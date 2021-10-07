"I am sure everyone on that cruise will be coming back to AmaWaterways for another super experience.Not only does Rudi Schreiner make the best "hardware" sailing the rivers, but partner Kristin Karst, makes sure the "software" is the best in the staff...."Read More
This was the best of the best! This fantastic crew, great activitie&tours, and kindness of this cruise line, starting with Dragon who saw to it that everything was perfect. I was very ill and he personally helped me get the medical care I needed. He did this even though just doing his normal duties, must be totally time consuming. There was never a hint it was problematic, giving him a 10 ...
Our travel agent, who has been assisting us on various vacations over the past twenty years, highly recommended an AMA Waterways river cruise. We sailed on the AmaLyra and had a wonderful time. The ship was beautiful, the staff could not have been more courteous and helpful. The food was fantastic and presented by a very talented wait staff.
The excursions were well thought out and the ...
I had always wanted to visit Normandy . This cruise afforded me the opportunity. Staff was friendly and helpful.
Food was a DISAPPOINTMENT. 3 Dinners out of 7 were good. The rest NO. Presentation was lacking. Meals were inconsistent. Part of the enjoyment of traveling is dining. This was not the case on this trip. The Chef's Table dinner experience was very good and the special evening ...
From the minute we stepped on the boat, we were treated like royalty. The staff worked to make sure everything was impeccable. Caroline, our cruise manager was incredibly professional and she went over and above to make sure that everyone had a wonderful time. The food was delicious, the tours well organized and the nightly entertainment lovely.
I have one complaint…. Some of the passengers ...
The toughest part of the cruise was trying to remember all of the names of the crew members that made it rock! Everyone from Captain Kiraly, to the servers were fantastic. The food every day was great and the tours were great. The only thing we will change next time is that we will do one shore excursion per day instead of two and use the other few hours ashore to explore the villages on our ...
A wonderful way to travel, particularly with a group. My brothers and I with our spouses enjoyed a week of great sites, some amusing excursions and guides, but best of all, time together laughing and enjoying each other’s company while everything else was taken care of by captain and crew.
The cabins were very comfortable and wonderfully attended by the steward. Food was perhaps a bit mediocre ...
From the moment you walk on board, the entire staff caters to you. I felt like a princess.
The food on board was great, and the selection was wonderful. The dining staff consistently went above and beyond, memorizing our favorite meals, putting together special sandwiches for us. The Chef’s Table meal was so delicious. It was hard to be hungry on board the AmaLyra. Bartender Paula made ...
Just off the AmaLyra on the Seine, which was flawless and in perfect "ship" shape. I am sure everyone on that cruise will be coming back to AmaWaterways for another super experience. AmaWaterways rates the highest marks again and again! And Deservedly! Not only does Rudi Schreiner make the best "hardware" sailing the rivers, but partner Kristin Karst, makes sure the "software" is the best in the ...
This was our third cruise with Ama Waterways, and we have never been disappointed. We had never before done the pre-cruise portion, and I would say we will continue to book this add on feature in our future cruises. The hotel we stayed in during the Paris stay was very convenient and comfortable (a couple of blocks from the Arc de Triomphe), and the daily excursions were fun. Once we got on our ...
My husband and I celebrated our 40+1 wedding anniversary aboard the AmaLyra. What a wonderful experience!!
From the moment we boarded, it was a first class event. The crew was amazing, friendly, charming and knowledgeable.
Meals were delicious and presented beautifully, paired with ideal wines to match. The tours each day were an event to look forward to, and the guides took very good care ...