you had...

Sail Date: August 2023

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French Balcony

So Much Great Stuff

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaLyra

User Avatar
CoolToysGuy
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

The toughest part of the cruise was trying to remember all of the names of the crew members that made it rock! Everyone from Captain Kiraly, to the servers were fantastic. The food every day was great and the tours were great. The only thing we will change next time is that we will do one shore excursion per day instead of two and use the other few hours ashore to explore the villages on our ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Greetings from AmaWaterways, thank you for sharing your river cruise experience with us! It is great to know that our team was welcoming and helpful during your stay. We each take pride in...

Sail Date: July 2023

Once in a lifetime family adventure

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaLyra

User Avatar
Bruce3b
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

A wonderful way to travel, particularly with a group. My brothers and I with our spouses enjoyed a week of great sites, some amusing excursions and guides, but best of all, time together laughing and enjoying each other’s company while everything else was taken care of by captain and crew. The cabins were very comfortable and wonderfully attended by the steward. Food was perhaps a bit mediocre ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Thank you for choosing AmaWaterways as part of your family vacation. We sincerely appreciate you taking a moment to write about your experience, and we are glad you enjoyed your time with us....

Sail Date: July 2023

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French Balcony

Beautiful cruise line - a no brainer.

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaLyra

User Avatar
Lf721
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

From the moment you walk on board, the entire staff caters to you. I felt like a princess. The food on board was great, and the selection was wonderful. The dining staff consistently went above and beyond, memorizing our favorite meals, putting together special sandwiches for us. The Chef’s Table meal was so delicious. It was hard to be hungry on board the AmaLyra. Bartender Paula made ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Hello Thank you for sharing your river cruise experience with us! It is great to know that our team was welcoming and helpful during your stay. We are delighted you had a memorable time on...

Sail Date: March 2023

Traveled with disabled person

Paris sparkles and Normandy feeds all the senses

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaLyra

User Avatar
cinnab1506
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Just off the AmaLyra on the Seine, which was flawless and in perfect "ship" shape. I am sure everyone on that cruise will be coming back to AmaWaterways for another super experience. AmaWaterways rates the highest marks again and again! And Deservedly! Not only does Rudi Schreiner make the best "hardware" sailing the rivers, but partner Kristin Karst, makes sure the "software" is the best in the ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Hello! Thank you for taking a moment to write about your recent journey with us. It was wonderful to read how much you enjoyed the service our crew was able to provide you. Your generous...

Sail Date: March 2023

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French Balcony

For the history lover

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on AmaLyra

User Avatar
acadian in motion
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

This was our third cruise with Ama Waterways, and we have never been disappointed. We had never before done the pre-cruise portion, and I would say we will continue to book this add on feature in our future cruises. The hotel we stayed in during the Paris stay was very convenient and comfortable (a couple of blocks from the Arc de Triomphe), and the daily excursions were fun. Once we got on our ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

A beautiful way to see Paris and Normandy!

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on AmaLyra

User Avatar
Ama Waterways Fan
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

My husband and I celebrated our 40+1 wedding anniversary aboard the AmaLyra. What a wonderful experience!! From the moment we boarded, it was a first class event. The crew was amazing, friendly, charming and knowledgeable. Meals were delicious and presented beautifully, paired with ideal wines to match. The tours each day were an event to look forward to, and the guides took very good care ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Find an AmaLyra Cruise from $3,399

Any Month
Other AmaWaterways Ship Cruise Reviews
AmaVida Cruise Reviews
AmaVida Cruise Reviews
AmaLilia Cruise Reviews
AmaSonata Cruise Reviews
AmaPrima Cruise Reviews
AmaBella Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.