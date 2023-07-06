  • Write a Review
AmaLyra Review

54 reviews
See all photos

AmaWaterways' AmaLyra launched in 2009, joining nearly identical sister ships AmaDolce (2009), AmaCello (2008) and AmaDante (2008). The ship cruises along France's Seine River.

Here's what you can expect on an AmaLyra cruise:

A cruise on AmaLyra is nearly all-inclusive. Beyond the standards ñ- food, accommodation, entertainment -- there's wine and beer with lunch and dinner, unlimited Wi-Fi access and guided tours in each port. There are also about 20 bikes available for tooling around onshore.

Standard cabins are 170 square feet. (AmaLyra also has three 255-square-ft. suites). All cabins have Entertainment-on-Demand center, featuring complimentary Internet access via an Apple iMac, Hollywood’s newest releases and a selection of classic movies, news, sports and satellite TV, as well as a large selection of music channels, multi-jet showerheads in the bathroom, robes and climate-controlled air conditioning. Suites include a separate bathtub and shower, mini-bar and sitting area with a sofa and two chairs. Eighty-two percent of cabins feature a French balcony, a sliding glass door with railing. Cabins on the lower Piano deck feature picture windows right at the water line instead of French balconies.

Meals are served in the main restaurant on the Cello Deck, starting with a buffet breakfast with a made-to-order omelet station followed by a buffet-style lunch that also includes an a la carte menu. Dinner is waiter-served and, along with lunch, includes complimentary wine, beer and soft drinks. AmaWaterways places a big emphasis on its food offering and is the only river cruise line member of the Chaine des Rotisseurs, a French culinary association.

The Chef's Table is the specialty dining venue and it's situated aft on the Violin Deck. Outside mealtimes passengers can order tapas-style snacks in the main lounge and bar. The lounge has panoramic windows and a dance floor and features daily music from the resident pianist, lectures and performances by visiting musicians, dancers and cultural artistes. There is also a 24-hour tea and coffee station, which is free of charge.

AmaLyra has two lounges -- a large main lounge at the bow and a more intimate lounge located aft -- that offer panoramic views of Europe, as well as a sun deck with whirlpool. Other onboard amenities include an elevator, small fitness area and a treatment room.

About

Passengers: 148
Crew: 41
Passenger to Crew: 3.61:1
Launched: 2009
Shore Excursions: 21

Sails To

Europe

Sails From

Paris

More about AmaWaterways AmaLyra

AmaWaterways AmaLyra Cruiser Reviews

Beautiful cruise line - a no brainer.

The AmaLyra does not require you to think at all - they do all of the planning and arranging for you. You simply pick what you want to do from their great options, and they bring you around.Read More
Lf721

2-5 Cruises

Age 20s

Paris sparkles and Normandy feeds all the senses

Just off the AmaLyra on the Seine, which was flawless and in perfect "ship" shape. I am sure everyone on that cruise will be coming back to AmaWaterways for another super experience.Read More
cinnab1506

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

A beautiful way to see Paris and Normandy!

My husband and I celebrated our 40+1 wedding anniversary aboard the AmaLyra. What a wonderful experience!! From the moment we boarded, it was a first class event.Read More
Ama Waterways Fan

First Time Cruiser

Age 60s

J'aime Amawaterways!

The AmaLyra is a smaller ship due to the size/width of the Seine, but we never felt crowded.Read More
AZTravelGal

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

