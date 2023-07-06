Here's what you can expect on an AmaLyra cruise:

A cruise on AmaLyra is nearly all-inclusive. Beyond the standards ñ- food, accommodation, entertainment -- there's wine and beer with lunch and dinner, unlimited Wi-Fi access and guided tours in each port. There are also about 20 bikes available for tooling around onshore.

Standard cabins are 170 square feet. (AmaLyra also has three 255-square-ft. suites). All cabins have Entertainment-on-Demand center, featuring complimentary Internet access via an Apple iMac, Hollywood’s newest releases and a selection of classic movies, news, sports and satellite TV, as well as a large selection of music channels, multi-jet showerheads in the bathroom, robes and climate-controlled air conditioning. Suites include a separate bathtub and shower, mini-bar and sitting area with a sofa and two chairs. Eighty-two percent of cabins feature a French balcony, a sliding glass door with railing. Cabins on the lower Piano deck feature picture windows right at the water line instead of French balconies.

Meals are served in the main restaurant on the Cello Deck, starting with a buffet breakfast with a made-to-order omelet station followed by a buffet-style lunch that also includes an a la carte menu. Dinner is waiter-served and, along with lunch, includes complimentary wine, beer and soft drinks. AmaWaterways places a big emphasis on its food offering and is the only river cruise line member of the Chaine des Rotisseurs, a French culinary association.

The Chef's Table is the specialty dining venue and it's situated aft on the Violin Deck. Outside mealtimes passengers can order tapas-style snacks in the main lounge and bar. The lounge has panoramic windows and a dance floor and features daily music from the resident pianist, lectures and performances by visiting musicians, dancers and cultural artistes. There is also a 24-hour tea and coffee station, which is free of charge.

AmaLyra has two lounges -- a large main lounge at the bow and a more intimate lounge located aft -- that offer panoramic views of Europe, as well as a sun deck with whirlpool. Other onboard amenities include an elevator, small fitness area and a treatment room.